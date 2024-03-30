Video game company found to be breaking UK industry rules on loot boxes | gambling





The UK government's decision to allow tech companies to self-regulate gambling-style loot boxes in video games has been thrown into question after some developers responsible for the new industry guidelines broke their own rules.

In the past six months, advertising regulators have complained to three companies involved in writing industry rules, including leading developer Electronic Arts (EA), for failing to disclose that their games include loot boxes. .

One expert who submitted the complaint said he had discovered hundreds more breaches but had only forwarded a handful to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) to highlight the problem.

Loot boxes are an in-game feature that allows players to pay with real or virtual currency to open digital envelopes containing random prizes, such as costumes or weapons for their characters.

Despite warnings from experts that loot boxes pose similar risks to gambling, the then Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said in July 2022 that it would not follow other countries, such as Belgium, in regulating loot boxes as gambling products.

Nadine Dorries, then culture secretary, warned that regulating loot boxes could have unintended consequences after research linked them to gambling-related harm.

Instead, the government formed a technical working group that included video game companies and technology companies and published 11 principles for loot boxes in August 2023.

The guidelines include a requirement that advertising games must make clear that they contain paid loot boxes.

The working group last met in June 2023. Since then, Leon Xiao, an expert on loot box regulation and a PhD fellow at the IT University of Copenhagen, has said that more than 90% of the hundreds of game ads he examined did not do this. Follow the group's own disclosure rules.

The game can be downloaded from the online stores of Apple and Google, which are members of the industry's Loot Box Working Group. Some were advertised through social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

The ASA upheld four complaints Xiao made about games made by EA, Hutch and Jagex, all of which he helped draft industry guidance as a member of a government working group.

The four games were F1 Clash and Rebel Racing by Hutch, Golf Clash by EA, and RuneScape by Jagex.

The EA told the ASA that human error was to blame and that the error did not indicate widespread compliance with the guidance. Jagex said there wasn't enough space in the Facebook ad to disclose the full story and that it had also disclosed it elsewhere. Hutch told the ASA it had misinterpreted advertising guidance and would update the ad.

But Xiao said this was far from an isolated incident. We were able to file 268 individual complaints, but our resources were limited.

He said his research results [working] The group can be trusted to deliver on its intended goal of better protecting players and children.

Its members should be role models, not rule breakers, he said.

Don Foster, chairman of the House of Lords group Peers for Gambling Reform, said: It is very clear that self-regulation is not working and that the government must step in to properly regulate loot boxes and their marketing to protect children. .

A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said the government was clear that video game companies must do more to protect children and adults from harm associated with loot boxes.

They said the government would monitor the impact of the industry guidance and continue to consider possible future legislative options.

UK gaming trade body Ukie said its members hope to have the new guidance in place by July 2024 to strengthen protections for all players and highlight the industry's commitment to safe and responsible play.

These principles [] It is part of a long history of self-regulation within the video game industry and complements the robust tools and support players already have in place to play video games responsibly.

EA said: We have a long and recognized track record of compliance with loot box disclosures and quickly addressed two omissions that were due to human error. We believe it's important for players to be able to make informed decisions before purchasing or downloading a game, and we provide players and parents with the tools and information they need to make informed choices to play safely and responsibly. We are doing our best to do it.

The Guardian has reached out to Jagex and Hutch for comment.

