US talks with Israel over treatment of jailed Palestinian leader Barghouti





The United States and Middle Eastern governments have raised the treatment of Marwan Barghouti, one of the most prominent Palestinian political figures imprisoned by Israel, with the Israeli government following allegations from his family and other people according to whom he had been physically and psychologically mistreated since the start of the war. October 7: Hamas attacks.

Barghouti has been imprisoned for more than 20 years and was convicted of murder in 2004. A leader of the Second Intifada, Barghouti, now 64, was sentenced to five life sentences, and those responsible Israelis labeled him a terrorist who ordered suicide bombings against civilian targets. . Barghouti, who said in court that he had no connection to the attacks, is being held in Megiddo Prison, a maximum security facility.

Marwan Barghouti, a jailed Palestinian leader, is led into an Israeli courtroom on January 25, 2012. (Video: AP)

Securing Barghoutis' release is a popular cause among Palestinians who see him as a possible successor to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. Barghouti tops the list of Hamas prisoners it wants Israel to release in exchange for Israeli hostages held in Gaza, according to two Middle East officials familiar with negotiations aimed at securing the hostages' release and a ceasefire. -fire. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive diplomacy.

In an interview with the Washington Post, Barghouti's son Arab, who lives in the West Bank, said that after October 7, when Hamas attacked southern Israel and killed about 1,200 Israelis, his father was physically assaulted and placed in dark solitary confinement for 12 days, and the Israeli national anthem was played in his cell at very high volume, from approximately 5 a.m. until midnight, for several days.

A lawyer who met with Barghouti this week said in a written report to the Barghouti family that he saw bruising on his right eye and that Barghouti showed him bruising on his back and right foot. The lawyer wrote that Barghouti told him that, on March 6, I had been beaten for long minutes all over my body, mainly on the face, back and legs. The severity of the blows caused me to collapse to the ground, and they then continued to beat me until I lost consciousness.

The Post reviewed a copy of the report. Barghoutis' lawyers declined to comment.

A spokesperson for the Israeli Prison Service said the service was a law-abiding organization. We have no knowledge of these allegations.

The State Department did not name Barghouti in its public statements, but U.S. officials said they were aware of the abuse allegations. The department said in a statement to the Post that it had informed Israel that it must thoroughly and transparently investigate credible allegations and ensure accountability for any abuses or violations. The statement, issued by the department in response to questions about Barghouti, said Palestinian detainees must be held in dignified conditions and in accordance with international law.

Itamar Ben Gvir, the far-right Minister of National Security in the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has since the October 7 attacks banned the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as members of their families, from visit some 9,000 Palestinians. prisoners and security detainees held by the Israeli Prison Service. The ICRC's last public visit to Barghouti was in November 2017, a few months after the end of a 24-day hunger strike.

We have continually requested the resumption of our visits because they are essential not only to our mission in Israel and the occupied territories, but also because they provide a lifeline for detainees and their families, said Jessica Moussan, spokesperson for the ICRC.

During a visit to Israel on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel's war cabinet that it should allow the ICRC access to detainees, said a senior State Department official, who spoke spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss Blinken's closed-door discussions. Israeli rights groups submitted a petition to the Supreme Court with the same goal on February 24.

An Israeli diplomatic official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the matter, denied knowledge of Barghouti's mistreatment: We have laws in our country; such behavior is not permitted and will not be tolerated if it is indeed true.

The two Middle East officials, who represent different governments, said they received information about the worsening situation of some Palestinian prisoners, including Barghouti, at the same time as they received information about the harsh treatment of Israeli hostages in captivity by Hamas.

It was communicated to the Israeli government that any mistreatment of Palestinian prisoners would give Hamas a greater excuse to treat Israeli hostages worse than they already are, one of the officials said. It's a vicious circle.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Mary.), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the United States should specifically warn Israel about its treatment of Barghouti.

The Biden administration should make it very clear to the Netanyahu government that if Barghouti were injured or killed in prison, he would throw gasoline on a raging fire, he said in an interview. Barghouti is probably the most popular Palestinian leader. This is true in the West Bank and Gaza.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/27/palestinian-leader-barghouti-israel-mistreatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos