



Zelenskyy rejected Putin's claims that Ukraine was involved in the Moscow attack.

Polish and allied aircraft scrambled this morning after Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine, the Polish Military Operations Command said.

Polish and Allied aircraft are operating in Polish airspace, which could lead to increased noise levels, especially in southeastern Poland, the command said on social media platform X.

Russia attacked three thermal power plants of DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power company, on Friday, causing damage to the facilities, the company said.

The remarks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky predicted which countries, including Germany, Vladimir Putin would attack if he succeeds in Ukraine.

And Moscow has claimed there is evidence that the gunmen who opened fire at a concert hall last week, killing more than 140 people, were linked to Ukrainian nationalists.

President Putin continues to try to implicate Ukraine in the massacre despite a lack of evidence and despite the Islamic State (IS) claiming responsibility following the massacre.

Zelensky predicts which country Putin will target next after Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned which country Vladimir Putin would target next if he wins in Ukraine.

Kazakhstan will be next, Mr. Zelensky argues, followed by the Baltic states, Poland and Germany.

Even tomorrow, missiles could fly to any state, he told American broadcaster CBS. For him we are a satellite of the Russian Federation.

Now it's the United States, then Kazakhstan, then the Baltic States, then Poland, then Germany. At least half of Germany.

(Reporter from the President of Ukraine)

Sam LecainaMarch 29, 2024 12:31

1711757700Ukraine's soccer victory provides a welcome distraction from the tragedy of war

Ukrainians expressed their pride and gratitude for their national men's football team's qualification to the European Championships. This is rare good news and a welcome diversion from the war with Russia.

Celebrations after Ukraine's 2-1 win over Iceland were muted as Russian missiles continued to land on Iceland, but the team's success gives Ukrainians something to cheer about this summer when the tournament begins in Germany.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 00:15

1711754121Ukraine spy chief details assassination campaign against Ukrainians collaborating with Russia

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 23:15

1711752010Zelensky said that without U.S. support, Ukrainian troops would have to retreat.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview published Friday that if Ukraine does not receive promised U.S. military aid due to the dispute in parliament, its troops will have to retreat in small steps.

Without U.S. support, that means we have no air defenses, Patriot missiles, electronic warfare jammers or 155mm artillery shells, he told the Washington Post.

That means we will go back and retreat step by step, small steps, he said. We're trying to find ways to not retreat.

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 22:40

1711750521Polish and Ukrainian leaders discuss regulating Ukrainian food imports to ease farmers' complaints.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal traveled to Poland on Thursday to hold talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and called for curbs on cheap Ukrainian food imports that threaten the livelihoods of Polish and Western European farmers.

Farmers in many countries have staged violent protests against imports, and tensions have risen between Kiev and staunch ally Warsaw over the duty-free influx of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 22:15

1711748605Italy intercepted a Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, a Defense Ministry source said.

The Italian Air Force said on Friday it had intercepted an unidentified aircraft flying over Baltic waters, which two defense sources in Rome confirmed was a Russian aircraft.

The two intercepts were carried out on Thursday and Friday morning by Italian Eurofighter fighter jets based at Malbork, Poland, as part of a NATO air security mission, the statement said.

The Air Force added that the Italian jet returned to its base in Poland after completing its activities, but did not provide further details.

Two defense sources said the Russian aircraft was spotted on radar but did not respond to radio signals or communications requests.

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 21:43

1711746921Mike Johnson walks a tightrope between Ukraine and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

In every act of governing, the chairman must do something outrageous to keep the extremists in the conference from throwing him into a volcano like his predecessor did, writes Eric Garcia.

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 21:15

1711743321Air strike warning across Ukraine as Russia launches 99 drones and missiles

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday, sending 99 drones and missiles hitting areas across the country, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said air raid warnings were sounded across the country, with 10 regions of Ukraine under attack.

Tom WatlingMarch 29, 2024 20:15

1711739721Ukraine shoots down two Russian missiles over Odessa, five injured

Ukraine's air force said it shot down two Russian missiles in the southern port city of Odessa on Friday afternoon, but five people were injured when debris struck civilian infrastructure.

Among the injured was a 15-year-old boy who was outside during the strike, Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov added on Telegram.

The Southern Military Command said through the Telegram messaging app that the enemy is launching subtle missile attacks on industrial and residential areas of Odessa.

Moscow denies deliberately targeting civilians in the full-scale invasion of Ukraine that began in February 2022. However, frequent airstrikes across Russia have killed many people.

Russia carried out large-scale airstrikes against Ukraine's energy systems on March 22 in what Moscow said were retaliation for Ukrainian attacks on its border with Russia. Russian forces continued to attack energy facilities this week.

Moscow has increased its use of ballistic missiles, which are much faster and harder to shoot down than regular cruise missiles, to attack Ukrainian cities over the past few days.

A little more than two years after starting the invasion, the Russian army has recently been slowly advancing and now controls about one-fifth of the eastern and southern regions.

Tom Watling 29 March 2024 19:15

1711736121Ukraine's foreign minister said he held talks to include Zelenskyy's peace formula during his visit to India.

Ukraine's foreign minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at boosting bilateral relations and cooperation with India, which counts Russia as a long-standing Cold War ally.

Prime Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet Indian National Security Advisor Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and his Indian counterpart on Friday, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. On Thursday, Prime Minister Kuleba will pay tributes to India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat memorial.

Tom Watling 29 March 2024 18:15

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ukraine-russia-war-news-putin-moscow-bomb-b2519918.html

