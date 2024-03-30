St Adan: 'Brave' Afghans who helped Britain to be held in Welsh military camp | uk news





Dozens of Afghans who risked their lives fleeing the Taliban to help Britain during the country's 20-year civil war are to be housed in a military camp in Wales.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) site at St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan is expected to accommodate 50 people by the end of this month, with more expected to join in mid-April.

East Camp, which can accommodate up to 180 people, will be used by eligible families under the Afghanistan Relocation and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

ARAP supports people, such as interpreters, who work for or with the British Government and British troops in Afghanistan.

Ministers have previously acknowledged that the displacement of people facing death at the hands of the Taliban has been largely blamed on a lack of adequate accommodation.

Hardline militants regained power in Afghanistan in 2021 after Western forces, including the United States and Britain, withdrew after two decades of occupation.

A MoD spokesman said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to the brave Afghans who risked their lives and worked alongside our troops in support of the British mission.”

“To help ARAP-eligible families begin settled life in the UK as quickly as possible, the UK Government is providing temporary settled accommodation at defense estates, including East Camp St Athan.

“Eligible Afghans will live there temporarily for approximately six weeks before moving to more established accommodation.”

Afghan citizens who are eligible to migrate to the UK under ARAP can bring their partners, dependent children and additional family members who the Ministry of Defense considers eligible and suitable for migration by the Home Office.

People arriving in the UK under the scheme will be given indefinite leave to remain in the country.

The Ministry of Defense said it was working with the Welsh Government and Vale of Glamorgan Council to ensure the project was managed “with everyone in mind, especially those living locally”.

