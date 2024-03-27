In the United States, the majority now disapproves of Israeli action in Gaza





WASHINGTON, DC — After narrowly supporting Israeli military action in Gaza in November, Americans now widely oppose the campaign. Fifty-five percent currently disapprove of Israel's actions, while 36 percent approve.

The latest results come from a survey conducted from March 1 to 20. The war between Israel and Hamas has lasted five months and has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians and more than 1,000 Israelis. Large parts of Gaza have been destroyed, complicating efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians still living there. The United Nations and the international community, including the Biden administration, have called for a ceasefire, but the two warring sides have failed to reach an agreement.

Voting was completed before the UN Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday calling for a ceasefire during Ramadan. The measure passed because the United States abstained rather than veto the resolution. The United States had previously vetoed other resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Seventy-four percent of American adults say they closely follow news of the situation between Israel and Hamas, a figure similar to the 72% measured by Gallup in November. A third of Americans (34%) say they are following the situation “very closely”.

Disapproval of Israeli military action is the same regardless of how much attention Americans give to the conflict. However, those who pay less attention are more likely than their counterparts to have no opinion on the topic, resulting in lower approval than among people who pay more attention.

The Republicans maintain a positive position; The resolutely negative independents

All three major U.S. parties are now less supportive of Israel's actions in Gaza than they were in November. This includes an 18 percentage point drop in approval among both Democrats and independents and a seven point drop among Republicans.

Independents have moved from a divided view on Israeli military action to opposition. Democrats, who were already largely opposed in November, are even more opposed today, with 18% approval and 75% disapproval.

Republicans still support Israel's military efforts, but a reduced majority — 64 percent, down from 71 percent — now approve.

Democrats' widespread opposition to Israel's actions underscores how difficult the issue is for President Joe Biden, among his most loyal supporters. Some Democratic critics say Biden has aligned himself too closely with Israel by not taking stronger steps to promote a cease-fire and help Palestinian civilians caught in the war zone.

Biden's approval rating for his handling of the Middle East situation, at 27 percent, is the lowest among the five questions tested in the survey. Indeed, far fewer Democrats (47%) approve of the way he handles the situation between Israelis and Palestinians than his handling of the economy, the environment, energy policy and foreign affairs in general. On these issues, as many as 66% of Democrats approve of Biden.

Further contributing to Biden's poor rating on the situation in the Middle East, just 21% of independents and 16% of Republicans approve of his performance on the issue.

However, it appears that the conflict in the Middle East has not had an obvious impact on Biden's political position. His overall job approval rating is 40%, up from 37% in the October and November surveys, perhaps because of Americans' greater confidence in the U.S. economy.

Conclusion

As the war between Israel and Hamas drags on, American support for its ally's actions in the war diminishes. This follows the results of a February Gallup poll that found Americans have less positive views of both Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

As is often the case, American partisans find themselves on opposing sides. Most Republicans, although fewer in number than in the fall, support Israel's actions, while the vast majority of Democrats oppose them. The opinions of independents are now much closer to those of Democrats.

Although Americans rate Biden's handling of the conflict poorly, his overall job approval rating is no lower today than before the conflict began. This issue doesn't loom large when Americans are asked to name the most important problem they face. Nor does it matter much when Americans view each of many international issues as critical threats to vital U.S. interests. This could harm the president by dampening turnout among potential Biden voters who care deeply about the issue and are unhappy with his handling of the situation.

