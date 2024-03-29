From New England to Notre-Dame, an American carpenter takes care of a French icon





Notre Dame Cathedral sat in the pre-dawn cold like a spaceship docked in the heart of Paris, its exoskeleton of scaffolding illuminated by bright lights. Pink clouds appeared in the east as machines hummed and workers began to climb.

One of them, Hank Silver, wearing a yellow helmet, stood on a platform above the Seine and attached cables to oak trusses shaped like massive wooden triangles. A crane hoisted them onto the nave of the cathedral, ravaged by a fire in 2019.

Mr. Silver, a 41-year-old American-Canadian carpenter, is an unlikely candidate to work on the restoration of an 860-year-old Gothic monument and a Catholic monument in France. Born in New York to an observant Jewish family, he owns a small lumber framing business in rural New England and admits that until recently he didn't even know what a nave was.

But there's nowhere else Mr. Silver would rather be.

For the close-knit international community of traditional carpenters and woodworking specialists, the loss of Notre Dame's ancient oak truss was a tragedy. It also gave them a way to show the world that their hand tools and techniques have stood the test of time.

No one builds cathedrals anymore, at least like this one, Mr. Silver said recently over lunch, flipping through photos of Notre Dame on his phone and describing the camaraderie shared by the nearly 500 companions, craftsmen and foremen who work on the construction site. The opportunity to work on a project like this, he added, comes around once in a millennium.

This has given value to all artisans in France and around the world, he said. How many children who look at their iPad even know that they can become a stonemason, a traditional carpenter, a mason?

Notre-Dame is expected to reopen its doors in December, a little over five years after the fire, as promised by President Emmanuel Macron in the days that followed.

The vaults are almost completely rebuilt and cleaned, a new gilded copper rooster is perched atop the completed tip of the spire and the wooden attics are redone. Even after reopening, renovations will continue.

The reconstruction is a complex puzzle involving a tight schedule and an intricate ballet of stonemasons, painters, stained glass restorers, gold leaf decorators, crane operators, organ cleaners and roofers.

This cathedral speaks to us all, declared Philippe Jost, head of the reconstruction task force. The best French craftsmen rushed to participate, he said, but the presence of a few foreigners like Mr. Silver was also significant.

This says a lot about the appeal and fascination of this extraordinary monument, Mr. Jost said.

Mr. Silver's path to Notre Dame began with Charpentiers Sans Frontières, or CSF, a France-based organization of traditional carpenters who volunteer to restore unique constructions, such as the moat bridge of a castle in France or octagonal wells in Romania.

Through CSF, Mr. Silver became friends with Loc Desmonts, who runs a traditional carpentry business in Normandy with his father.

In 2022, the M. Desmonts company was selected to rebuild the carpentry of the nave, in partnership with Ateliers Perrault, a Grand Ouest company with expertise in historical monuments. Mr. Desmonts asked Mr. Silver and Will Gusakov, a carpenter based in Vermont, to assemble a small team of Americans to join.

Sometimes it was a little funny to be an American working on an almost quintessentially French project, said Mr. Gusakov, who temporarily moved to France with his wife and two young children. But, he added, everyone was so excited.

Mr. Silver arrived in January 2023 and spent eight months in a workshop in the Normandy countryside recreating the wooden framework of the naves, a solid oak assembly of nearly 60 trusses between the spire and the towers of the belfry which measures 100 feet long, 45 feet wide and 32 feet. high.

Like almost all Notre-Dame renovations, the attic was remade exactly as it was before the fire, a replica where each truss is unique and fits into the curved, uneven walls of the cathedral.

We are restoring a lot of authenticity to the wooden frame, said Rémi Fromont, one of Notre-Dame's main architects and a carpentry expert. Same materials, same techniques and same design.

The goal is to preserve important architectural heritage (the original 13th-century woodwork was a turning point for the era, Mr. Fromont said) and to show that centuries-old carpentry methods are still effective.

In traditional woodworking circles, including Americans, an identical reconstruction was the only way to go, Mr. Desmonts explained.

Mr. Silver and other carpenters cut oak logs primarily by hand, first with long-handled axes and later with hatchets. Some axes were made specifically for the project by blacksmiths at a forge in Alsace, eastern France.

The carpenters drew a full-scale plan of each truss directly on the workshop floor, then carefully placed the beams that would make up the truss in its unique location. Using a plumb line to precisely map the irregularities of each piece, they arranged each joint to create a tight fit.

The beams were assembled using mortise and tenon joinery, in which a protruding tenon fits into a mortise hole and is held firmly by an oak dowel. The trusses were assembled in the workshop for dry assembly, then dismantled and transported by truck to Paris, where carpenters reassembled them.

Next, Mr. Silver will work with the roofers as they nail down the oak boards that will form the roof deck, which will be covered in lead.

He and other workers can't wear their work clothes home to avoid taking lead particles with them that were deposited after the fire burned the original roof.

Mr. Silver said he cherishes his remaining time at Notre Dame, whether he uses it to watch the sunset from a balcony lined with snarling chimeras or take one last close-up of a stained glass window. which will soon be inaccessible. .

You never get old, he says.

Growing up in New York, no one around him worked with wood, Mr. Silver said. His mother was a speech therapist; his father did compliance work for Wall Street firms and wrote a financial newsletter.

Nor was he exposed to many churches. Mr. Silver's father became a rabbi when his son was a teenager, and the son declared himself an atheist when he was 5 years old.

Mr. Silver then studied cinema in Montreal. But in the early 2000s, while helping his grandmother move, he came across some old books beautifully illustrating traditional woodworking.

I became completely fascinated, he says. After graduating, he began working on home improvement crews, then moved to Vermont, where he learned traditional wood framing. He later started a small carpentry business in western Massachusetts and joined the Timber Framers Guild.

Now, thanks to a skilled worker visa giving access to a French residence permit, Mr. Silver lives in Paris, where he plans to stay for several years. He then plans to work in rural France, traveling occasionally on one-off construction assignments or to teach.

Either way, I was ready for a change in my life, he said after a morning of apartment hunting. I always wanted to live in Europe.

He already peppers his English with French carpentry terms like sablire (a wall plaque). When Mr. Macron visited Notre-Dame in December, Mr. Silver even slipped him a letter asking for French citizenship.

People don't think of carpentry as a type of business, an activity or a trade that takes you around the world, he said. A skeptical border agent at the Boston airport once questioned him about his visa until Mr. Silver explained that he worked at Notre Dame.

It’s the coolest job,” Mr. Silver recalled telling the agent.

He accepted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/29/world/europe/notre-dame-restoration-carpenter.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos