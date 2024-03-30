Trump keeps silent on detained US journalist, avoids criticizing Putin





Former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, has made no public statement on the detention in Russia of Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich, who has been held for a year without formal charges or trial.

Asked directly to clarify Trump's position Friday, his campaign did not respond to requests for comment. Trump has always gone out of his way to avoid criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Trump himself regularly demonizes journalists using terms such as “enemy” and “criminals.”

His silence stands out amid bipartisan condemnation of the detention and calls for Gershkovich's release. The Journal editorial board, whose page Trump is known to read, noted the exception Tuesday, asking pointedly: Why the silence, sir? The Journal commemorated the anniversary of Gershkovich's arrest Friday by leaving a blank space on the newspaper's front page.

Even Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News host who is among Ukraine's harshest critics and mostly Putin sympathizer, concluded his interview with the Russian dictator in February by calling for Gershkovich's release. Putin's response was evasive.

President Biden's campaign criticized Trump for accommodating Putin.

It's shameful, but not surprising coming from Donald Trump, who has repeatedly made clear he will side with Putin over the American people, Trump spokesperson said. Biden-Harris, Ammar Moussa. This is the same guy who told the world he would let Putin do whatever he wanted to our NATO allies, even if it meant more war and suffering.

Biden pledged Friday to continue working to secure Gershkovich's release. “We've tried everything we can so far,” he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on his way to Camp David. We are not going to give up.

In an interview this month on Fox News, Trump demurred when asked about the recent prison death of Putin opponent Alexei Navalny, saying: “I don't know, you certainly can't I can't say for sure, but it would certainly sound like something very serious.

Trump also compared himself to Navalny, who died in prison after surviving a near-fatal poisoning in 2020. He's a form of Navalny, Trump said during a Fox News town hall in February, responding to a question from Laura Ingraham on the $355. million fines against his companies after a civil fraud trial in New York. This also happens in our country.

During his presidency, Trump met with Putin and sided with him against U.S. intelligence agencies in doubting the assessment that Russian spy services interfered in the 2016 election by damaging disclosures hacked communications.

He also insisted on more investigations into the leaks, including seizing journalists' phone records, and threatened to jail journalists or use government agencies to punish media companies for their coverage.

Trump also did not condemn Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman after the CIA concluded that he ordered the assassination of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who wrote opinion columns for the Washington Post.

