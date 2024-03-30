Famine now likely in Gaza, US says | Israel-Gaza War





Famine is likely already present in at least some areas of northern Gaza, while other areas are at risk of falling into famine conditions, the US State Department said on Friday, a day after the world's top court ordered Israel to admit food aid into the territory. .

Although we can confidently say that famine is a significant risk in the south and center but is not present, in the north it is both a risk and most likely present in at least some areas, a State Department official told Reuters.

The U.S. comments add to a growing and powerful consensus that Israel's military offensive in the coastal Palestinian territory has triggered a famine.

The number of trucks distributing aid in southern and central Gaza has almost reached 200 a day, an increase from a month ago, but more are needed, the head of the Department of Defense said. State.

You must meet the full nutritional needs of Gaza's population of all ages. This means much more than a minimum survival level of nutrition, the official said, adding that malnutrition and infant and young child mortality were a significant and growing problem.

This must be addressed by providing additional assistance and appropriate assistance, he said.

The official added that a maritime aid corridor promised by US President Joe Biden, which includes the construction of a floating port, would be ready between mid-April and the end of April, making efforts to deliver substantial aid by sea a race against time unless there is a significant increase in deliveries by road via Israeli border crossings.

Washington's comments come despite Israeli claims that it is allowing sufficient access to food and other aid to Gaza. Last week, UNRWA, the main humanitarian agency providing aid to the Palestinians, said it had been prevented from providing aid.

The US warning follows a ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, which also warned that famine was becoming a fact in parts of Gaza.

On Thursday, a panel of judges at the UN's highest court, already considering a claim from South Africa that Israel is committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, issued a unanimous ruling ordering Israel to admit the humanitarian aid.

The court observes that Palestinians in Gaza no longer only face a risk of famine but that famine is setting in, the judges said.

This follows a report by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, the global authority on food security, estimating that famine was imminent and likely to occur by May in northern Gaza, and that it could spread throughout the enclave by July.

On Friday, UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini tweeted that the ICJ's decision was a stark reminder that the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is man-made and getting worse.

Israel has been accused, including by the UN's top human rights official, Volker Trk, that it is potentially committing a war crime by continuing to obstruct food aid to the 2.3 million residents of Gaza.

The latest comments come amid growing frustration within the Biden administration with Israel, which enjoys substantial military, financial and diplomatic support from Washington.

In a statement marking Arab American Heritage Month, Biden said: “We must pause to reflect on the pain felt by so many in the Arab American community because of the war in Gaza.

The trauma, death, and destruction in Israel and Gaza have cost, and continue to cost, far too many innocent lives, including family members and friends of Arab Americans across our country.

Biden, who faces great disillusionment among American voters with the war in an election year, said his administration was working with partners across the region to respond to the urgent humanitarian crisis, providing aid desperately necessary in Gaza, free the hostages taken during the war. the brutal Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 and establish an immediate ceasefire lasting at least six weeks, which we will work to transform into something more lasting.

The latest famine warnings came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu approved new negotiations on a Gaza ceasefire and heavy fighting continued in the Gaza Strip, including at several hospitals.

Netanyahu's office said new negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages would take place in Doha and Cairo in the coming days, with guidelines for moving the negotiations forward, days after They seemed to be at a standstill.

On Monday, the UN Security Council demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages held by militants and the assurance of humanitarian access.

Member states are obliged to respect these resolutions, but the charity Doctors Without Borders said nothing had changed on the ground.

Aid groups say only a fraction of needed supplies have been allowed in since October, when Israel placed Gaza under near-total siege.

Israel has tried to blame the shortage on the Palestinian side, namely its lack of capacity to distribute aid, while humanitarian groups say Israel is not allowing enough trucks to make deliveries.

