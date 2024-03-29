Independently manages BuzzFeed and HuffPost in the UK and Ireland | Independent





The Independent will take control of BuzzFeed and HuffPost in the UK and Ireland to create the UK's largest publishing network for Gen Z and millennials, publishers have said.

The two media companies will combine publishing, data and advertising platforms to enable commercial partners to purchase seamlessly across sites.

As part of the multi-year licensing deal, Independent will acquire HuffPost UK as well as BuzzFeeds UK sub-brands, including Tasty UK and Black British identity brand Seasoned.

The move signals a new era in the youth media space that BuzzFeed seemed poised to dominate since its launch in 2006. Buzzfeed's star, once looked upon with envy by established publishers who coveted access to younger audiences, is gone after massive losses for its parent company. company.

The decline in BuzzFeeds' stock price, down 95% from when the company went public at $10 a share in December 2021, according to a CNBC report last year, marks a sharp decline for an organization that has won awards for its news reporting. As a new media model

In March 2021, HuffPost ceased its national news operations, leaving behind only its political team. Then, last April, BuzzFeed shuttered what was left of its news division, with founder Jonah Peretti suggesting to employees that the company could no longer continue to fund BuzzFeed News and that there may not be a sustainable business model for high-quality news. Online news.

The company will now be controlled by Independent, which was created in 1986 and is partly owned by a bank controlled by the Saudi government. The Independent went online-only in 2016 and has since become profitable, reporting operating profits of $1.9 million for the year to September 30, 2022. But with social networks like Facebook no longer operating, all online news publishers are facing dire financial circumstances. Advertisers can reach more readers while reducing spending.

According to Press Gazettes' monthly audience rankings, the Independent had the biggest drop in monthly viewers in January, down 12% to 19.2 million.

Independents CEO and former editor-in-chief Christian Broughton said the partnership with BuzzFeed marks a new leap forward for the business.

He said that bringing together world-renowned brands with industry-leading digital innovations is designed to create unprecedented opportunities for these titles and all the commercial partners we work with.

By pooling talent, technology and data to build the UK's largest network of publishers for Gen Z and Millennial audiences, we are seeking to invest in new editorial products and services that can ultimately benefit readers of all our titles. .

Entering the shrinking news advertising market, the companies said commerce, events, audio, content syndication and licensing opportunities will be supported by significant high-margin targeted data segments as publishers and marketers move from relying on first-party data to their own. . Third Party Cookies.

Richard Alan Reid, Vice President of Global Content at Buzzfeed, said: [The Independents] Their ambitions in the digital space are very exciting, and we believe they are the perfect partner to deepen our engagement with a young and diverse audience. The synergies between our companies were evident from day one.

