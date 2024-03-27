The United States has just made the catastrophic food crisis in Gaza even worse





President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a spending package that includes a provision that suspends funding for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East until March 2025. Outlined by the secretary-general of the UN, Antonio Guterres, as the backbone of all humanitarian responses. In Gaza, UNRWA, the main food distribution and aid organization in Gaza, relies heavily on U.S. funding. The group says refusing US money will significantly reduce its ability to feed and care for besieged Gazans, just as the enclave faces famine due to the Israeli blockade.

By sending Israel money and weapons that it used to indiscriminately attack Gaza, the United States has already been complicit in the deaths of tens of thousands of innocent civilians. But the United States is now worse than an accomplice. By cutting off money for Gaza's main lifeline, the United States is actively participating in a regime of collective punishment imposed on one of the world's most vulnerable populations.

No sane person would seek to instantly defund a hospital and close its vital services because a doctor was accused of committing a crime.

Initially, the United States announced it was temporarily suspending funding to UNRWA in January after Israel accused at least 12 of UNRWA's more than 13,000 employees of participating in the October 7 attacks. UNRWA responded by dismissing 10 of the accused staff members and said two of them had been confirmed dead. The UN has launched an internal investigation based on Israel's claims and has promised to refer suspects in the investigation for criminal prosecution if the claims are true. A first report is expected in the coming weeks. NBC News obtained an Israeli security dossier that names the 12 accused staff members, but has not verified their identities or the veracity of the dossier's claims. Israel has not publicly disclosed evidence supporting its allegations.

The spending package Biden signed Saturday to keep the U.S. government funded extends the suspension of UNRWA funding for at least another year. Republicans have pushed to include the UNRWA defunding provision in the spending package, and although some Democrats have criticized it as reckless and inhumane, there has been no major cross-party confrontation over this. measure. Biden had no objection to this. Before its passage, he signaled to Congress that he would immediately sign the spending package containing the measure to defund UNRWA if it reached his desk, in order to avoid a government shutdown, which he did with support from both parties.

It is difficult to overstate how indefensible this policy is. Israel's claims regarding UNRWA employees have not been corroborated, but even if these claims are true and a tiny percentage of UNRWA personnel participated in the October 7 attacks, the defunding of the 'UNRWA is unjustified. UNRWA is one of Gaza's largest employers and most of its 13,000 employees are local Palestinians. It is plausible that some personnel participated in the attacks, and if they did, they should be held accountable. But even their guilt would not justify punishing the millions of civilians in Gaza who depend on UNRWA services to survive. No sane person would seek to instantly defund a hospital and close its vital services because a doctor was accused of committing a crime outside of the hospital. But this is what defunding UNRWA looks like.

Some supporters of defunding UNRWA have tried to argue that the money could be redirected to other UN agencies or humanitarian groups. But as the UN and regional experts have stressed, there is no way to replace UNRWA overnight, especially not in times of humanitarian catastrophe and when Gaza is on the brink of the most severe famine. intense since the Second World War. UNRWA provides state-type services to residents of Gaza; it has thousands of employees operating hundreds of facilities nationwide where it provides food, medical services and education. UNRWA's institutional knowledge, infrastructure and local know-how cannot be instantly replaced by ad hoc operations or by UN agencies with a more limited mandate.

Efforts by the Biden administration to try to compensate for the removal of grants to UNRWA have been less than promising. The US airdrops of food and supplies have distributed only a tiny fraction of the food Gaza needs to survive and appear to be a mostly symbolic gesture. Some air-dropped packages have even landed on Gazans and killed them. And experts on humanitarian aid in the region say the U.S. announcement that it will build a temporary seaport to increase the amount of aid coming into Gaza will take a long time to get going and will likely be for some time fine less effective than the use of land crossings which Israel refuses to open sufficiently to allow the arrival of sufficient food and aid.

The absurd nature of the defunding of UNRWA is clear to mainstream politicians who are far from radical. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Democrat of Maryland, said on CBS Face the Nation in March that there was no doubt that claims by Prime Minister Netanyahu and others that UNRWA was a proxy for Hamas, They were just outright lies. . Van Hollen added: If you look at the person who is in charge of operations on the ground in Gaza for UNRWA, he is a 20-year US Army veteran. You can be sure he is not in cahoots with Hamas. Netanyahu has wanted to get rid of UNRWA since at least 2017.

In addition to being immoral, defunding UNRWA will likely prove to be a strategic misstep. As UNRWA cuts jobs and more people starve, misery will breed more radicalism, militant groups will attempt to fill the void, and the cycle of rage and retaliation will continue.

When Israel accused UNRWA personnel of participation on October 7, a number of other countries followed the American lead and suspended funds to UNRWA. But Canada, Australia, Sweden and Finland have since resumed funding. The United States has taken the opposite path, extending the defunding policy at the precise moment when the Integrated Food Security Classification indicates that a famine is imminent. The United States is losing its remaining shred of credibility after trying to argue that it cannot stop Israel from using excessive force and indiscriminate pressure on civilians by cutting off supplies. By abolishing UNRWA, the United States now operates hand in hand with Israel to punish innocent people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/opinion/msnbc-opinion/gaza-food-crisis-unrwa-funding-rcna144963 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos