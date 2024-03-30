10 historical walks: ancient English paths in beautiful countryside | working holiday





Hadrian's Wall Pilgrim's Way

Start Housesteads Fort Finish Brocolita Roman Temple Distance 4 miles (take the regular AD122 bus to shorten it if necessary) Those who walk the entire 84 miles of Hadrian's Wall in a week can call it a pilgrimage of sorts. But over the past few years, the innovative British Pilgrimage Trust has worked with English Heritage to devise a historic pilgrimage route incorporating ancient sites across England, including a 23-mile section between Housesteads and Corbridge. For a pilgrimage with a Roman flavor, start at Housesteads, a Roman fortress said to have worshiped hooded gods, then head east to the ruins of Milecastle, turrets and a temple dedicated to Mithra, the Roman god of light. Please walk to. Hadrians Wall bus returns to departure point).

St Patrick's Camino, Newcastle, County Down

Start/End Harbor House, Newcastle Street 3-7 miles Established by St Patricks Centrein Downpatrick as a guide service (still available as a day trip for 45 people) This Irish Camino was the site of CS Lewis's holiday as a child and no doubt a legend. Visit the village you heard about. The adjacent Slieve Donard mountain is said to be the hermit cell of St Donard in Irish mythology, the mythological figure's tomb and gateway to the underworld.

A loop from town (if you follow the Kona map from the center) your goal is the Narnian-esque Tollymore Forest Park. The optional walking trails here take you on a circular walk through giant cedar trees and rock outcroppings, past stepping stones and 16 steps. The bridge spans the Simna River, an area of ​​special scientific interest due to its rare moss, population of Atlantic salmon and geological features. Evidence of prehistoric humans has also been discovered here.

John Bunyan Trail, Bedfordshire

Start/End Sundon Hills Country ParkDistance 2 miles

John Bunyan Trail. Photo: Phoebe Smith

Published in 1678, The Pilgrims Progress has been translated into more than 200 languages, has never been out of print, and influenced writers such as CS Lewis, Charlotte Bront, and Enid Blyton. The trail is named after the author, who was imprisoned for preaching. In 1995, the Bedfordshire Ramblers group created a commemorative walk, replacing locations from his books with real-life locations on which the author based his books. The section begins where one of the Bunyans' persecutors lived and meanders across the chalky landscape to the top of Sharpenhoe Clappers (this short route cuts through Streatley), a spur of tree-covered land that rises dramatically from the surrounding flat farmland. Go.

Cuckmere Pilgrim Path, E Sussex

Berwick Station Start/End Distance 1-11 miles In 2014, Will Parsons and Guy Hayward discovered the ancient route linking the church and shrine together on a 14th-century Gough map (one of the oldest maps of England). They used it to revive what they called the Old Way, linking Southampton with Canterbury and sparking new interest in the ancient walking route. Inspired by their work, in 2018 EastSussex local pastor Peter Blee decided to create this circuit (broken down into six more shortened options), contacting many branches and including seven rural churches. But what makes this place stand out is that as you wander among the clay and chalk of the South Downs, Low Weald and the archaeologically rich Cuckmere Valley, you'll spot wilted 1,600-year-old yew trees, migrating and nesting birds hiding there. no see. and the 72-metre-tall Long Man of Wilmington, carved into a chalk hill in the 16th or 17th century.

Peak District Old Stones Way

Rowsley to Youlgreave Distance 8 miles (starting at Birchover shortened to 1 mile round trip to Hermits Cave and Robin Hoods Stride or Nine Ladies)

Nine Ladies stone circle on the Old Stones Way pilgrimage route in the Peak District. Photo: Christopher Drabble/Alamy

The total length of this Neolithic walk is just over 37 miles, but this main part includes some real highlights, ending at Youlgreave's convenient YHA youth hostel, housed in a former village co-op a few miles from Bakewell. There are no Christian saints here. Instead, it is littered with prehistoric chieftain stones, or standing stones. These include a circle of stones called the Nine Ladies (local legend says they are women who danced on Sunday and were turned into millstones). the massive tor known as Hermits Cave with its 13th-century carved cross; and a beautiful rock formation called RobinHoods Stride, perfect for crawling and feeling the cool limestone beneath your fingers. Film buffs will recognize it from the 1987 film The Princess Bride, looking all out towards Minninglow in the distance. Grave bowl topped with a beech crown.

