India slams US, Germany over criticism of Kejriwal arrest





NEW DELHI After the Indian government last week arrested opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal in an alleged corruption case just weeks before national elections, U.S. and German officials issued public statements gently reminding India the importance of the rule of law.

New Delhi's response has been anything but gentle. Instead, it reflects the new form of tough diplomacy adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cheered by his nationalist supporters.

The Indian Foreign Ministry immediately summoned German and American diplomats for a mudslinging session in New Delhi. He lashed out at Washington for slandering and making completely unacceptable comments on India's internal affairs after the State Department reiterated its concerns over Kejriwal's arrest and freezing of campaign funds. an opposition party.

On Thursday, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised a complaint frequently heard among Modis supporters: that the United States is sanctimonious, authoritarian and prone to interference.

There are people in the world who want to lecture us about our judicial behavior, Dhankhar told the American Bar Association at a conference in New Delhi. Dhankhar then dismissed recent comments from US officials on a controversial new Indian citizenship law, calling them ignorant.

We are not a nation that receives other people's scriptures, Dhankhar said. We are a nation with a civilizational philosophy more than 5,000 years old.

This shift in tone is one facet of India's changing face as it becomes a global power under Modi. While the Biden administration has assiduously courted the Indian prime minister as a geopolitical partner and invested heavily in deepening technological cooperation with the world's fifth-largest economy, it has encountered a Modi government that is fighting back with an irritability that has given rise to occasional comparisons with China's Wolf Warriors or officials from other, more antagonistic nations.

This seems to be a trend in recent years with the foreign minister very clearly expressing the feeling that India will also respond unlike in the past when India would absorb some of these challenges, said Harsh V. Pant, vice president studies and foreign policy at the Observatory Research Foundation, a think tank linked to the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It's a more assertive government that says, “Look, we're doing well, we're back in power, we're very comfortable politically, and we represent a broad spectrum of opinion that wants we reflected that confidence.

While analysts and diplomats say the squabbles are merely verbal spats unlikely to derail the fundamental trajectory of deepening bilateral relations, they reflect the many serious differences between the two countries on issues ranging from India's relations with Russia to the treatment meted out by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. religious minorities and its repression of political opponents.

This month, Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, who often goes viral on Indian social media when he delivers one of his trademark ripostes to Western criticism, pointedly defended the friendship of India with Russia and accused the West of choosing its principles over Ukraine.

Jaishankar and other officials also hit back at the West for harboring Sikh terrorists following U.S. and Canadian allegations that the Indian government may have been involved in a campaign of targeted killings of Sikhs abroad . After Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau publicly stated in September that he had credible allegations linking Indian officials to the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, India responded with fury and subsequently escalated the bar by expelling 41 Canadian diplomats.

As a result, Western diplomats in New Delhi often say they struggle to calibrate their message with the Indian government, because even mild criticism in public can provoke verbal criticism from the Hindu nationalist BJP government. In recent weeks, after India passed a law speeding up citizenship for non-Muslims fleeing persecution from their majority-Muslim neighbors, U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti and other U.S. officials have spoken out public of the principle of equal treatment of different religious communities under the law. conviction in India. Other U.S. allies have chosen to raise their concerns privately.

C. Raja Mohan, a researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institute, said U.S. and Indian leaders are in the midst of re-election campaigns. The United States must do its part to promote democracy, and India must make its sovereignty argument to its public, he said. His theater.

Indeed, the tough diplomatic rhetoric fits Modi's national brand perfectly. Supported by a flexible media and a vast social media messaging machine, he cultivated an image as a leader more respected by world powers and more feared by India's enemies than any Indian before him.

This week, television channels showed footage of American and German diplomats summoned as presenters explaining to their audiences how India had used strong words to reprimand the Americans. You will remember that this only happened very recently, noted Sudhir Chaudhury, prominent personality of the Hindi channel Aaj Tak.

The meeting lasted 40 minutes. I'm sure the Indian side had a lot to say, said Palki Sharma, another popular presenter from the Indian right. She added that today the US and Germany need India, and India's message to both countries is: stay in your lane.

The BJP's tough diplomacy has also set fire to its core supporters. After the US-India row exploded on Indian social media, some right-wing accounts dug up information about the Washington-based journalist who questioned the State Department over Kejriwal's arrest and began trolling him as an agent backed by George Soros and Ford. Foundation.

Others, like Gujarat-based social media influencer Raushan Sinha, 35, celebrated India's new swagger.

In January, he gained notoriety online by calling the Maldives' new pro-Chinese administration a puppet government, feuding with Maldivian ministers over X and appealing to Indians to boycott the popular holiday destination.

This week, Sinha once again applauded the Modi government. In an X message to his 247,000 followers, Sinha posted a video of a US diplomat being summoned and said: New India doesn't care about you. It garnered 6,700 retweets.

In a telephone interview, Sinha said many Indians of his generation support Modi precisely because he fills them with self-confidence and pride.

Under the Modi government, over the last 10 years, we have done great work; we see that things are improving, so why should we tolerate such things? » said Sinha. We, India, are not a third-class country. We are as important as you are now. So start treating us the same.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2024/03/29/india-us-criticism-kejriwal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

