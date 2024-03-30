Complicity: Leaders, activists criticize US for sending more weapons to Israel | Israel's War on Gaza News





The United States has given the green light to transfer a new $2.5 billion arms package, including bombs and fighter jets, to Israel, according to US media.

Despite concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza, the White House weapons package includes more than 1,800 2,000-pound (900 kg) MK84 bombs and 500 500-pound (225 kg) MK82 bombs, according to government officials. Pentagon and the State Department, the Washington Post reported. .

The 2,000-pound bombs, which can inflict damage on people up to 300 meters away, have been linked to previous mass casualty events during Israel's military campaign in Gaza, the US publication said.

Many leaders and human rights activists around the world have criticized the United States for sending more weapons to Israel, especially as Benjamin Netanyahu's government vows to launch an offensive in Rafah, the last refuge for more than a million Palestinians displaced in Gaza.

Here are some key reactions:

Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

In a statement published on X, the ministry condemned Washington's actions and said that demanding Netanyahu stop killing civilians and supplying him with weapons is an unprecedented principled and moral contradiction.

The ministry also expressed regret over the continued failure of the UN Security Council and the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ensure that Israel complies with their decisions.

Former Palestinian politicians

Hanan Daoud Ashrawi, a Palestinian politician who also served as the official spokesperson for the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, said US President Joe Biden's actions were stunning.

The hypocrisy of Biden's empty words and crocodile tears over the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, while flooding Israel with the most deadly and destructive military supplies, capable of instantly pulverizing buildings and human beings, is astounding! she said in a post on X.

Hamas

The group strongly condemned the transfer of weapons from Washington to Israel in the context of the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a statement, Hamas said this weapons package only confirms this administration's full partnership in the brutal war of extermination against Palestinians in the enclave.

Hamas also said the move shows that the United States only insists on increasing humanitarian aid to Gaza and protecting civilians to cover up ongoing crimes by its ally Israel.

We call on the international community and the United Nations to impose a total ban on the supply of weapons to the Zionist criminal entity and to take measures to end the aggression, which would lead to holding the occupation and its leaders responsible for the violations and crimes against humanity that they committed, the press release added.

Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called on the international community to stop supplying arms to Israel.

UN agencies tell horror stories of suffering in Gaza. More than 30,000 killed. More than two million people died of starvation. These facts shame the world, he posted on X.

Weapons must stop flowing into Israel. Israel must be forced to end this catastrophe. This is what international law and human values ​​require, he added.

Former Greek Minister of Finance

Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek finance minister and founder of the Greek political party MeRA25, called Biden a war criminal.

In 2001, [Russian President Vladimir] Putin earned the label of war criminal because of Chechnya. In 2003, Bush and Blair were the war criminals in Iraq. Over the past six months, Biden has become complicit in Israeli war crimes. Now, with this latest version of weapons, Biden has also become a full-fledged war criminal, he said in an article on X.

US Senator Bernie Sanders

Sanders called the move obscene.

The United States cannot ask Netanyahu to stop bombing civilians one day and send thousands more 2,000-pound bombs capable of destroying entire city blocks the next, he said in an article on X.

We must end our complicity: no more bombs against Israel, he added.

Pro-Palestinian protesters

During pro-Palestinian protests in San Francisco, USA, demonstrators denounced the US government's actions to arm Israel as outrageous and unacceptable.

Protesters blocked roads on Friday after a US warship in the port was suspected of being used to transport weapons to Israel. They also said they feared the ship USNS Harvey Milk could deliver supplies to the Israeli military as it continues its deadly attack on Gaza.

It is outrageous and unacceptable that our government continues to finance and supply the Israeli army while it commits genocide against the people of Gaza, said Lara Kiswani of the Arab Resource and Organization Center.

Jewish Voice for Action for Peace

The global movement of Jewish people and their allies working for justice and equality for all Palestinians and Israelis expressed on X that cruelty knows no bounds.

More than 32,000 Palestinians brutally massacred by Israel, children starved to death under siege, the World Court investigating plausible genocide, hundreds of thousands of voters protesting at the polls.

And Biden continues to send weapons to Israel, the group said.

Activists

In an article on X, Kenneth Roth, former executive director of Human Rights Watch, criticized the United States for arming Israel.

Biden sends Israel 1,800 2,000-pound MK84 bombs. These are huge bombs that Israel has used repeatedly, even though they are completely inappropriate for a populated place like Gaza, because they predictably kill, destroy and destroy over very large areas, he said .

Sarah Leah Whitson, executive director of the Middle East-focused human rights organization DAWN, called President Biden two-faced.

She added that while Biden has criticized Israel for its atrocities in Gaza, he is actually rewarding them for their dirty fight with billions more in the deadliest weapons, including 2,000-pound bombs that even the U.S. and other countries no longer use them in combat due to their catastrophic effects. impacts.

Academics

Marc Owen Jones, associate professor of Middle East studies at Hamad bin Khalifa University in Qatar, told Al Jazeera that although Washington publicly pressures Israel to end its war in Gaza, its political measures send a totally different signal.

Unlimited aid to Israel undermines Biden's efforts to reposition the United States as a moral authority in the world, he noted.

Biden is breaking, or at least not enforcing, the Leahy laws, he said, referring to U.S. human rights laws that prohibit the United States from providing weapons to countries believed to be engaged in rights violations.

How will Biden position himself as any sort of moral authority when he breaks laws that are supposed to defend the human rights of people like those in Palestine? American policy is actually status quo policy.

Laura Blumenfeld, a Middle East analyst at Johns Hopkins University, told Al Jazeera that shipping arms to Israel puts Biden on a tightrope.

It's all about balance. Despite the fog of war, the administration has been clear about its legal, moral and diplomatic red lines, the analyst said, adding that the decision to ship more weapons suggested that Israel had no not yet crossed this line in Biden's eyes. .

