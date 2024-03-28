Latest US State Department human rights official to resign following Gaza protests | Israel's War on Gaza News





Annelle Sheline, a Middle East analyst who advocated for human rights on behalf of the U.S. government, became the latest member of the U.S. State Department to leave her post to oppose President Joe's Israel policies Biden.

Sheline announced his resignation in an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday, as the official death toll in Gaza reached 32,490 since October 7 and the World Food Program warned that famine in the enclave is imminent.

I wasn't really able to do my job anymore, Sheline told the newspaper. Trying to defend human rights has become impossible.

Sheline's resignation follows another State Department official, Josh Paul, director of the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, who resigned in October last year, and Department of Education official Tariq Habash, a Palestinian-American and Biden political appointee, who resigned in January. .

Speaking to Al Jazeera, Habash said Sheline's decision to leave showed how the United States' standing, both domestically and abroad, had declined amid the Gaza war.

It's not surprising that some people who were trying to do important and crucial human rights work at the State Department felt unable to do their jobs, he said.

It is not surprising that [Sheline] “I think the only way for her to have an impact is to leave, because for almost six months we have not seen any substantial change in our policies and our influence on the international stage seems to be disintegrating day by day “, did he declare.

Sheline joined the State Department on a fellowship from the Bureau of Democracy, Labor, and Human Rights (DRL) within the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. She was responsible for promoting human rights and writing annual reports on the issue. She holds a doctorate and was previously a researcher at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft.

Her work at the State Department, she told the newspaper, involved coordination with activist and civil society groups in the Middle East and North Africa region. She said she saw first-hand how U.S. credibility deteriorated with these groups as the war progressed.

If they are willing to engage, they mostly want to talk about Gaza rather than the fact that they also face extreme repression or threats of imprisonment, Sheline said of the groups she has worked with In the region.

The first point they raise is: how does this happen?

Sheline's departure comes as the Biden administration continues to pledge support for Israel, while rhetorically warning its Israeli counterparts of a planned ground operation in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Earlier this week, US Vice President Kamala Harris warned of consequences if Israel launched a ground attack, but officials have so far refused to mobilize aid. A day after Harris' comments, the United States abstained in a U.N. Security Council vote calling for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the administration had received written assurances from Israel that US weapons were not being used in violation of international human rights law. man, despite repeated allegations from human rights groups. He said the State Department has so far found no evidence of violations in its ongoing assessment.

Who's next?

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Miller described Sheline as a State Department fellow who had completed the first year of a program with an option for a second year.

He said Secretary of State Antony Blinken was meeting with staffers with widely varying opinions. He listens to their comments and takes them into account in his decision-making and encourages other senior leaders in the department to do the same.

For his part, Habash described Sheline's departure as a very important moment that highlights internal dissent within the Biden administration.

This includes letters signed by USAID and Department of Homeland Security staff, protest actions by federal officials, and a growing number of lawmakers from Biden's Democratic Party calling for a cease-fire. total fire or at least conditionality of aid.

I think this will continue to send a message to the President, the Secretary of State, and the world that while U.S. policy has not changed, many people fundamentally disagree with our government's position and of our elected officials. took, he said. And we find ways every day to communicate that in every way we know how.

In a LinkedIn post, former State Department official Paul also said he was very proud of Sheline for becoming the third US official to publicly resign due to the absolute disaster that is continued support from the Biden administration to Israel's war crimes, bombings and starvation. civilians in Gaza.

Who's next? he said.

Feds United for Peace, a group of anonymous federal employees from 27 government agencies who formed to oppose the war, praised Sheline as courageous, while adding that her decision costs her personally and truly, and is a loss of a patriotic and political feeling. highly qualified employee for the Department of State.

His departure speaks for itself and also reflects the outrage and demoralization felt by millions of Americans and thousands of federal workers, the group said.

For her part, Sheline told the Washington Post that she was hesitant to go public with her decision to end her work at the department, fearing she wasn't high enough to make an impact. She said she was supported by colleagues who were unable to resign because they had other considerations and commitments.

“I know I'm ruling out any sort of future in the State Department, or maybe even in the U.S. government,” she said. Which I think is a shame because I really enjoyed the work I was doing there.

