The majority of American bridges do not have impact protection. After the Key Bridge collapses, will anything change?





Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which plunged into the Patapsco River in Maryland after the freighter Dali struck one of its support columns, CBS News has learned that the majority of bridges in the United States -United have no form of impact. protection.

Accidents like the one that destroyed the 47-year-old Baltimore Bridge are nothing new. A similar collision in 1980 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge over Tampa Bay killed 35 people. After this incident, codes changed and all bridges built after 1991 were required to receive increased protection.

Structures called wings and dolphins – which absorb shock, like a car's bumper – are some of the methods used to keep bridges safe.

A car on the edge of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, crossing Tampa Bay, Florida, after the cargo ship Summit Venture hit the bridge during a thunderstorm and tore off much of the span on May 9, 1980. Jackie Green/AP

But the Key Bridge was built in the 1970s, so meeting current code would require renovations and upgrades, said Andy Herrmann, a retired bridge engineer.

“They would harden the piers so they could withstand an impact or install a fender, a substantial configuration system, to send that ship back into the navigable channel,” Herrmann told CBS News. “Or they could do what they did at the Sunshine Skyway: put an island out front.”

There are 4,207 bridges in the United States that allow ships to pass under them, according to the National Bridge Inventory. Of these, only 36% are described as having functional pillar protection – and that included the Key Bridge.

The inventory does not provide details on how bridges are protected or whether they can withstand an impact like Tuesday's in Baltimore, in which a 984-foot, 116,000-ton cargo ship struck a bridge support column. The NTSB said the Dali slowed to about 7 knots (about 8 mph) shortly before impact.

“I was shocked when I saw how badly that bridge was hit by the ship,” said Jim Salmon of the Delaware River and Bay Authority.

The wreck of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after it collapsed when a container ship rammed into it. Jonathan Newton for the Washington Post via Getty Images

Salmon said Delaware is working to avoid a similar tragedy, spending $95 million to install modern protections on the Delaware Memorial Bridge, a double-span suspension bridge over the Delaware River that connects Delaware and New Jersey and provides a key link between the sections. of Interstate 95. An upgrade request called the existing system “outdated and inadequate to protect the bridge from collisions with larger, modern vessels.”

Other bridges on the Delaware River, like the Commodore Barry Bridge, have protections such as rock islands, which would cause a vessel to run aground before hitting a bridge support, CBS Philadelphia reported.

Salmon said the improvements, which include new dolphin-shaped cells, “protect our tower structures” in case a ship loses steering in an incident similar to the one at Key Bridge.

“That’s what I would call our insurance policy,” Salmon said. “You don't want to spend $95 million and leave it in the water. You say it's a lot of money, but like an insurance policy, if something goes wrong, you want to have your insurance there, and that is our insurance.”

Once the project is completed, the bridge will be protected from ships even larger and faster than Dali, carrying up to 156,000 tonnes and traveling at 7 knots.

A look at bridge impact protection after the Key Bridge collapse 02:20

Structural engineer Matthew Roblez said he was surprised there wasn't a defense system to protect the Key Bridge. He thinks that if one had been installed around or in front of the platforms, Tuesday's accident would have been less catastrophic.

Roblez thinks there probably wasn't much that could have been done to completely prevent the Key Bridge collision, but the protection systems could have “dissipated the kinetic energy.”

Part of the NTSB investigation into the collision and collapse will examine the structure of the Key Bridge.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy cited Federal Highway Administration data that shows that of about 615,000 bridges in the United States, 17,468 are “fracture critical.” This means that if one part of the bridge support fails, the entire bridge collapses.

So the question remains: Four decades after the Tampa Bridge collapse, will this latest disaster prompt the federal government to demand updated protections for older bridges?

More from CBS News

Laura Geller

Laura Geller is a multi-award-winning investigative journalist. She joined the CBS News and Stations Innovation Lab as a National Investigative Producer in September 2023. Laura has also worked on I-Teams in Washington, DC, Norfolk, Virginia and Richmond, Virginia. She began her career as a political journalist. in Tallahassee, Florida, after graduating from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. Laura is the proud wife of a Navy retiree. She and her husband live in Washington with their young daughter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/francis-scott-key-bridge-collapse-impact-protection-u-s-bridges/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos