Why the US economy is booming while China is stumbling





Every once in a while, a grand thesis captures the world's imagination, began a New Yorker article in 2008. The latest… is that the days of America's global domination are over and new powers, like China, India and Russia is ready to take over. Since then, there has been no shortage of optimism about China, as evidenced by a 2011 Foreign Affairs article titled The Inevitable Superpower and a 2018 article in The Economist that the China Century is well underway. What a difference the last few years have made.

The conventional wisdom that China's economy would eclipse that of the United States within a decade, perhaps even sooner, seems uncertain. The idea that China was an emerging geopolitical power, with developing countries under its wings, seems equally flimsy. It is now unclear whether China's GDP will ever surpass that of the United States, and countries around the world are rethinking their ties to Beijing and the debt trap that is the Belt and Road Initiative.

Meanwhile, China's population growth is over. Chinese entrepreneurs are leaving the country. Optimism is waning among Chinese youth. The Chinese stock market is collapsing. Foreign direct investment is in free fall, as global companies seek alternatives to the global factory that do not carry the same geopolitical risk and political interference from large states. Economic indicators are so bad that Beijing is removing many of them from public view.

As for the United States, it is emerging as the most dynamic and fastest growing economy in the world. Inflation is falling while employment, real wages and productivity are increasing.

What happened? China shows the inevitable limits of a state-run economy and society, when political dictates begin to trump free-market economic interests. You can't grow the economy forever with state-controlled businesses and subsidized infrastructure, electric vehicles, and real estate, especially while increasing political control over the masses and your major entrepreneurs. Just listen to Chinese businessman Chen Tianyong's warning about why he packed his bags: China's economy is like a giant ship heading toward the precipice. Without fundamental changes, it is inevitable that the ship will sink and the passengers will die.

Read more: Red China is not back under Xi Jinping. It never went away

The genius of China's former leader Deng Xiaoping was to move the country almost 50 years ago from a state-run economy to global capitalism. This economic opening has allowed China to unleash the talents of hundreds of millions of entrepreneurs. The results were astounding: In just a few decades, China went from a relatively poor rural society to the world's largest middle class.

Unfortunately, current Chinese leader Xi Jinping, due to the geopolitical influence that economic strength brings, is too focused on concentrating his power. Economic dynamism flourishes with the freedom to think, to create, to speak, to travel, to do business with whoever you want, all within the respect of the rule of law which guarantees a fair commercial playing field and open.

It is no coincidence that most major technological advances, from silicon chips, computers and smartphones to the Internet and AI, come from the United States and its Democratic allies. The more educated and free a society is to express itself, the more likely it will be a source of technologies and ideas that transform economies and cultures, and the more likely it will continue to attract the best and brightest from around the world to join in the innovation. to party.

This is not to say that the United States lacks challenges. The Biden administration must accelerate efforts to reinvest in our core economies and people to combat the economic inequality that is driving anti-democratic movements here and abroad. These domestic investments must be combined with a robust allied support regime that expands our economic integration and production with countries that share our values, thereby strengthening our collective economic and political hand in a global competition against authoritarianism.

Yet the United States is not seizing the opportunity. President Biden is concerned about his re-election; the prospect of Donald Trump returning to the White House presents serious risks. This is with its open support for Russian President Vladimir Putin and its de facto role as China's world leader in defaulting to America. Trump is already endangering the future of a democratic Ukraine (and perhaps other NATO allies) by instructing House Republicans, where the aid program has stalled, to not being able to help Ukraine.

Read more: China's economic crisis is here to stay

The world's other wealthy, democratic nations now face the daunting prospect of having to either prove Trump a Western alliance or pray that Biden is re-elected in November. A prudent course of action for the US president would be to confirm the collective economic and political alliances, procurement and trade regimes that consolidate and strengthen the US rules-based order.

Taking advantage of China's economic missteps, democratic allies must also redouble efforts to rewire and recouple critical supply chains out of China and to countries invested in and committed to this order.

If done well, rapprochement with allies can offer all countries a more attractive trade, investment and development offering than that of a diminished China. It will also send a clear message to China that the United States and its allies will end dependencies that can be used for political and economic blackmail, as China hoped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6961199/us-china-economy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos