New England will become the second coal-free region in the United States

New Hampshire's two coal-fired power plants are closing, making New England the second-largest coal-free region in the United States.

This follows a settlement between the Sierra Club, the Conservation Law Foundation, the EPA and Granite Shore Power. The Bow, New Hampshire-based power plant has committed to decommissioning coal-fired units at the Merrimack and Schiller plants in New Hampshire by 2028 and 2025, respectively.

Schiller Station (pictured), located on the coast, will house a solar and battery storage system. It will play a critical role in maintaining day-to-day reliability during peak hours and will serve as storage for wind energy being built off Marthas Vineyard and in the Gulf of Maine.

This will make New Hampshire the 16th coal-free state. New England is the second completely coal-free region in the country, after the Pacific Northwest.

“Today's announcement is the culmination of years of perseverance and dedication by New Englanders who knew that coal was a dirty, expensive and unreliable source of energy that would shorten people's lives and that a better solution was possible for our economy, for our health and for our planet,” said Gina McCarthy, senior advisor to Bloomberg Philanthropies and former national climate advisor at the White House.

With the retirement of the region's eight coal plants, 2.9 GW of coal will have been retired, a reduction of 15.6 million tons in New England's carbon emissions. This is the equivalent of taking more than 3.1 million cars off the road for a year. There are nearly 33 GW of wind, solar and storage planned for New England.

Bloomberg Philanthropies Beyond Carbon and the Sierra Club's Beyond Coal campaign successfully secured the retirement of 72 percent of coal-fired power plants in the United States, or 381 out of 530 plants.

