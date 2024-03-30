Russia's war against Ukraine: Ukraine risks retreat without US help, says Zelensky





CNN-

Ukrainian forces would have to cede more territory to Russia if US military aid does not arrive soon, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in his latest appeal to Congress to adopt a multibillion-dollar plan.

President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to pass a $95 billion international aid package, including $60 billion for Ukraine, through the House of Representatives, more than a month after it passed the Senate .

Zelensky warned that the lack of aid was urgent and could endanger Ukraine's major cities.

If there is no American support, that means we have no air defense, no Patriot missiles, no jammers for electronic warfare, no 155-millimeter artillery shells, he told the Washington Post in a recent interview published Friday. This means that we will go backwards, backwards, step by step, by small steps.

He said kyiv would be forced to do less and prioritize resources, and that reduction could have consequences.

If you need 8,000 shells a day to defend the front line, but you only have, say, 2,000 shells, you need to do less, he explained, saying the solution could go through a shortening of the front line.

In the event of a breakdown, the Russians could head towards the big cities.

Much of eastern Ukraine has been under Russian military control since Moscow launched its invasion more than two years ago.

Last month, kyiv announced its withdrawal from Avdiivka, one of the most bitterly contested towns on its eastern front in recent months.

Although its strategic importance is limited, the loss of Avdiivka – combined with Moscow's capture of the town of Bakhmut last year – indicates the extent to which the war appears to have turned in Russia's favor.

More recently, Russia has stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's border villages as Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the possibility of creating a sanitary zone inside Ukraine to protect southwestern regions from his country.

This came after Putin scored an unsurprising victory in a widely discredited presidential election earlier this month.

Uncertainties persist over the U.S. aid bill, which may not resemble the $95 billion package passed by the Senate, with Republicans more supportive of some sort of loan program, while Democrats may have reservations about what additional conditions Republicans might propose for the plan to pass. .

House Speaker Mike Johnson signaled openness to a separate bipartisan plan in the House and told Republican lawmakers he could schedule speaking time after the Easter recess.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said, Ukraine is trying to find a way not to retreat.

Ukraine's goal so far is to maintain the stability of the situation on the front line, according to Zelensky. If the front remains stable, Ukraine can arm and train new brigades in the rear to carry out a new counter-offensive later this year, he said.

The president said Ukraine's options depend on Congress' decision. We can't waste any more time. Ukraine cannot be a political issue between the parties, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/29/europe/ukraine-faces-retreat-without-us-aid-zelensky-says-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos