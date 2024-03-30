US to impose visa restrictions on Hong Kong officials over rights concerns | Political news





The United States says the crackdown by Hong Kong authorities includes a new national security law targeting treason, espionage and other crimes.

The United States said it would impose new visa restrictions on a number of Hong Kong officials responsible for cracking down on rights and freedoms, days after a draconian national security law took effect in the territory under Chinese domination.

The law, called Section 23, gives the government new powers to suppress any form of dissent based on allegations of treason, espionage, sedition and external interference in Hong Kong's internal affairs.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday the legislation could be used to suppress dissent in Hong Kong and continue China's campaign of intimidation of activists abroad.

In response, the State Department is announcing it is taking steps to impose new visa restrictions on several Hong Kong officials responsible for intensifying the crackdown on rights and freedoms, Blinken said.

His statement did not identify those responsible who would be targeted.

It follows Washington's annual review of Hong Kong's autonomy, a status promised by China when Britain handed over the city in 1997.

This year, I have once again certified that Hong Kong does not warrant treatment under U.S. laws in the same way that the laws were applied in Hong Kong before July 1, 1997, Blinken said.

The Hong Kong government has said the sanctions and visa restrictions are despicable political manipulation aimed at intimidating national security officials.

The Chinese Embassy in Washington said it strongly opposed US threats to impose unjustified unilateral sanctions on Hong Kong.

The US side ignores the facts, makes irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs and makes unfounded accusations against the Chinese and Hong Kong governments, the embassy posted on its website.

Washington has imposed visa restrictions and other sanctions in the past on Hong Kong officials accused of undermining freedoms and announced an end to the special economic treatment the territory has long enjoyed under U.S. law.

On Friday, United Nations-funded Radio Free Asia (RFA) announced that its Hong Kong bureau was closing due to Article 23 security concerns.

Bay Fang, the chairman of RFA, said in a statement that the store would no longer have full-time staff in Hong Kong but would retain its official registration.

The Hong Kong authorities' actions, including referring to the FRG as a foreign force, raise serious questions about our ability to operate safely with the enactment of Article 23, Bay said.

#HongKong: Less than a week after Article 23 came into force, @RadioFreeAsia announced the closure of its office. RSF denounces the growing pressure exerted on the media by the government through the adoption of this draconian legislation.https://t.co/qtniiSZrNy pic.twitter.com/fnoUrDZi87

RSF (@RSF_inter) March 29, 2024

Cédric Alviani, director of the Asia-Pacific bureau of Reporters Without Borders, described the withdrawal of television channels as a consequence of the dissuasive effect exerted on the media by the new security law.

We urge democracies to increase pressure on Chinese authorities so that press freedom is fully restored in the territory, Alviani said.

Hong Kong ranks 140th out of 180 countries and territories in the latest World Press Freedom Index established by Reporters Without Borders.

