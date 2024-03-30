Russia-Ukraine War Live Stream: President Putin's Bombings Cause Emergency Power Outage in 7 Ukraine Regions





Zelenskyy rejected Putin's claims that Ukraine was involved in the Moscow attack.

Seven regions of Ukraine are experiencing emergency power outages after Russia launched dozens of missiles and drones at key energy infrastructure, Ukraine's Energy Ministry said.

Regions from the northeast to the south have been experiencing intermittent power outages since the attacks on Thursday and Friday, according to the Defense Ministry.

We ask the Ukrainian people to understand the temporary difficulties, the ministry said in a Telegram statement. The enemy expects fear from us and wants to sow seeds of despair. But we spent the winter confidently with light and warmth. And this will continue to be the case.

On the night of March 29, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched approximately 100 missiles and drones at energy infrastructure across Ukraine.

They said 84 missiles and drones were shot down, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said some infrastructure was damaged.

Last week, Russia launched more than 100 missiles and drones as part of a coordinated effort to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure. In Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, hundreds of thousands of people lost electricity and were hit again.

Key PointsShow Latest Updates 1711803632Russia is likely to recruit 30,000 soldiers a month, Britain's Ministry of Defense has said.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its latest intelligence update that Russia is likely to recruit around 30,000 additional troops per month for the war in Ukraine.

You can read the full statement below.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 13:00

1711800032Ukraine's top adviser lists essential weapons needed to fight Russia

Mikhail Podolyak, advisor to the Ukrainian president, has published a list of weapons essential for Ukraine to defeat Russian aggressors.

You can see the full story below.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 12:00

1711796432It feels like 1939 again in Europe, says Poland's Donald Tusk.

Europe is in a pre-war era reminiscent of 1939 and no one will feel safe if Ukraine is defeated by Russia, Donald Tusk has warned.

[Forthefirsttimesince1945warisbecomingarealityagaininEuropehesaid[1945년이후처음으로유럽에서전쟁이다시현실화되고있다고그는말했습니다

Mr Tusk, a former president of the European Parliament and recently elected prime minister of Poland, said President Vladimir Putin was escalating the war on Ukraine, striking Kiev with hypersonic missiles in broad daylight for the first time earlier this week.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 11:00

1711792832More and more Americans are locked up in Russian prisons. Release prospects are unclear

A reporter on a trip to cover a city in the Ural Mountains. A corporate security executive traveling to Moscow for a wedding. A dual citizen returning to her native Tatarstan to meet her family.

All of them are American citizens, and all are in prison in Russia on charges of varying severity.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 10:00

1711789212Russian artillery shelling of residential area, 1 dead, 1 injured

On March 29, Russian artillery shelling of the Kherson region killed one civilian and wounded another, a Ukrainian commander said.

Kherson Regional Military Director Oleksandr Prokudin said in a post on Telegram:

Prokudin said the Russian attack left one person dead and another wounded.

According to him, Putin's troops shot in the last days in Bilozerka, Veletenske, Kizomys, Sadove, Beryslav, Zolota Balka, Nobooleksandrivka, Shliakhove, Novovorontsovka, Osokorivka, Tiahyntsi and Kherson.

A multi-story building and two private homes were damaged.

Also damaged were cell towers and warehouses.

Kherson City Council added that Russian shelling of the regional center damaged two private houses and a multi-storey building.

Barney Davis March 30, 2024 09:00

1711785612Ukraine says Russia launched 12 drones and 4 missiles overnight.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia fired four missiles into eastern Ukraine overnight and launched 12 Shahed drones across the country.

It said nine of the drones were shot down in four areas.

Russia launched airstrikes against Ukraine's energy infrastructure last week, causing significant damage to several areas.

Russian Armory Expansion

(Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Barney Davis March 30, 2024 08:00

1711782000Air strike warning across Ukraine as Russia launches 99 drones and missiles

Russia carried out a massive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure on Friday, sending 99 drones and missiles hitting areas across the country, the Ukrainian military said.

Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klimenko said air raid warnings were sounded across the country, with 10 regions of Ukraine under attack.

Russia has expanded its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, launching multiple missile strikes on the capital Kiev and striking energy infrastructure across the country in apparent retaliation for Ukraine's recent aerial attack on the Russian border region of Belgorod. However, such sporadic attacks were common throughout the war.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 07:00

1711779300Russia's historical allies Ukraine and India held talks to strengthen relations.

India's foreign minister held talks on Friday with his Ukrainian counterpart on a visit to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation with New Delhi, which counts Russia as a historic Cold War-era ally.

Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaishankar told social media platform .

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 06:15

1711775700The Moscow concert massacre was a major security mistake. What's behind that failure?

Last week, hours before gunmen carried out the bloodiest attack in Russia in two decades, authorities included the international LGBTQ+ movement on the government's register of extremist and terrorist groups.

The addition to the register follows a ruling by Russia's Supreme Court last year that cracked down on gay and transgender people in the country.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 05:15

Zelensky said he thanked Mike Johnson in a private call as pressure mounted on the Republican leader.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared the conversation on Twitter and thanked Speaker Mike Johnson for his and the United States' critical support for Ukraine since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion. He also explained that he briefed the chairman on the increase in Russian missile, bombing and drone attacks in the weeks since Congress cut off Ukraine's defense funding.

Tom Watling March 30, 2024 04:15

