This American state is not covered by the NATO treaty. Some experts say this needs to change

Sweden became NATO's newest member earlier this month, joining 31 countries in the security alliance, including the United States. Well, make it 49 out of 50 in the United States.

Because, for a geographical and historical quirk, Hawaii is not technically covered by the NATO pact.

If a foreign power attacked Hawaii, say the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor or the Indo-Pacific Command headquarters northwest of Honolulu, members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization would not be not obliged to come to the defense of the Aloha State.

It's the strangest thing, says David Santoro, president of the Pacific Forum think tank in Honolulu, who adds that even most Hawaii residents have no idea that their state is technically adrift from the alliance.

People tend to assume that Hawaii is part of the United States and therefore covered by NATO, he says.

But, he concedes, the clue is in the name of the alliance, North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

Hawaii is of course in the Pacific and unlike California, Colorado or Alaska, the 50th state is not part of the continental United States that reaches the North Atlantic Ocean on its eastern shores.

The argument for not including Hawaii is simply that it's not part of North America, Santoro says.

The exception is spelled out in the Washington Treaty, the document that created NATO in 1949, a decade before Hawaii became a state.

While Article 5 of the Treaty provides for collective self-defense in the event of a military attack against a Member State, Article 6 limits its geographical scope.

An armed attack against one or more of the Parties is deemed to include an armed attack on the territory of one of the Parties in Europe or North America, Article 6 specifies. It also states that any island territory must be within the territory of one of the Parties in Europe or North America. North Atlantic, north of the Tropic of Cancer.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State confirmed that Hawaii is not covered by Article 5, but said that Article 4, which states that members will consult when territorial integrity, the political independence or a member's security is threatened, should cover any situation that could affect the 50th State. .

The spokesperson also said any treaty amendment to include Hawaii would be unlikely to achieve consensus because other members have territories outside the boundaries set out in Article 5.

For example, NATO did not join the founding members in the UK-Argentina war in 1982 after Argentine troops invaded the Falkland Islands, a disputed British territory in the South Atlantic.

NATO did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

Hawaii, Guam, Taiwan and North Korea

Some experts say times have changed in the decades since the signing of the Washington Treaty and believe the current political situation in the Indo-Pacific region may need an overhaul.

Indeed, U.S. military bases in Hawaii could play a vital role in both countering North Korean aggression and supporting any potential defense of Taiwan.

The ruling Chinese Communist Party claims the self-governing democratic island as its territory although it has never controlled it. Chinese leader Xi Jinping has made reunification with Taiwan a key part of his overarching goal of rejuvenating the nation by 2049.

Although Chinese leaders have said they hope to take control of the island through peaceful means, they have not ruled out doing so by force and have stepped up military intimidation against the island in recent years.

The Taiwan Relations Act requires Washington to provide weapons for the island's defense, and US President Joe Biden has suggested he would use US military personnel to defend it in the event of a Chinese invasion (although officials there White House officials have stated that the U.S. policy of leaving this issue ambiguous has not changed.

A 2022 wargame scenario hosted by the Center for a New American Security unfolds with China attacking U.S. command and control facilities in Hawaii as part of its war to take Taiwan by force.

John Hemmings, senior director of the Indo-Pacific foreign policy and security program at the Pacific Forum, says excluding Hawaii from NATO removes an element of deterrence when it comes to the possibility of Chinese strike on Hawaii in support of any possible Taiwan campaign.

Leaving Hawaii out lets Beijing know that European NATO members potentially have an escape clause when it comes to defending U.S. territory in such a hypothetical situation, he says.

Why wouldn't we put this element of deterrence at our disposal? Hemmings said. Why would we leave this aside if it could actually prevent (China) from invading Taiwan?

Hawaii's strategic importance also has deep historical significance for the United States. This is where Pearl Harbor happened. That's where we were attacked, which led us to the Second World War, and that's what led us to contribute to the liberation of France, he said.

For Americans, there is a direct connection between this state and our involvement in World War II and, ultimately, our contribution to victory over the Axis (the alliance of Nazi Germany, Japan and Italy).

Hemmings also advocates for Guam, the U.S. Pacific island some 3,000 miles west of Hawaii, to be included in the NATO framework.

The island, which has long been a focal point of North Korean fighting, is home to Andersen Air Force Base, from which the United States can launch its B-1, B-2 and B-52 bombers across the Indo-Pacific.

Hemmings compares Guam's exclusion from NATO to the way the United States left the Korean Peninsula outside the line it had drawn across the Pacific to deter the Soviet Union and China from spreading communism in January 1950. Five months after the so-called Acheson Line was drawn, the Korean War began.

The adversary feels emboldened to wage military conflict, and you end up with a war anyway, Hemmings says.

The Santoro Pacific Forum also mentions that Guam should be included under the NATO umbrella. Strategically, Guam matters much more than Hawaii, he said.

Other analysts argue that if such a hypothetical attack were to take place in Hawaii or Guam, the deep and enduring ties between the United States and its democratic allies would be far more important in the countries' decision-making than a detail technique of the NATO treaty.

In the event of an attack, I would expect the United States to try to put together a coalition of goodwill involving primarily, but certainly not exclusively, regional allies, said Luis Simon, director of the Center for Security Research , diplomacy and strategy at the University of Washington. Brussels School of Governance in Belgium.

Simon cites the alliance's strong and immediate response after the September 11 attacks, the only time in NATO's 74-year history that NATO triggered the collective self-defense mechanism under Article 5.

But Washington actually chose to channel its response through a coalition of the willing, not through NATO command, he says. I suspect we would see a similar reaction in the case of an attack on Guam or Hawaii, with the United States wanting to maintain full military control over (the response) and diplomatic flexibility.

Simon also says he doesn't really see a difference between NATO members and their commitment to the United States and the alliance.

NATO is the foundation of the transatlantic democratic community. The United States and other NATO members have touted unprecedented unity within the alliance in the face of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. And NATO has also hardened its shared rhetoric toward China in recent years, pledging to address what it describes as systemic challenges posed by Beijing.

Personally, I have no doubt that they would be ready to provide various forms of assistance in the event of an attack on the sovereign territory of the United States, including individually and through multilateral forums such as (the Union European) or NATO, he said.

