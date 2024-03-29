Premier League Darts Live Results: Luke Littler wins his first night in Belfast after beating Nathan Aspinall in the final.





A quick reminder of the Premier League Darts table following Littler's impressive win:

Luke Humphries – 22 points Luke Littler – 18 points Michael van Gerwen – 17 points Nathan Aspinall – 16 points Michael Smith – 13 points Rob Cross – 11 points Gerwin Price – 7 points Peter Wright – 4 points Tinker Man

Littler also revealed after the win that he made some changes to his pitching that helped him bring the trophy home from Belfast.

He said, “I’m happy because it’s my first win. I’m happy to win against a good friend.

“As people saw, I changed the way I pitched and took a little more time and tried the next two pitches.

“Sometimes you throw a dart in a hurry and it takes longer before you throw the next dart.

“I practiced a lot more for this and it paid off. I had a good practice game before I came out with Rob Cross and that’s what got me going.

“If you don’t enjoy it, you can’t play. You can’t play well. There were over 5,000 fans in every stadium. I can’t wait for Manchester next week. It’s close to home.”

Oh what a good night

It was a truly brilliant night in Belfast.

After some doubts began to arise about Luke Littler, The Nuke were sitting outside the play-off places at the start of the night and the teenager reacted in the best way possible.

He averaged almost 100 points in three matches on a dominant day, including 102.02 points in his first win over Luke Humphries, 99.05 points in his semi-final win over Michael van Gerwen and 99.44 points in his first win over Nathan Aspinall.

The Premier League never fails

People questioned the new format when it launched, but Premier League Darts has proven to be a fan favorite.

Fast-paced, fast-paced, high-quality action is filling stadiums across the UK.

The beautiful thing is that it has a World Championships-like atmosphere and you can enjoy it every week.

Next…..Manchester.

Littler gets the trophy

Having already lost once in the Premier League final this season, 'The Nuke' could get their hands on the trophy.

Having beaten Luke Humphries and Michael van Gerwen en route to the final, he will feel he has done the hard work.

Nathan Aspinall gave him a scare as he went 3-1 up before Littler turned the tide.

Credits: Created by PA Asp on behalf of his colleague.

Despite losing the final this evening, you could see the strong bond between him and Luke Littler.

He seemed delighted to see his friend raising his arms high in celebration of his first Premier League win.

The pair will no doubt lock horns again, but Nathan Aspinall was delighted with Luke Littler this evening.

