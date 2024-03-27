The US economy will feel minimal impact





The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits atop a container ship after it struck the bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, March 26, 2024.

Roberto Schmidt | AFP | Getty Images

The collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge is a maritime disaster but not an economic crisis, experts said Tuesday.

“It’s a real human tragedy, because there are people in the water,” said Joseph Brusuelas, RSM’s chief economist. “In economic terms, this will have little effect on the national macroeconomy.”

The Singapore-flagged container ship DALI collided with a bridge pillar on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse immediately.

An all-out rescue operation was underway Tuesday evening. President Joe Biden said he would visit Baltimore as soon as he could.

national economy

The bridge collapse closed the Port of Baltimore until further notice, halting shipping operations at the nation's 11th largest port and the auto industry's top export destination.

In 2023, the Port of Baltimore handled more than 847,000 cars and light trucks, more than any other port in the United States.

“It goes unnoticed by most Americans, given its location,” Brusuelas said. “It’s not sexy, like the Port of Los Angeles, but it plays a crucial role in the U.S. supply chain.”

Automakers like BMW and Volkswagen will likely be hit hardest initially, he added, given their heavy reliance on the Port of Baltimore. Consumers looking to purchase new vehicles may face temporary shortages, meaning they may have to wait a few extra weeks to purchase the model of their choice.

Retailers like Under Armour, Home Depot, IKEA and shipper FedEx could also feel short-term impacts, Brusuelas said. Home Depot's Baltimore-area distribution centers are “open and operational,” a company spokesperson told CNBC on Tuesday.

“There's going to be a lot of adjustment to do,” Mark Zandi, Moody's chief economist, told CNBC. “But I don’t think it will show up in the macroeconomic data.”

Regional economy

For Baltimore City, however, the economic consequences of the bridge collapse will be more severe and last longer.

The Port of Baltimore directly employs more than 15,000 workers and indirectly supports nearly 140,000 jobs through other port activities, according to MarylandGov. WesMoore.

Port of Baltimore employees could be temporarily furloughed or have their work schedules disrupted due to the closure.

Meanwhile, without the bridge, employees will likely face longer travel times in an already congested traffic area.

Spread across an entire active region, this “weighs on productivity”, adds Zandi.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge lies in water after it collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland, March 26, 2024.

Roberto Schmidt | Afp | Getty Images

Supply Chain Capacity

After years of dealing with pandemic-related supply chain issues, ports across the country have increased efficiency and capacity to reduce massive backlogs, according to Brusuelas. This additional transport capacity provides a safety net in the event of a logistical emergency.

“The bridge collapse represents the latest challenge to supply chains in the northeastern United States,” said Chris Rogers, S&P's global head of supply chain research. Others, he added, include “access to the Red Sea and the Panama Canal, as well as the prospect of port strikes later in mid-2024.”

But overall, any economic disruption resulting from Tuesday's bridge collapse will likely ripple through the economy over the next few weeks and be imperceptible by the end of April.

“This is not an economic event,” Zandi said. “It'll just take more patience. It'll just take longer to get from place to place.”

Yet this incident highlights the fragility of America's transportation infrastructure.

“There is no more margin, so if something else were to happen, we will have a problem,” Zandi said.

Learn more about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in BaltimoreRebuild the bridge

Once the Port of Baltimore can reopen, state and federal officials will then face another daunting challenge: rebuilding the Key Bridge.

“I expect the administration and the state of Maryland to really step up a gear,” Zandi said. “I think we’re going to get a very aggressive policy response.”

Biden said Tuesday that he expects the federal government to pay “the full cost” of rebuilding with authorization from Congress.

Funding the bridge's reconstruction will likely require myriad funding sources, including municipal bonds and money from the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure law.

“It’s going to take time,” Biden said Tuesday. “But the people of Baltimore can count on us to stand by them until the port reopens and the bridge is rebuilt.”

CNBC's Lori Ann LaRocco contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/03/26/baltimore-bridge-collapse-us-economy-will-feel-minimal-impact.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos