



The minimum wage has boosted the wages of millions of Britain's lowest earners by £6,000 a year, making it the most successful economic policy in a generation, according to a leading think tank.

Since being introduced by Tony Blair's first Labor administration in 1999, the policy has secured cross-party consensus and should be seen as a foundation for further improvements in the welfare of low-paid workers, the Resolution Foundation said.

The minimum wage will increase from 10.42 to 11.44 on Monday 1 April. This is the third highest annual change in history, up 9.8% in cash terms and 7.8% above inflation.

In research published to mark 25 years since the policy was introduced, the foundation found that if pay had been increased in line with average wages rather than the increase recommended by the Independent Low Pay Commission, workers' living standards would have been 6,000 worse off per year since 1999.

Nai Cominetti, chief economist at the Resolution Foundation, said Congress should use the review of its mandate to discuss the minimum wage and the future of low wages more broadly ahead of the election.

He said: Politicians need to understand why the minimum wage has been so successful, including its combination of long-term political direction and independent, expert-led oversight, and whether this approach can be scaled up to tackle other low pay issues in the UK. You have to think about it.

The foundation said lawmakers should consider how statutory sick pay levels have fallen compared to average wages and whether they could be brought under the committee.

Some critics of the minimum wage argue it is too high, while others believe it has not been raised fast enough to reduce poverty in the UK.

The charity Living Wage Foundation runs the Real Living Wage, which sets a minimum wage of 12.00 per hour across the UK and 13.15.15 per hour in London.

It is open to UK workers aged 18 and over, but is not a legal requirement and it is up to businesses to choose whether or not to pay.

The charity said more than 460,000 employees working in 14,000 companies were currently earning the Real Living Wage.

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) report on the effects of minimum wages in developed and developing countries found that decades of research have not resolved the debate.

While some studies have shown that minimum wages provide significant benefits to workers, other studies have concluded that minimum wages are harmful. Many studies are inconclusive.

A UK analysis by the Resolution Foundation found that between 1980 and 1998, hourly wages rose twice as fast in the UK for the highest earners as for the lowest earners, at 3.1%, or 1.4% a year.

However, since 1999, this trend has reversed, with wage increases for the lowest earners five times higher compared to 1.6% per year for the highest earners compared to 0.3% per year, leading to a decline in hourly wage inequality, it said.

