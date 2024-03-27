Chinese leader Xi issues positive message in meeting with US business leaders as relations improve





BEIJING (AP) China's nationalist leader Xi Jinping called for closer trade ties with the United States during a meeting Wednesday with top U.S. business executives in Beijing, amid steadily improving trade relationships that had fallen to the lowest level in years.

Xi highlighted the mutually beneficial economic ties between the world's two largest economies, despite heavy U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports and Washington's accusations of undue influence from the Communist Party, unfair trade barriers and theft of intellectual property.

China's economy has struggled to recover from severe self-imposed restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, which it did not lift until late 2022. But Xi said China was contributing again double-digit global economic growth in percentage terms.

China-US relations are one of the most important bilateral relations in the world. Whether China and the United States cooperate or clash has an impact on the well-being of the two peoples and the future and destiny of mankind, Xi was quoted as saying by the news agency. Chinese official Xinhua.

Among those attending the meeting was Stephen A. Schwarzman, a billionaire and director of the investment firm Blackstone.

Trade and tariffs have drawn increasing attention in the run-up to the U.S. presidential election, and the Biden administration has shown little sign of moderating punitive measures against Chinese imports imposed by its predecessor and presumed rival in the November polls, Donald Trump.

U.S. officials have renewed concerns about Chinese industrial policy practices and overcapacity, and the resulting impact on U.S. workers and businesses, which they attribute in part to China's huge trade surplus that totaled more than $279 billion last year, its lowest level in about a decade. .

Following the meeting, the U.S.-China Business Council said in a statement that it was honored to have a dialogue with the nation's top leader to discuss our concerns about declining trade, investment and business confidence, as well as our desire to help. improve engagement and trade between our two countries.

We highlighted the importance of rebalancing China's economy by increasing consumption and encouraged the government to further address long-standing concerns about cross-border data flows, government procurement, better protection of intellectual property rights and improved regulatory transparency and predictability, the Washington-based council said. said. Its president, Craig Allen, was among the guests who met Xi.

China's economy is mired in a housing market crisis in which builders struggle under mountains of debt and buyers pay off loans for apartments that may never be completed. Other issues, such as an aging population and high youth unemployment, are prompting China's leaders to rely more on boosting manufacturing exports to offset weak domestic demand.

At the same time, many foreign companies, including Apple, rely on China-based manufacturers as key links in their supply chains, alongside the country's 1.3 billion consumers for a high percentage of their global sales.

China's once highly aggressive tone toward the United States has softened in recent months, particularly since Xi and Biden met in San Francisco in November. Officials such as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken have visited, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to visit China again to meet with top leaders next month.

But Xi's administration has maintained a hard line on issues it considers its core interests. These include its claims to almost the entire South China Sea, the self-governing island democracy of Taiwan, a close US ally, and its authoritarian rule over peripheral regions such as Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang.

An ardent nationalist and son of one of the founders of the People's Republic, Xi appears determined to maintain tight control of the party while attracting foreign investment to support the economy.

The respective successes of China and the United States create opportunities for each other, Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua. As long as the two sides regard each other as partners, respect each other, coexist peacefully and work together to achieve win-win results, China-US relations will improve.

___

Follow AP's China coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/china

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/china-us-trade-economy-xi-jinping-62568f1f1ba1f5d722e0e7795bb0bac6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos