Guatemala's president says U.S. should invest more to deter immigration





Washington — Nearly three years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris stood alongside Guatemala's former president in his palace and delivered a message to would-be migrants: “Don't come” to the United States.

His pleas didn't work. Since June 2021, when Harris made the remarks, U.S. authorities have documented 709,305 encounters with migrants from Guatemala along the southern border, according to government data. More than 2 million migrants of all nationalities are expected to be apprehended along the border by the end of this fiscal year in September, which would be the third consecutive year of sustained foot traffic through this period.

Asked this week whether migrants had heeded Harris' request three years ago, Guatemala's new president, Bernardo Arévalo, shrugged his shoulders and replied: “Well, I don't know not. It's up to you to do the numbers.”

Arévalo, who took office in January, came to Washington this week to meet with President Biden and Harris as the White House hopes to demonstrate progress on border security and immigration, issues that remain top concerns of voters.

He told CBS News the president was “enchanting” and “very warm” during a brief exchange in the Oval Office captured by White House photographers. But in longer meetings with Harris, Arévalo said he told her that Guatemala needed more U.S. economic investment — not just taxpayer-funded U.S. aid — in order to encourage people to stay on place.

“Cooperation is not about sending money. Cooperation can be about creating conditions in which we can invite you to invest in Guatemala and establish factories, work that can begin to produce and create jobs. That’s basically what we’re most interested in,” he told CBS. News.

Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo and Vice President Kamala Harris during a meeting at the Vice President's Ceremonial Office in Washington, DC, Monday, March 25, 2024. Ron Sachs/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“We must work to give people what we call 'the right to remain.' People have the right to stay in their place. People need to find opportunities,” Arévalo added.

Mr Biden tasked Harris with tackling the “root causes” of migration early in his administration, as the number of illegal border crossings rose after four years of tough border security policies under the former President Donald Trump. But the Biden administration now expects another busy spring along the U.S.-Mexico border, and officials told CBS News the president still plans to take executive action to limit crossings if Congress fails. not to adopt a bipartisan plan negotiated by senators last year.

As she personally returns to this politically sensitive issue, Harris on Monday announced an additional $170 million for economic development and security assistance to Guatemala. A public-private partnership launched by the administration also announced plans Monday for an additional $1 billion in private investment in the country, on top of the roughly $5.2 billion already committed.

Arévalo welcomed these investments as a long-term solution to prevent his country's citizens from leaving and indicated that he would prefer to see this type of cooperation continue. But he also hasn't ruled out the possibility of working with a second Trump administration.

“We look forward to working with whoever wins the next election to support and work so that our citizens residing in the United States enjoy all their rights,” Arévalo said.

Asked if he thought Trump's preference for border walls was working, he said, “I think history shows that's not the case.” What we need to look for are integrated solutions to a problem that is far more complex than just putting up a wall to try to contain.”

“Corruption is the most pressing problem”

Arévalo, 65, is a former diplomat and sociologist and the son of the late former Guatemalan President Juan José Arévalo, who was the country's first democratically elected president from 1945 to 1951.

The younger Arevalo took office in January after running an outsider campaign on an anti-corruption agenda and defeating several better-known and better-funded opponents backed by the country's political and economic elite. His victory effectively ended the country's long-standing conservative political establishment. But his rivals who control the country's justice system continue to try to sue him and his political party, accusing them of rigging the results of last year's elections – accusations he strongly disputes.

“We think corruption is the most pressing problem,” Arévalo told CBS News. “But the most important problem is development. But if we don't fight corruption, we won't be able to get the development we need for people to flourish and stay.”

As he attempts to reorganize Guatemala's government and restore democratic norms, Arévalo said he supports the release of journalist José Rubén Zamora, who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2023 for money laundering under the administration of former President Alejandro Giammattei.

Zamora's newspaper, “El Periódico”, published countless articles on corruption within the Giammattei administration. The organization was forced to close its doors after his arrest due to lack of resources and its journalists fled the country for fear of prosecution. Zamora's case has drawn international attention and condemnation from international journalists' rights groups.

“We hope he will be released tomorrow,” Arévalo said of Zamora.

On the day of his inauguration, Arevalo said he had sent the head of the country's prison system to “transform” the torture conditions in which Zamora was held. Although the president supports the journalist's release, Arévalo could not specify a release date for the detained journalist because he does not control Guatemala's justice system under the Guatemalan Constitution.

“We know the charges are just not serious,” he said. “But we can’t interfere with the Court of Justice, so we don’t know.”

More from Ed O'Keefe

Ed O'Keefe is CBS News' chief White House political correspondent. He previously worked for the Washington Post, covering presidential campaigns, Congress and federal agencies. It focuses primarily on President Biden, Vice President Harris and political issues across the country.

