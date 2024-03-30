Family of imprisoned American journalist speaks out after year in prison in Russia





Even as a child, Evan Gershkovich seemed destined to become a journalist. He was always curious, loved a good story and had a deep interest in Russia, where his parents had emigrated from during the Soviet era.

He was there as Russia instituted the biggest crackdown on the free press in decades, which would ensnare him and leave him awaiting trial on espionage charges that many in the West denounce as punishment for having done his job. NBC News spoke with his family and some of his closest friends as his detention reached one year on Friday.

Gershkovich, 32, was arrested last March while working for the Wall Street Journal in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg. The Kremlin has said he was caught receiving secret information, but to date Russia has provided no evidence to support this accusation. Gershkovich and the Journal deny all accusations against him.

He is being held in the notorious Lefortovo prison in Moscow, known for its harsh conditions. His multiple appeals were rejected in court, and his final appearance this week saw his pre-trial detention extended again, until at least June 30. The Kremlin said Thursday it had no information on when his trial might begin.

In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden addressed the anniversary of Gershkovich's incarceration, reiterating that the United States continues to work to secure his release and “expose and impose costs on Russia's appalling attempts to use the Americans as a bargaining chip.” strong against all those who seek to attack the press or target journalists, pillars of free society. »

He added a direct address to Gershkovich, as well as Paul Whelan, a businessman and former U.S. Marine also imprisoned in Russia on espionage charges: “We are with you. And we will never stop working to bring you home .”

Gershkovich often smiles and appears in good spirits during his court appearances, but a year in detention, with little in the way of a promising resolution, is taking a toll on his family and friends.

It's been difficult, his father, Mikhail Gershkovich, told NBC News. He spent all four seasons there, he spent his birthday and all the holidays there. We want him to come home as soon as possible.

Gershkovich's parents left the then-Soviet Union for the United States during the Cold War. He and his older sister grew up speaking Russian at home, and the family calls him Vanya, the diminutive of his Russian name, Ivan.

Gershkovich's mother, Ella Milman, said his curiosity and interest in Russia led him to decide to move there in 2017 to work as a journalist, an opportunity the family is excited about.

Everything changed when Russia invaded Ukraine and Gershkovich, like many other foreign journalists wary of new laws criminalizing criticism of the Russian military, moved abroad, although he returned regularly in Russia to report.

Last March, Milman said, she received a call from Gershkovich, telling her he had to finish a story and would return to London, where he was based, the following week. The next call she received about him was from a Journal editor, informing her that Gershkovich had not checked in after his assignment.

Then the news broke: a foreign journalist had been arrested in Russia. For me it was a total shock, Milman said.

My heart sank in my stomach, Danielle Gershkovich said of the moment she learned of her younger brother's arrest. She said she was very close to her brother, who was always the one in charge growing up but can often be a jerk.

They write letters to each other now, she said, and he often tells her he's worried about how the family is coping, but he also makes her laugh. He is so strong, she added. He hasn't lost his mind.

The Biden administration considers Gershkovich wrongly detained and is actively trying to have him released. Moscow signaled early that it might be willing to discuss a possible exchange once the verdict is delivered. But in December, the State Department said Russia had rejected a major new proposal to secure his release.

His arrest angered international news agencies still active in Russia. Since her arrest, another Russian and American journalist, Alsou Kurmasheva, who worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, has also been arrested, along with several other American nationals, leading to accusations that Russian President Vladimir Putin is said to have created a reserve of Americans to exchange for Russian nationals imprisoned abroad.

Putin hinted in an interview last month that Gershkovich could be exchanged for a Russian hitman imprisoned in Germany, and a deal NBC News sources said was in the works to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny before his death in prison last month also allegedly implicated Gershkovich. .

But for now, Gershkovich remains behind bars, and his family and friends await news.

His friend Pjotr ​​​​Sauer, a Russian journalist for The Guardian, said that he writes to Gershkovich every week and that almost every letter is an update on Arsenal, the English team they both fervently support, who is currently enjoying his best period since Gershkovich was a footballer. crazy teenager who grew up in New Jersey. He reads and writes a lot in prison, Sauer said, but he is confined to a small cell, with only an hour a day to get out. Yet his sense of humor and optimism shine through in his letters, he says.

It gives me a lot of strength to see that he is doing well, given the conditions in which he finds himself, he added. He is not broken, neither mentally nor physically.

Gershkovich, after losing an appeal against his arrest.Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP

What distinguished Gershkovich as a foreign journalist was his deep understanding of Russia and his desire to understand the ins and outs of what's happening in the country, said Masha Barzunova, a friend and independent Russian journalist. Vanya, as she calls it, knew the risks, but thought it was important to continue reporting there.

Journalists and friends celebrated his dedication to his work this week with a 24-hour read-a-thon broadcast live from the Journal, which showed how deeply his stories were reported, particularly his coverage of the conflicting emotions of Russian recruits fighting in Ukraine, and the opinions of many different Russian voices on the war on the home front.

His arrest, which Borzunova considers a hostage-taking, became one of many defining moments revealing changes in Russia over the past two years. He's holding up well, but it can't continue for that long, she said.

Since his arrest, Gershkovich's parents have visited him in Russia twice, once in prison and once in court through a glass box, with guards monitoring the visit each time. Otherwise, they communicate with their son by letters and through his Russian lawyers. They know that his friends deliver him fresh fruits and vegetables in prison, and that he remains in good physical health.

They're grateful for the Biden administration's support, but say it's been too long and they worry about his mental health after a year in custody.

Evan's not here, Milman said. We knew it would be a marathon, but we still hoped it would be sooner.

For now, the family is choosing to remain optimistic and trust the U.S. government, she said, because pessimism will kill all hope.

When asked what she would say to Putin if she had the chance, Danielle Gershkovich said she would try to relay the human cost of her brother's fate. We miss him so much, she said. We don't want another day of his freedom taken away from him. And we want him to come home.

