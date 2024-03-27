5 Takeaways from the Abortion Pill Case Before the U.S. Supreme Court





WASHINGTON (AP) U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday appeared unwilling to limit access to the abortion pill mifepristone in a case that could have far-reaching implications for millions of American women and for many drugs regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

This is the first abortion-related case the court has taken up since a majority of the current justices struck down the constitutional right to abortion in 2022.

A group of anti-abortion doctors had asked the court to restrict access to mifepristone and limit its use during pregnancy.

Key moments of the arguments:

The safety of the abortion pill under the microscope

The FDA approved mifepristone in 2000 as a safe and effective way to end early pregnancies. Last year, the pill was used in more than six out of 10 abortions in the United States.

The conservative group's central argument challenging mifepristone is that the Food and Drug Administration overlooked serious problems with the drug when it eased restrictions on the drug, including making it available by mail in 2021.

Erin Hawley, who represented the doctors suing the agency, argued that the FDA failed to consider or explain its complete removal of safeguards on the pill.

But the FDA has long maintained that its decision to abandon in-person appointments to obtain mifepristone, among other requirements, came after 20 years of monitoring its safety. During that time, the agency reviewed dozens of studies involving thousands of women in which serious problems, including hospitalization, occurred less than 0.3 percent of the time.

WATCH: Future of abortion pill mifepristone to be decided by Supreme Court

Hawley pointed out that the FDA's own prescription label mentions that 2.9 to 4.6 percent of women taking this drug go to the emergency room. But Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar pointed to studies showing that half of women who go to emergency rooms receive no treatment.

Many women might go because they have heavy bleeding, which mimics a miscarriage, and they might just need to know whether or not they have a complication, Prelogar said.

Due to the highly technical nature of drug data review and research, courts have long deferred to the FDA's scientific judgments about safety and effectiveness.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson pressed Hawley's legal basis for questioning the agency's regulators.

So what deference do we owe them regarding their assessment that these studies establish what they claim to do regarding safety and effectiveness?

How far to go

Hawley faced questions when she said a national rule limiting the use of mifepristone was necessary.

She was interrupted several times by Justice Neil Gorsuch, who voiced his objections to such sweeping injunctions.

The case appears to be a prime example of turning what might be a small lawsuit into a national legislature over an FDA rule or other federal government action, Gorsuch said.

Normally, when a court issues an injunction regarding a government policy, it only applies to the individuals or groups affected. But in recent years, a growing number of lower court judges have issued blanket injunctions, blocking federal regulations nationwide.

Gorsuch noted that there have been about 60 such decisions over the past four years.

Chief Justice John Roberts also seemed skeptical that a ruling overturning the FDA's scientific judgments was necessary.

Why can't the court make it clear that this relief is specifically for the parties before the court, instead of looking to the agency in general and saying, “Agency, you can't do this anywhere?”

Right to sue

The Biden administration argued that the plaintiffs, a group called the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, had no standing to challenge the FDA's actions regarding mifepristone.

The doctors who filed the suit argued that they may have to treat patients in the emergency room who have serious complications after taking the drug.

But Prelogar told the court that doctors are not obligated to prescribe mifepristone and can refrain from treating patients who have taken the pill if they object to abortion.

WATCH: Arizona Lawmaker Says She Considers Abortion After Learning Her Pregnancy Is Not Viable

They don't prescribe mifepristone, Prelogar said. “They obviously don’t take mifepristone. The FDA does not require them to do or refrain from doing anything. They are not required to treat women who take mifepristone.

Justice Samuel Alito, however, repeatedly pressed the government on who had the right to sue FDA decisions.

Is there anyone who can file a lawsuit and get a legal ruling on the legality of what the FDA did? Alito, who wrote the 2022 decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, asked.

Concrete examples, please

Several justices pressed Hawley to provide concrete examples of doctors who oppose abortion being forced to treat patients who suffered complications from the abortion pill.

They also took issue with the number of hypothetical issues Hawley raised in his argument against the FDA's loosening of restrictions on abortion pills.

I don't want to make assumptions, Jackson told Hawley, asking him to give an example of a doctor incapable of opposing abortion.

At one point, Justice Amy Coney Barrett also questioned an example provided by one of the doctors, that of a colleague who had to perform a dilation and curettage procedure on a patient with complications. Barrett emphasized that these procedures are not only performed in cases of abortion but also in cases of miscarriage.

Some judges also pointed out that doctors are already protected from performing abortions when they do not want to by expressing conscientious objection.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh made this point early on: under federal law, no doctor can be forced, against his or her conscience, to perform or assist in an abortion, right?

More risky drugs

For more than a century, the FDA has had sole authority to evaluate the safety of drugs and approve their sale in the United States.

The agency first approved mifepristone in 2000 after a four-year review, including detailed safety studies submitted by the French manufacturer. In 2016, the FDA eased restrictions on the drug to allow it to be prescribed up to 10 weeks of pregnancy and allowed nurses and other healthcare professionals to prescribe it. In 2021, the agency said the drug could be mailed, removing the longstanding requirement that women pick up the drug in person.

Jessica Ellsworth, a lawyer representing New York-based Danco Laboratories, which makes mifepristone, asked the justices to consider how the case could upend the FDA's decades-old system for regulating drugs, vaccines and other life-saving medications.

I think this court should think seriously about the harm it would cause if it allowed agencies to begin acting on the basis of statutory responsibilities that Congress has assigned to other agencies, she said.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's ruling last year marked the first time a court issued a ruling revoking the approval of a drug the FDA had deemed safe. An open letter signed by nearly 300 biotech and pharmaceutical company executives last year criticized the decision, calling it an attack on the authority delegated by Congress to the FDA to approve and regulate drugs. If judges can unilaterally overturn drug approvals, they say any drug is at risk.

Fernando reported from Chicago.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/5-takeaways-from-the-abortion-pill-case-before-the-u-s-supreme-court The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos