While some countries reject cars, the United States continues to embrace highways





The billions add up: $3.7 billion for the I-15 expansion in Utah; up to $4 billion for the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway; and $16 billion for the New Jersey Turnpike and Garden State Parkway.

The United States continues to fund and expand highways, even as parts of the world invest in greener infrastructure amid concerns about global warming and a broader shift away from the automobile.

In fiscal year 2023, at least seven federally funded highway construction and expansion projects across the country are expected to cost nearly $16 billion, according to the Highway Boondoggle report from the research group. American public interest published in November.

These projects, which include the Gorham Connector in Maine, the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, the I-15 expansion in Utah, and the I-10 expansion in Texas, among others, will harm to communities and the environment, while likely failing to achieve the goals. such as reducing traffic congestion or improving safety, the report said.

And there's more. Later this year, Austin plans to spend about $4.5 billion to extend I-35 through the heart of the city, potentially displacing more than 140 homes and businesses, according to an assessment report from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Some efforts are underway to mitigate highway damage to neighborhoods and the environment.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration announced the winners of more than $3.3 billion in grants to address neighborhood displacement caused by highway construction. This money, awarded to more than 132 communities, will be used to reconnect communities by removing, renovating or mitigating highways, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

A spokesperson for the Federal Highway Administration told NBC News in a statement that it is working with states and communities to invest in safer, cleaner modes of transportation, like walking and biking.

We are dedicating billions of dollars to planning and building local solutions to redesign roads, address inequities to better meet the needs of all community members, and build a more equitable transportation system, FHWA said .

According to a paper published last month in the Journal of Transport Geography, transportation accounts for 23% of global carbon dioxide emissions, and 70% of those emissions come from road vehicles.

Some members of Congress are seeking to address the environmental damage caused by highways. Rep. Jared Huffman, Democrat of California, introduced a bill in February aimed at mitigating greenhouse gas emissions on the nation's highway system by creating incentives to reduce vehicle miles traveled.

It's urgent because our national highway system is a major contributor to the climate crisis, Huffman told NBC News. And the only way to change that is to reform the priorities in which we invest.

He said the United States was far behind other countries in terms of investment priorities.

Just travel to Europe or other places that have done good planning and you can see how terribly vehicle-focused we have been over the last century and therefore have caught up, he said. -he declares.

His fellow Democrat, Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts, who initially reintroduced the GREEN Streets Act in January, put it more bluntly.

Over the past 100 years, we have prioritized gas-guzzling, low-occupancy vehicles on the highways. This auto-centric approach is not only accelerating the climate crisis, but also making our roads less safe while exacerbating racial and economic inequality, he said in a statement to NBC News.

My GREEN Streets Act aims to address these issues by requiring states to meet their carbon emissions reduction goals and invest in cleaner, safer infrastructure, he said.

However, even these proposals assume not only the existence but also the necessity of America's continued dependence on highways.

This stands in stark contrast to Canada, for example, whose environment minister announced last month that the country would no longer fund road expansion projects, choosing instead to focus investments on more active modes of transportation like walking and cycling.

There will be no more funding from the federal government to expand the road network, Steven Guilbeault told the Montreal Gazette.

He said the money would be better invested in projects that will help combat climate change and adapt to its impacts.

The announcement is in line with efforts by other countries to move away from car-dependent infrastructure to combat climate change.

Last month, Parisians voted to triple parking rates for large SUVs, and the city has added more than 80 kilometers of bike lanes since 2020.

We are proud to have asked an eminently environmental question at a time when the environment is presented as the source of all evil, declared Mayor Anne Hidalgo after the referendum.

Later this year, Dublin plans to phase out through traffic in its city center to help meet its emissions targets and ease congestion in the city center.

By reorienting the city center towards sustainable modes of transport, a draft city center transport plan says, Dublin will be able to help meet the national target of reducing transport emissions by 50%, in line with the 2023 climate action plan.

David Zipper, a senior fellow at the MIT Mobility Initiative, said similar reforms are difficult and taboo in the United States, in part because of political inertia.

We've spent 100 years building roads at the federal level and funding states to do the same, so that's what state officials and the public expect will continue, even if it doesn't. 'is not useful and devastating for the environment, he said.

There is also a psychological component, he says. Many people and policymakers sincerely believe that expanding highways and roads will alleviate the frustrating congestion problems in their area.

But that's not necessarily the case, Zipper said, citing the theory of induced demand, which explains why adding car lanes tends to increase rather than decrease traffic by incentivizing more people to to drive.

He said the United States must stop expanding its highways and start investing heavily in greener alternatives if it is serious about tackling climate change.

If we are serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, we need to get serious about reducing transportation emissions, and to do that we need to address the biggest source of those emissions, which comes from cars and trucks on highways. , did he declare.

And to that extent, we need to rethink how much we want to expand highways.

