Israel-Hamas war: second round of humanitarian ships leaves for Gaza





JERUSALEM (AP) A three-ship convoy left a Cyprus port Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar.

The World Central Kitchen charity said the ships and a barge were carrying enough food to prepare more than a million meals from products such as rice, pasta, flour, pulses, vegetables in preserves and proteins. Also on board were dates, traditionally eaten to break the daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan.

It was unclear when the ships would reach Gaza. The first ship delivered 200 tonnes of food, water and other aid earlier this month.

The United Nations and its partners have warned that famine could occur as early as this month in devastated and largely isolated northern Gaza. Humanitarian officials say deliveries by sea and air are not enough and that Israel needs to allow much more aid by road. The UN's top court has ordered Israel to open more land crossings and take other measures to tackle the crisis.

Meanwhile, Egyptian state broadcaster Al Qahera said truce negotiations between Israel and Hamas would resume on Sunday, citing an unnamed Egyptian security source. The channel maintains close ties with the country's intelligence services.

Only a week-long ceasefire was achieved in the war that began after Hamas-led militants stormed southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 others hostage. On Saturday, some Israelis, including relatives of the remaining hostages, rallied again to show their frustration with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and urge him to resign.

Nearly six months of war have destroyed critical infrastructure in Gaza, including hospitals, schools and homes, as well as roads, sewage systems and the electricity grid. More than 80% of Gaza's 2.3 million residents have been displaced, according to the UN and international humanitarian agencies.

Palestinians collect their belongings from the rubble of a Moussa family residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayya)

In the coastal tent camp of Muwasi, mothers said they feared their young children would lose memories of life before the war. We tell them to write and draw. They only draw a tank, a missile or planes. We tell them to draw something beautiful, a rose or something. They don't see these things, said one mother, Wafaa Abu Samra. The children crowded together to take turns on a small slide twice as long as their bodies and landed in the sand.

Gaza's health ministry says 32,705 Palestinians have been killed and 82 bodies taken to hospital in the past 24 hours. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll, but said the majority of those killed were women and children.

Israel says more than a third of the deaths are militants, although it has not provided supporting evidence, and accuses Hamas of being responsible for civilian casualties because the group operates in residential areas.

The Israeli army admitted Saturday to shooting dead two Palestinians and wounding a third on Gaza beach, in response to a video released earlier this week by Al Jazeera that showed a man falling to the ground after walking in an open area and a bulldozer pushing two bodies into the beach. sand strewn with waste. The army said troops opened fire after the men allegedly ignored warning shots.

The Israeli military said it continued to strike dozens of targets in Gaza, days after the United Nations Security Council issued its first ceasefire request.

Aid also fell on Gaza. The US military, in an airdrop on Friday, said it had released more than 100,000 pounds of aid that day and nearly 1 million pounds in total, as part of a multi-country effort .

The United States also welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian self-rule government, signaling that it accepted a revised Cabinet composition as a step toward political reform. The Biden administration has called for revitalizing the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in hopes it can also administer Gaza once the war ends.

Palestinians inspect damage to a residential building of the Moussa family after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah)

The authority is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who this month chose U.S.-trained economist Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister. But Israel and Hamas, which ousted Abbas's security forces from Gaza in a 2007 takeover, reject the idea that they administer Gaza. The authority also enjoys little popular support or legitimacy among Palestinians because of its security cooperation with Israel in the West Bank.

More than 400 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers in the West Bank or East Jerusalem since October 7, according to local health authorities. Dr. Fawaz Hamad, director of Al-Razi Hospital in Jenin, told local Awda TV that Israeli forces killed a 13-year-old boy in nearby Qabatiya early Saturday. The Israeli military said the incident was being investigated.

Israel has said that after the war it will maintain unrestricted security control over Gaza and partner with Palestinians who are not affiliated with the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. It is not clear who in Gaza would be willing to take on such a role.

Palestinians inspect damage to a residential building of the Moussa family after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, Friday, March 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ismael Abu Dayyah)

Hamas has warned Palestinians in Gaza against cooperating with Israel to administer the territory, saying anyone who does so will be treated as a collaborator, which is understood as a death threat. Hamas is instead calling on all Palestinian factions to form a power-sharing government before national elections, which have not been held in 18 years.

___

Associated Press writers Menelaos Hadjicostis in Nicosia, Cyprus, and Jack Jeffery in Jerusalem contributed to this report.

___

See more AP war coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war

