Biden administration approves more weapons for Israel





The Biden administration has quietly authorized the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and warplanes to Israel in recent days, despite Washington's concerns about an anticipated military offensive in southern Gaza that could threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands Palestinian civilians.

The new weapons batches include more than 1,800 2,000-pound MK84 bombs and 500 500-pound MK82 bombs, according to Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter. The 2,000-pound bombs have been linked to previous mass-casualty events during Israel's military campaign in Gaza. These officials and others spoke to The Washington Post on condition of anonymity because recent authorizations have not been publicly disclosed.

The development underscores that while divisions have emerged between the United States and Israel over the conduct of wars, the Biden administration views arms transfers as prohibited when considering how to influence the prime minister's actions. Benjamin Netanyahu.

We continued to support Israel's right to defend itself, a White House official said. Assistance with packaging has not been our policy.

Some Democrats, including allies of President Biden, say the U.S. government has a responsibility to withhold weapons in the absence of an Israeli commitment to limit civilian casualties in a planned operation in Rafah, a last bastion of the Hamas, and to ease restrictions on humanitarian aid in the country. enclave, on the verge of famine.

The Biden administration must use its influence effectively and, in my opinion, it should receive these basic commitments before authorizing more bombs for Gaza, Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) said in an interview. We must back up what we say with what we do.

The Israeli government declined to comment on these authorizations.

Four Hamas battalions remain in Rafah, US and Israeli officials say. More than 1.2 million Palestinians have sought refuge there after being forced from their homes during widespread Israeli bombardments over the past five months. Biden suggested that a scorched-earth invasion of the town along the Gaza-Egypt border would cross a red line for him.

Biden asked Netanyahu to send a team of security officials to Washington this week to listen to U.S. proposals to limit bloodshed. Netanyahu canceled the visit after the United States refused to veto a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, but which did not condemn not Hamas.

Israeli officials did not allay U.S. concerns about the impending operation in Rafah, but they agreed to postpone the meeting in Washington, the White House said.

This increasingly public feud has not deterred Biden from introducing weapons and military equipment into the conflict. Last week, the State Department authorized the transfer of 25 F-35A fighter jets and engines worth about $2.5 billion, U.S. officials said. The deal was approved by Congress in 2008, so the department was not required to provide further notification to lawmakers.

The MK84 and MK82 bombs authorized for transfer this week were also approved by Congress years ago but have not yet come to fruition.

Washington's marginalization on the world stage because of its support for Israel has angered some congressional Democrats, some of whom have called for more transparency in arms transfers and questioned whether allowing old unresolved cases was an effort to avoid further notifications to Congress. which could be subject to scrutiny.

Asked about the transfers, a State Department official said obtaining authorization from a single notification to Congress can result in dozens of individual cases of foreign military sales throughout the cycle. life of several decades of the notification to Congress.

For practical reasons, major purchases, such as Israel's F-35 program for example, are often split into several cases over several years, the official added.

The 2,000-pound bombs, capable of leveling city blocks and leaving craters in the earth 40 feet in diameter or more, are almost no longer used by Western militaries in densely populated areas because of the risk of casualties. civil.

Israel has used them extensively in Gaza, according to several reports, including during the bombing of the Jabalya refugee camp in Gaza on October 31. U.N. officials denounced the strike, which killed more than 100 people, as a disproportionate attack that could amount to war crimes. . Israel defended the attack, saying it led to the death of a Hamas leader.

Israeli officials deny that their military campaign was indiscriminate and say civilian casualties are the fault of Hamas, which integrated its fighters among Gaza's population.

Biden's decision to continue arms flow to Israel was strongly supported by powerful pro-Israel interest groups in Washington, including the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which is spending tens of millions of dollars over this election cycle to unseat Democrats he sees as insufficiently pro-Israel.

AIPAC, along with congressional Republicans and several Democrats, opposes any conditions on U.S. military assistance to Israel. The United States can protect civilians on both sides of the conflict by continuing to ensure that Israel receives as much U.S. aid as needed, as quickly as possible, to keep its stockpiles full of vital munitions, said Rep. August Pfluger (R-Tex.) and Don Davis (D-N.C.), along with Michael Makovsky, president of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America, wrote in a recent column. Doing so is also morally right and in the interests of the United States.

Biden's recurring endorsements of arms transfers are an abrogation of moral responsibility and an attack on the rule of law as we know it, both domestically and internationally, said Josh Paul, a former official of the State Department involved in arms transfers who resigned in 2017. protest against Biden's Gaza policy.

This is a policy-making process that is fundamentally broken and makes everyone from politicians to defense manufacturers to American taxpayers complicit in Israeli war crimes, he said. -he declares.

The report on new weapons authorizations follows a visit to Washington by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant this week, during which he asked the Biden administration to fast-track a range of weapons.

Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters Thursday that Israeli officials requested weapons they considered important in almost every meeting he had with them .

Israel did not receive everything it asked for, Brown said. The United States refused any, he explained, either because of capacity limits or because U.S. officials were unwilling at the time. Brown did not identify the weapons.

Hours later, the Pentagon clarified Brown's comments, emphasizing the sensitivity of the issue. Navy Capt. Jereal Dorsey, a spokesman for the general, said there had been no policy change and that the United States was assessing its stockpiles as it provided aid to their partners. The United States continues to provide security assistance to our ally Israel as it defends itself against Hamas, Dorsey said.

Supporters of the policy within the administration say that behind-the-scenes discussions with the Israelis have succeeded in delaying the Rafah operation in the country, which they do not expect to take place until May. But at least part of the delay is because Israeli military operations in Khan Younis are taking longer than expected.

More than 32,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza's health ministry, since the war began in response to the October 7 cross-border attack in which Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in Israel and taken at least 250 hostage.

Any intensification of fighting in Rafah, a key transit point for humanitarian aid, risks exacerbating conditions in the enclave which the United Nations and humanitarian organizations say suffers from chronic shortages of food, water and of medicines. A massive influx of humanitarian trucks is needed to remedy the situation, but U.S. officials say Israel has imposed heavy restrictions on deliveries, which are deeply unpopular within Netanyahu's far-right coalition government.

The Biden administration doesn't see that its words and actions are in conflict when it comes to arms transfers, Van Hollen said.

They don't see the contradiction between sending more bombs to the Netanyahu government, even if it ignores their demands regarding Rafah, and providing more humanitarian aid to starving people, he said. If it's a partnership, it should be a two-way street.

Dan Lamothe contributed to this report.

correction

An earlier version of this article incorrectly identified Michael Makovsky as a member of the Washington Institute think tank. He is president of the Jewish Institute for National Security of America. The article has been corrected.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2024/03/29/us-weapons-israel-gaza-war/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos