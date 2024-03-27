



Newly-elected MP George Galloway accused Britain of involvement in last week's terrorist attacks in Moscow in an op-ed in a Kremlin-linked newspaper.

On his YouTube talk show, Rochdale accused the US and UK of lying about ISIS's involvement in the attack, which left at least 139 people dead and around 360 injured.

A month after returning to parliament in what was described as a dark day for Britain's Jewish community, Mr Galloway defended conspiracy theories that the Princess of Wales was dead and compared Israel to Nazi Germany.

Lawmakers called his latest intervention irresponsible, reckless and playing into the Kremlin's hands. Foreign Secretary David Cameron also explained in a post on Twitter/X that the claim that the West and Ukraine were involved in the Crocus City Hall attack was completely nonsensical.

Speaking recently on his YouTube chat show, Mr Galloway said: When the US, UK and other countries quickly tried to convince me that it was only Isis (banned in the Russian Federation) that had committed this massacre in Moscow, I automatically realized that it was them. I was lying.

Galloways' claims were criticized as reckless and irresponsible.

And this is what I discovered. First of all, no one explained former President Barack Obama's unannounced visit to Downing Street to meet British politicians and security officials three days before this terrorist crime was committed.

Upon closer examination, Victoria Nuland [former senior US diplomat], this harbinger of death, this angel of death, if she approaches you, you can be sure that civil war is coming to your country. And she promised unpleasant surprises for Russians in the coming weeks and months.

The comments were quickly echoed by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, a newspaper published by the Russian government, which cited him as an expert discussing the attack.

Mr. Galloway said there were four pieces of evidence that led him to believe that the United States, its NATO allies and their puppet state, Ukraine, were actually responsible for the massacre.

Mr Galloway told The Independent he had never heard of Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The new lawmakers said the comments were consistent with Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim that Ukraine was in some way responsible for the attack, despite no evidence to suggest so.

Western analysts have warned that Putin has a history of using terrorist attacks to justify wars of aggression and plans to do the same in the recent Moscow incident.

This statement drew a series of criticism from lawmakers.

Tobias Ellwood, former chairman of the National Assembly's Defense Committee, said the claims were irresponsible and reckless. His words would generally be quickly dismissed as outrageous and factually incorrect rants, but Moscow exploited them to say NATO would distort its domestic narrative. blame to.

Galloway's comments are not only irresponsible, but also reckless.

Conservative Bob Seeley, a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said he completely disagreed with Galloway's claims. He added: There is absolutely no evidence that the US, UK, Ukraine or NATO are in any way responsible, and sadly this kind of outrageous speculation plays into the hands of the Kremlin and will be used to support these absolutely fictitious claims. .

Senior Tory lawmaker Henry Smith added that it was “absurd” for a British lawmaker to wave a flag for Russia, claiming this was NATO legislation.

On Tuesday night, Mr Galloway responded directly to Lord Cameron's Twitter/X statement, describing claims that the UK was involved in the attack as “utter nonsense”: Of course it is.

Barack Obama visited the Prime Minister in Room 10 for about an hour.

Despite efforts to place blame on Ukraine, two days after the attack, President Putin acknowledged that radical Islamic terrorists were responsible for the killings, but added: Now we want to know who ordered the incident.

The article containing Galloway's claims quoted Russian Security Council Minister Nikolai Patrushev and Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov, who sought to link Ukraine to the attack. Mr. Bortnikov went so far as to make the bizarre claim that the United States and Britain, along with Ukraine, were behind the attack.

The article was followed by Patrushev's response to the question of whether Isis or Ukraine were responsible for the Moscow attack. Of course, Ukraine told Mr. Patrushev without providing any evidence. The article then publishes a quote from FSB Director Bortnikov, who claims that Ukrainian special services retrained terrorists in the Middle East, without providing evidence.

A top adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later publicly accused Patrushev and Bortnikov of spreading lies.

The terrorist group Isis claimed responsibility for last Friday's attack on Crocus City Hall, a claim the United States, Britain, Ukraine and other Western countries have confirmed.

Russian officials have accused Ukraine and the West of involvement in the deadly Moscow concert hall attack.

Multiple counterintelligence analysts also told The Independent that the attack bore all the hallmarks of Isis Khorasan, an offshoot of the terrorist group based in Tajikistan. This group is also the nationality of the four suspects.

Mr Galloway controversially returned to parliament this month after winning the Rochdale by-election, which saw Labor forced to abandon its own candidate. After the contest, the British Jewish Representative Council condemned Galloway's victory as a dark day for the British Jewish community, while Rishi Sunak warned that democracy was under attack from far-right and Islamist extremists.

The prime minister said he was not surprised that voters backed a candidate who dismissed the horrors of the Oct. 7 killings of 1,200 people in Israel by Hamas.

Galloway was a Labor member of parliament until 2003, when he was expelled for opposing the invasion of Iraq. His independence campaign in Rochdale focused on the war on Gaza, in which Israel launched a nearly six-month bombing and blockade aimed at rooting out Hamas following terrorist attacks inside Israel that left about 1,200 people dead and 250 taken hostage. .

Israeli attacks have killed at least 32,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Hamas-run areas.

After winning the contest, Mr Galloway used the Rochdale by-election as an opportunity to send a message of support to people in Gaza. Keir Starmer, this is for Gaza.

However, since being elected, Galloway has not attended several House debates on the dispute. He has long been a critic of NATO and has called for Britain to withdraw from the military alliance.

He has also been repeatedly accused of spreading conspiracy theories, including the recent death of the Princess of Wales and speculation that a Russian massacre of civilians was likely carried out in Bucha, just north of Kiev, in April 2022.

Two months after President Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Mr. Galloway threatened to sue Twitter/X after the social network classified his account as Russian state media.

Mr. Galloway, whose radio program The Mother of All Talk Shows was broadcast on Russia's state-run Sputnik service during the first months of the invasion, said he would sue Twitter/X for defamation unless it withdrew its label.

I don't work for a Russian media outlet. I have 400,000 followers. I am the leader of the British political party and have spent almost 30 years in the British Parliament. He wrote on Twitter at the time:

