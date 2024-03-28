America's largest sportsbooks join forces to combat problem gambling





Seven of the country's largest gaming companies are joining forces to create a trade group to promote responsible gaming and, for the first time ever, will share information about problem gamblers.

The seven operators FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Penn Entertainment, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, Hard Rock Digital and bet365 will form the Responsible Online Gaming Association, or ROGA, the group announced Wednesday.

Members represent more than 85% of the legal online betting market in the United States. Collectively, they have pledged more than $20 million to fund ROGA.

“I'm incredibly excited to move this project forward and do some really impactful things, really expand knowledge through research, create these evidence-based best practices, and really empower players to get information,” said Jennifer Shatley, executive director. from ROGA.

ROGA members are committed to working together on issues ranging from education and responsible gaming best practices to conscientious advertising and marketing across the industry.

The new group will also create an independent clearinghouse, or database, that will allow them to share key information related to consumer protection, although the details of how it will work are not yet clear.

ROGA says it will create a certification program to evaluate members' responsible gaming efforts and incentivize operators to participate.

The new consortium comes as sports betting, both online and in-store, has seen dramatic growth across the country since 2018. Thirty-eight states and Washington, D.C., now offer legal sports betting.

This year, a record number of Americans bet on the Super Bowl. Online transactions totaled nearly 15,000 per second, double last year's peak, according to location-based platform GeoComply.

But as gambling has become more mainstream and sports betting advertising has expanded to television, streaming and social media, so have headlines involving betting scandals and sport.

In recent days, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani found himself at the center of a $4 million betting scandal involving his interpreter and an illegal bookmaker. Ohtani insists he has never bet on sports. The NBA is investigating Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter for betting irregularities. And US Integrity, a technology company that fights illicit betting in college sports, reported anomalies around betting lines for Temple University men's basketball games.

The upshot of these claims: the potential to provoke public outrage and criticism that could become an inflection point for the American gaming industry. There is also a risk that the explosive growth of gaming could undermine the integrity sport and encourages bettors to become addicted.

Problem gambling

An estimated 2 million American adults meet the criteria for a serious gambling problem, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling. An additional 5 to 8 million adults in the United States are considered to have a mild or moderate gambling problem.

Problem gambling has prompted regulatory crackdowns in Europe and particularly the UK over the past two years, impacting the profitability of sports betting and changing the way they conduct business.

In the United States, there have been concerted efforts for the gaming industry to police itself and avoid stricter regulatory frameworks.

U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York is introducing national legislation that would quell what he calls “a public health crisis.” Tonko's “Supporting Affordability and Fairness with Every Bet” Act, which he introduced last week, would regulate gambling advertising, limit the number and size of deposits and restrict how gambling Artificial intelligence is deployed to acquire customers.

“There will be a lot more people saturated with this opportunity, with all these clever concepts of bonus bets, free bets and celebrity spokespeople,” Tonko told CNBC.

An influx of gamblers will lead to a dramatic increase in the number of people struggling with addiction, he said.

Some states have fined operators for gambling violations. In August, Maryland fined DraftKings $94,000 for marketing to underage players. PrizePicks reached a $15 million settlement in New York for operating illegally. In Indiana, the gaming commission fined FanDuel after eight people used illegally obtained debit cards to fund their betting accounts, causing “great harm” to partners in shared bank accounts, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission Chairman Milton Thompson.

Customer Protections

Some gaming insiders are skeptical of ROGA, wary of what they see as a marketing stunt aimed at solving a PR problem.

Caesars, which is conspicuously absent from ROGA's founding group, told CNBC that it has learned best practices over 35 years of fighting responsible gaming.

“While we welcome all efforts to ensure that online gaming is both operated and marketed responsibly, we are confident in our [own] Responsible gaming approach,” the company said in a statement.

Caesars said it focuses only on those 21 and older and does not allow anyone younger to sign up for a Caesars Rewards account, even in states like Rhode Island or Kentucky, where 18-year-olds years are allowed to bet.

Many fantasy sports and social betting platforms that operate on a sweepstakes model allow players 18 and older, and many of Caesars' competitors allow customers 18 and older to play fantasy sports. Some also allow sports betting in this age range in the few states that allow it.

But the industry is working to better insulate its youngest and most vulnerable customers.

The American Gaming Association launched an agreement last March to provide college-age students with protections against sports betting marketing and advertising.

Silquia Patel, (R), 29, watches the game after placing her bets at sportsbook FANDUEL during Super Bowl LIII in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States, February 3, 2019.

Peter Jackson, CEO of Flutter, FanDuel's parent company, said responsible gaming comes down to good business. Still, he warns that as legal operators come together to improve responsible gambling, the illegal market will still be willing to accept bets from problem players.

“I urge state regulators to help us by cracking down on some of these black market operators,” Jackson told CNBC.

