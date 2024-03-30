Four UN peacekeepers injured in Lebanon; Criticism of US arms transfer to Israel





BEIRUT Four members of a United Nations peacekeeping team were injured in an explosion while they were patrolling southern Lebanon, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said on Saturday, adding that the Targeting peacekeepers is unacceptable.

UNIFIL said three military observers from the United Nations supervising the truce and an interpreter were on a foot patrol along the Blue Line near the Lebanese town of Rmeish when an explosion went off. produced near their location, adding that all four had been evacuated for medical treatment. The Blue Line is a controversial border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, which is monitored by the UN.

It was not immediately clear who or what was behind the explosion. UNIFIL said it was investigating the cause of the explosion.

Lebanon's national news agency said the military observers were from Australia, Chile and Norway and said they had been targeted by an Israeli drone. Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, citing its correspondent, also said there was preliminary information that an Israeli drone was behind the attack. Neither has provided evidence to support this claim, and the Israel Defense Forces has denied any involvement, saying in a statement Saturday: Contrary to reported reports, the IDF did not strike a UNIFIL vehicle in the Rmeish area this morning.

Earlier this week, UNIFIL said in a post on X that it was very concerned about the wave of violence currently occurring across the Blue Line. This escalation has caused a large number of civilian deaths and the destruction of homes and livelihoods.

Since the Hamas attack on October 7, hostilities have intensified along the Lebanese border with almost daily exchanges of fire between Israel and Hezbollah which have raised the specter of all-out war.

In November, UNIFIL said one of its patrols was hit by Israeli military fire in southern Israel, in an attack it called deeply disturbing. No peacekeepers were injured but the vehicle was damaged, he said.

On Friday, Israel said its strikes against Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militant group and political party, killed the deputy head of the group's rocket and missile unit.

The same day, a Hezbollah spokesman said a number of its members had been killed in strikes on Syria's Aleppo province, which Syria's official news agency blamed on Israel. The spokesperson also said that dozens of Syrian soldiers had been killed. The Israeli army, which rarely acknowledges its operations in Syria, refused to comment on the strikes.

A new authorization from the Biden administration for the transfer of billions of dollars of bombs and warplanes to Israel has drawn criticism and accusations of hypocrisy, including from some lawmakers. The transfer includes more than 1,800 2,000-pound bombs, which experts say are linked to the rising death toll during Israel's campaign in the Gaza Strip. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the move obscene, while Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) called the move wrong on every level. We continued to support Israel's right to defend itself, a White House official told the Washington Post. Assistance with packaging has not been our policy.

President Biden on Friday acknowledged the pain felt by so many in the Arab-American community with the war in Gaza, and as tensions grew between the United States and Israel over Netanyahu's plans to launch an offensive military in Rafah, a city in the south of the country. Gaza where more than 1.2 million Palestinians have found refuge.

The United States welcomed the formation of the new Palestinian government announced earlier this week, as the international community hopes the Palestinian Authority can play a role in the reconstruction and governance of Gaza once the war ends. A revitalized Palestinian Authority is essential to achieving results for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza and to establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Friday in a statement. The PA, which runs part of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, faces widespread apathy and discontent, as well as international pressure for reform.

An Israeli strike killed 10 Palestinian police officers and injured several civilians Friday at a sports club east of Gaza City, where police were distributing aid to displaced families, a Gaza civil defense official said. The Israel Defense Forces did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strike, and The Post could not independently verify the story.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said 26 members of its team have been killed since the start of the Gaza war, including 15 workers who it said were targeted while wearing the groups' emblem. humanitarian law, which is protected by international law.

At least 32,705 people have been killed and 75,190 injured in Gaza since the start of the war, according to Gaza's health ministry, which does not distinguish between civilians and combatants. Israel estimates that around 1,200 people were killed in the October 7 Hamas attack and says 254 soldiers have been killed since its military operation in Gaza began.

Bisset reported from London; Ables reported from Seoul. Alon Rom in Tel Aviv contributed to this report.