Avebury Day Pilgrimage

Start/finish Avebury National Trust parking distance 11 miles

Silbury Hill, Avebury, Wiltshire. Photo: Tim Gainey/Alamy

Most people who have visited Stonehenge have come to Avebury to see the unfenced prehistoric stone circle. But few people can stay for an entire day and really feel the depth of history in this landscape. Take advantage of the Ridgeway, one of the oldest footpaths in the area, to first see the ancient oval sanctuary, marked by wooden pillars, once thought to be a gathering place and entrance to the Aveburys stones. From there, pay your respects at West Kennet Long Barrow, home to 50 graves dating back almost 6,000 years. Pass by the 4,500-year-old Silbury Hill, the source of the River Kennet, where overhanging trees are often covered in ribbons or strings, and visit Longstones just in time for the winter solstice. Finish with the tree that is said to have inspired Tolkien to create the Ents, tree-like creatures in The Lord of the Rings. Are you going with kids? Wandering around Avebury is a pilgrimage in itself.

North Wales Pilgrim's Way

Start T Coch Inn, Morfa Nefyn Finish Y Gegin Fawr, Aberdaron Distance 15 miles (start at Porthor to shorten it)

Bardsey Island at the tip of the Lln Peninsula on the Pilgrims Way in North Wales. Photo: Jerome Murray/CC/Alamy

The North Wales Pilgrims Way, officially launched in 2015, follows the route taken by medieval pilgrims in the 6th century. Their target was Bardsey Island, an island home to 20,000 saints (those buried there were virtually guaranteed ascension to sainthood), but the discovery of remains predates Christianity by 700 years. Although weather often hinders trips there from the Lln Peninsula, this section, just a short walk from the hostel to the Big Kitchen, once used by pilgrims and still serving coffee today, makes for the perfect day out. A mix of rough sandy beaches, small villages, crumbling cliffs and the whistling sands of Portor (the molecular composition of the grains make them creak when you walk on them), crossing farmlands and rivers to finally get a view of the island.

Pilgrimage to Brecon Cathedral, Powys

Brecon Cathedral start/finish distance 4 miles (2 route options)

Brecon Cathedral in Brecon, Wales. Photo: Andrew Wilson/Alamy

You'd be forgiven for thinking this is a walk for believers only, as it begins and ends at the cathedral cafe (aptly named Pigrims Tearooms). But the two routes created as part of last year's Visit Wales Year of Trails include much more than religious attractions. The lower level Llanddew loop follows the River Honddu to the market town, mainly following water from ancient wells. The higher levels of Pen y Crug offer breathtaking views of the River Usk and the hilltop Iron Age hill fortress from which it takes its name, Bannau Brycheiniog (formerly known as the Brecon Beacons) and the Black Mountains. Reward the pilgrims for their efforts.

Pilgrimage to St Ninian's Cave, Dumfries and Galloway

Start St Ninians Chapel, IsleofWhithorn Finish St Ninians Cave Distance 5 miles (one way); CaveOnly, 2 miles from Kisdale

1973 horror movie <위커맨>Saint Ninian's Cave appeared in Photo: Phoebe Smith

The village of Isle of Whithorn is home to the ruins of the 4th-century chapel of Saint Ninian, who is said to have converted many Celts and southern Picts to Christianity. In the 12th century, pilgrims arrived by water, rested, and then continued to Whithorn and its monastery in honor of the saint of the same name. Green signs marked Core path 356 (a coastal network set up by the local council) lead you along the sea cliffs to the cave where the saint sought solitude. The map's name, Rock of Providence, presages Devil's Footsteps, and this coastline was featured in the classic 1973 film. <위커 맨(The Wicker Man)>It is also where the infamous final burning scene was filmed. Look for birds, especially cormorants, perched over the turquoise waters, and explore several caves once used by smugglers until you reach Port Castle Bay and St Ninians Cave, where 18 medieval stone crosses were discovered. Take a look in the cave.

Iona of the East, Fife

From North Queensferry station to Aberdour station 8 miles (2 miles by train from Inverkeithing)

The Fife Coastal Path has many bays and bays. Photo: Wanderluster/Getty Images

Marked as the longer Fife Coast Path, this walk passes through a part of Scotland that was crowded with pilgrims during the heyday of church tours. In the 11th century, Queen Margaret, who was later canonized, established a ferry there to help people get across the water (hence the name Queen's Ferry) and reach the famous St. Andrews further along the coast. The walk includes many bays and inlets, as well as the fishing village of Aberdour, with its tree-lined promenade and 13th-century castle (thought to be one of the oldest surviving specimens in Scotland), and offers views east to Inchcolm, also known as Iona. You can spy on the ruins of a 12th-century monastery. But perhaps even more impressive is the beach stretching out for open-air swimming surrounded by fulmars and seals.

Phoebe Smith's new book Wayfarer: Love, Loss and Life on Britain's Ancient Paths (HarperNorth) is now available. To purchase a copy for 14.95 go to Guardianbookshop.com.

