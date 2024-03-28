US overlooks Israeli abuses in Gaza to justify arms transfers: advocates | Israel's War on Gaza News





Washington, DC Israel has killed more than 32,000 Palestinians in Gaza, displaced more than 80 percent of the population, destroyed large parts of the territory and imposed a suffocating blockade, bringing the enclave to the brink of famine.

But nearly six months into the war, the United States says it has not determined that Israel violated international humanitarian law.

Washington's assertion, made public this week as part of a process to monitor US arms transfers to its allies, sparked bewilderment and condemnation from human rights groups.

This is absurd, said Sarah Leah Whitson, director of Democracy for the Arab World Now. It invites mockery and contempt from around the world to hear such a statement released before the world by the Biden administration.

U.S. laws prohibit arming countries involved in human rights abuses. But advocates say President Joe Biden's administration is distorting facts and denying well-documented Israeli violations to appear within the rules.

Whitson noted that Biden himself has described Israel's bombing of Gaza as indiscriminate, which would make it a war crime, and that Washington has openly acknowledged that Israel is obstructing aid to the territory.

The Biden administration faces growing pressure to enforce U.S. law when it comes to arming Israel. A recent public opinion poll suggests that the majority of Americans disapprove of Israeli actions in Gaza.

Note NSM-20

There are several US laws that regulate the transfer of weapons to foreign countries.

Last month, the Biden administration issued a memorandum, dubbed NSM-20, requiring credible written assurances from recipients of U.S. weapons that they are not being used in rights abuses.

Allies must also certify that U.S. defense articles are not used to arbitrarily deny, restrict, or obstruct, directly or indirectly, the transportation or delivery of U.S. humanitarian assistance.

On Monday, the US State Department said it had received Israel's assurances and found them credible.

We didn't find them [Israel] as being in violation of international humanitarian law, whether in the conduct of war or the provision of humanitarian assistance, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters.

A day later, he said the United States was conducting its own assessments of the war and was not just taking Israel at its word.

We're looking at those assurances, and we're looking at them in light of the evaluations we have underway, Miller added. And as I said, we have not reached the conclusion regarding Israel that it has violated international humanitarian law.

IPC STATEMENT: Treating Israeli arms assurances as credible undermines Biden's own policies https://t.co/nmij721lHQ pic.twitter.com/J1oDEG6tjv

Center for International Policy (@CIPolicy) March 25, 2024

What is international humanitarian law?

International humanitarian law is a set of rules intended to protect non-combatants in armed conflicts. These are the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and subsequent international treaties aimed at limiting civilian suffering in times of war.

According to Whitson, Israel's apparent violations of international humanitarian law run the gamut: Israel has been accused of targeting civilians, indiscriminate bombing and disproportionate attacks.

What we have seen across Gaza, particularly in the north, is widespread destruction of residential areas, farms, schools, universities, churches, mosques and hospitals, underscoring the nature blind to Israeli bombings, she told Al Jazeera.

Even though they were targeting something that arguably had military value in their eyes, the fact that they did so in such a wanton, reckless, widespread and catastrophic manner is proof of the indiscriminate nature of the bombing.

Additionally, witnesses and rights groups, including Amnesty International, have accused Israel of mistreating and torturing detainees during the war.

Last month, United Nations experts also expressed concern over reports that Palestinian women detained by Israel had been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault.

There are increasing reports of extrajudicial killings carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza.

Earlier this month, Al Jazeera obtained footage from an Israeli drone showing the targeting of four unarmed Palestinians on an open road in southern Gaza.

As the U.S. assessment of the Israeli attacks continues, Miller said none have been found to violate international humanitarian law.

American support for Israel

Brian Finucane, senior adviser on U.S. programs at the International Crisis Group think tank, said there were many reasons to be concerned that the Biden administration was not doing more to address legal abuses. humanitarian aid that hampers its own efforts in Gaza.

He pointed out that due to the Israeli blockade, the United States has already resorted to desperate solutions to get food into Gaza, including airdrops and the construction of a temporary pier.

The United States has even acknowledged Israeli efforts to block aid. Earlier this year, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich publicly stated that he was blocking U.S.-supplied flour for Gaza, prompting a response from the White House.

I wish I could tell you that this flour was coming, but I can't do that right now, White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters on February 15.

At Monday's State Department press conference, Miller also reiterated that Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank are inconsistent with international humanitarian law.

His comment followed Israel's seizure of 800 hectares (1,977 acres) in the West Bank last week.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Finacune expressed confusion that the United States would accept Israel's assurances that it respected international humanitarian law.

The United States has already concluded that Israel is violating international humanitarian law, so turning around and accepting Israeli assurances is a headache to say the least, he said.

Any favorable conclusion on insurance would ignore, at a minimum, what is happening in the West Bank. And it seems highly unlikely that US defense articles will not be used as a means to support or defend West Bank settlements.

On May 8, the Biden administration is expected to submit a report to Congress on the implementation of NSM-20, which is expected to ensure compliance with international law. But Finucane does not expect the report to be exhaustive or damning for political reasons.

To the extent that the White House has decided that U.S. military support will be unconditional, it is very unlikely that the president's subordinates will reach public conclusions that would contradict that, he said.

Senior US officials, including Biden, have often stressed that Washington's commitment to Israel remains ironclad.

The United States is Israel's main arms supplier. Washington provides at least $3.8 billion in aid to Israel annually, and the White House is working with Congress to secure $14 billion in additional aid to the U.S. ally this year.

Unless there is a fundamental change at the White House in terms of a course correction in Gaza policy, I think we are unfortunately going to see more of the same, Finucane said.

Call for more pressure

Experts and advocates who spoke to Al Jazeera described the NSM-20 report as an opportunity for the Biden administration to endorse its military support for Israel, while also certifying its legality.

The U.S. Congress could potentially exercise oversight powers over the government, as provided for in the Constitution. But Capitol Hill is overwhelmingly pro-Israel, arguably more so than the White House, and such a review is therefore unlikely.

Nonetheless, Hassan El-Tayyab, legislative director for Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation, urged lawmakers to pressure the administration not to rubber-stamp assurances. Israel that it respects humanitarian law.

We must continue to pressure members of Congress to take action to ensure accountability before more innocent lives are lost: Palestinian civilians in Gaza and Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, a El-Tayyab told Al Jazeera.

It's a real nightmare. We don't want this to escalate into a larger war and it's time to get a ceasefire.

Hours before the State Department announced it would accept Israel's assurances, the Biden administration decided not to veto a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire -fire in Gaza, thus allowing its adoption.

But Washington was quick to downplay this measure and describe it as non-binding.

Their goal is to build a dome to make military assistance to Israel untouchable, even as rhetorical criticism of Israel increases. So they want to have the cake and eat it too, Whitson said of the administration's position.

