Abortion pill challenge raises doubt from US Supreme Court





Members of the United States Supreme Court today expressed skepticism about arguments from a group of anti-abortion organizations and doctors seeking to restrict the use of the abortion drug mifepristone in the United States. United. The group is challenging the US Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to expand access to the drug.

The courts' nine judges must decide whether the challengers are qualified to bring suit in the first place in legal terms, whether the challengers have standing. If they do, judges will then determine whether the FDA's actions to facilitate access to mifepristone are valid. A decision is expected to be made in June.

Changes made by the agency over the past eight years have allowed the drug to be used up to ten weeks of pregnancy, instead of the previous limit of seven weeks. The changes also relaxed the requirement that the drug be dispensed only in person, allowing it to be sent by mail. If the court invalidates these actions, access to mifepristone would be restricted nationwide. In 2022, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

Eva Temkin, an attorney specializing in FDA regulatory issues at the Washington, D.C.-based law firm Paul Hastings, notes that the judges seemed particularly skeptical about the plaintiffs' standing. The court didn't focus much on the merits of the FDA's actions, she said. I am hopeful that the Supreme Court did not delve into these issues as much because it recognized how outrageous it would be if the FDA's scientific judgment was not exercised appropriately.

Reproductive health researchers say the case has no scientific basis because mifepristone has been shown to be safe and effective. They also say a ruling against the FDA would undermine the agency's authority to regulate drugs. Mifepristone, approved by the FDA in 2000, is used in combination with the drug misoprostol to induce an abortion. Endorsed by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, this pairing is the most commonly prescribed regimen for medical abortion in the United States, where 63% of abortions in 2023 were performed using pills.

A question of status

During oral arguments today, the justices questioned claims by anti-abortion groups that the doctors they represent could be affected by widespread access to mifepristone. According to the group, emergency room doctors may be required to treat people with complications following medical abortion. Dealing with the aftereffects of a therapy to which they have ethical objections would cause emotional pain and distress, the group claims.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said during the hearing that she was concerned there was a significant disconnect between the alleged harm caused by widespread access to mifepristone and the effects of reducing that access. The obvious, logical remedy would be to grant them an exemption, so that they would not have to participate in this procedure, she added. Existing federal and state laws already allow health care providers to refuse to provide abortion-related care, noted Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, who represented the U.S. government at the hearing.

This case appears to be a prime example of turning what could be a small lawsuit into a national legislature over an FDA rule, Justice Neil Gorsuch said.

But some justices expressed sympathy for the arguments of anti-abortion groups. Maybe what [the FDA] The act was perfectly legal, Justice Samuel Alito said. But shouldn't someone be able to challenge this in court?

Retracted studies

The case began in 2022, when the anti-abortion group filed suit against the FDA, claiming that the drug's approval in 2000 and subsequent decisions making the drug easier to access had potentially serious, even fatal, effects. on women and girls.

In 2023, the judge in the case, Matthew Kacsmaryk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, invalidating the FDA's approval of mifepristone. But the Supreme Court stayed the decision, allowing mifepristone to remain on the market while the case was appealed.

In his decision, Kacsmaryk relied on problematic studies to question the safety of mifepristone. Two papers1,2 he cited were retracted in February due to issues with study design and methodology, as well as errors in data analysis, among other issues. The mainstream scientific literature3,4 contradicts the articles cited by Kacsmaryk.

Later that year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit ruled that mifepristone should remain an approved drug, but struck down the FDA's actions to make it more available. The Supreme Court's upholding of the Kacsmaryk decision means the Fifth Circuit's decision did not take immediate effect.

Hanging in the balance

If the Supreme Court decides the anti-abortion group doesn't have standing, the case could be thrown out, Temkin says. If, however, he agrees with the Fifth Circuit judges, the resulting decline in accessibility to mifepristone would particularly affect pregnant women who seek abortion care later in their pregnancies, as well as those who would have difficulty showing up for an in-person appointment with an abortion provider. .

Restricting the use of mifepristone could also have implications for drug development in general, Temkin says. The Fifth Circuit called for a burdensome and unprecedented standard for drug approval. If the Supreme Court follows this path, it would lead to delays, inefficiencies and costs and ultimately jeopardize patients' access to scientifically appropriate medicines, Temkin says.

Such a decision would have nothing to do with science, medicine or protecting the health of pregnant women, says Heidi Moseson, an epidemiologist at Ibis Reproductive Health, a global research organization that supports abortion rights and based in Oakland, California.

