



Somewhere in the Midlands there is a farmer who dreamed of donating $1 million to Britain's fastest growing political party. He rode to the meeting on a very cool tractor that took up half a pub car park and was probably funded by the EU. But it didn't take much research to conclude that it was only a dream for both the generous-sounding gentleman and the English reformers. People with that kind of money live in humble cabins, and a little due diligence quickly revealed that this knight in shining armor was nothing more than a benign attention seeker.

The party my partner has led since 2021 is cruising along as the gap with the Conservatives continues to shrink, sparking a special plea from Tory MPs not to seat their candidates. With all the migrant boats crossing the Channel; With all the devastating statistical updates on legal migration; Every time we fail to pull the economy off the ground; Reform UK gathers votes. But one thing the party doesn't have is cash.

As a member of various political party mailing lists, I have received fundraising emails from Labor and Conservatives in recent weeks. The way they appeal poverty always amuses me. Because compared to Reform UK they are absolutely burdensome.

The latest figures from the Electoral Commission's website show how much money they have made. In 2023 alone, the Tories received around $48 million from their supporters, while Labor received $30 million. This is enough to cover day-to-day operating expenses and maintain a healthy campaign fund. Even the Liberal Democrats (a party that has all but disappeared from the national political scene led by Sir Ed Davey) garnered support of just over 8 million.

What about British reform? Last year we received $1.3 million, and every penny of it was incredibly grateful. The party's main assets are a 20-year-old open-top bus and one Ulez non-compliant taxi that broke down during a press launch. 30p Lee Anderson's defection from the Conservative Party dramatically improved the bottom line, especially as it attracted 4,000 new members.

What this small budget means is that while the Conservatives and Labor are powerful machines (even if they malfunction), Reform UK is an entrepreneurial, high-growth start-up.

There is no human resources department. There is no 24-hour press room. There are no secretaries or executive PAs. There are no fancy advertising agencies or large social media teams. It's work done by a small number of wonderfully dedicated people, working like crazy, usually for absolutely nothing in return. Because they truly, madly believe in the cause so deeply. In the case of my partner Richard Tice, he has personally maintained the party for three years with the help of a fantastic CEO and a very humble support team who have a small office in Leicestershire.

For most of this period, the promise of providing voters in this country with a credible alternative to Starmus socialism and the Tory Party that threatened to destroy this country was met with complete contempt by arrogant Tory and Labor MPs. They think they have a God-given right to take turns ruling.

Until very recently members of derided left-leaning institutions, including the BBC, could barely mention Reform UK by name. (Earlier this month, the Beeb showed its true colors by casually portraying the party as far-right, an insult to the millions of decent voters who despair of the state of Britain and have no realistic prospect of it getting better under Starmer or whoever represents the Conservatives.) party.) Supporters of Reform UK have pressed on, never letting a tight budget limit their ambitions.

However, according to recent opinion polls, Reform UK is now the third most popular political party in the UK. Accordingly, expectations for his performance are also increasing. The pressure on those charged with not disappointing existing and potential supporters is enormous.

The scale of the threat to the Tories, who now boast that Reform is the most successful election-winning force in their history, means they are being subjected to more hostile scrutiny than ever before. Political opportunities are extraordinary, but risks are everywhere. From questionable characters with links to hard-left groups trying to infiltrate rival political parties and organizations, to decent-looking people who have registered as candidates and passed the initial screening process, unacceptable views can be seen on social media after a few drinks. It flies.

All political parties have to contend with these characters (just look at Labour's disastrous choice of candidates in the recent Rochdale by-election), but limited infrastructure makes it difficult to get rid of them.

While trying to create policy; Prepare for local and mayoral elections. Reform's small team, fighting through the election and continuing to expose the abject failures of this government, are now dealing with hundreds of passionate emails every day. All these messages, usually from voters angry and despairing about Tory betrayal, deserve a response.

So armchair observers wonder why the party doesn't invest more resources into this or that. When critics spot signs of poor performance, they would do well to remember that Reform England was a party built on passion, not the tainted money of those seeking to buy the nobility. It got to where it is today with a lot of confidence and very little cash.

Soon traditional Tory donors will begin to realize that continuing to throw money at a party with dire results is like using banknotes to start a bonfire. As Reform inches closer to level with the Conservatives in the opinion polls, it increasingly looks like they are endorsing the wrong words.

