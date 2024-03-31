US to impose new visa limits on Hong Kong officials after passage of Article 23 of national security law





These provisions could both be used to eliminate dissent within Hong Kong and applied outside its borders as part of [Chinas] ongoing campaign of transnational repression, he added.

Hong Kong passes national security law, fast-track legislation shelved for 20 years

We are committed to continuing to work with Congress and the international community to stand with the people of Hong Kong in calling for the restoration of the protected rights and freedoms of Hong Kong people, the immediate release of those unjustly detained or imprisoned under the law on national security imposed by Beijing. in 2020, he said.

The political law, also called the Hong Kong Relations Act, gives Washington discretion to treat the city separately from mainland China in areas such as trade and economic engagement.

In the 2024 report released Friday, the State Department said China has taken new steps that directly threaten U.S. interests in Hong Kong, saying some 84,000 Americans living in the city are at increased risk of arrest, detention, expulsion or prosecution if they publicly criticize China.

He acknowledged that some of the 35 arrests the department said had been made over the past year, based on publicly available information, had been made under the colonial-era sedition law and offenses listed in the National Security Law of 2020.

Hong Kong National Security Police have placed a HK$1 million bounty on five other fugitives.

However, the report also said that mainland China and Hong Kong have key political differences in some areas, including trade policy, internet access and religious freedom.

Hong Kong continues to exercise its authority in implementing trade agreements and practices free and open trade, with negligible tariff or non-tariff barriers, he said, citing its effective contract enforcement, rights of well-protected property, its autonomous monetary policy and its distinct data regulations. .

Foreign and domestic companies register under the same rules and are subject to the same set of business regulations, adds the report, which includes detailed sections on Hong Kong's security functions, rule of law, human rights. man and academic freedom.

The State Department submits an annual report to Congress as part of the U.S. Hong Kong Policy Act passed in 1992, as well as a certification process. Last year's report was sent to Congress on March 31.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu applauds with lawmakers after the passage of Article 23 of the Basic Law at the Hong Kong Legislative Council on March 19, 2024. Photo: AP

The Chinese embassy in Washington denounced the American measures, which it considers foreign interference in its internal affairs.

The US side ignores the facts, makes irresponsible remarks on Hong Kong affairs and makes baseless accusations, it said in a statement, accusing Washington of pure political manipulation and hypocritical double standards.

The Chinese government remains steadfast in its determination to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development, the embassy added. We urge the United States to sincerely respect China's sovereignty and rule of law and immediately cease interference.

The reporting and review process, as envisaged, aims to promote Hong Kong's prosperity, self-reliance and way of life. It was published annually from 1995 to 2007 and has resumed since 2015, with the exception of 2017, where a fact sheet and exam were replaced.

Shortly before the release of the 2024 report, Blinken presented its contents: this year's report lists the intensification of repression and the ongoing repression by [mainland China] and Hong Kong authorities on civil society, media and dissenting voices, he said, including by issuing bounties and arrest warrants against more than a dozen pro-democracy activists living outside from Hong Kong.

Washington-funded Radio Free Asia leaves Hong Kong, citing staff security concerns

Given the situation over the past year, Blinken added, the administration will enforce the new visa restrictions under the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request to clarify which Hong Kong officials could be subject to additional U.S. sanctions.

In December, the House Communist Party Select Committee sent a bipartisan letter to Blinken urging him to impose sanctions on Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials involved in issuing arrest warrants and arrest warrants. bounties on activists and opposition figures in the former British colony, including American citizen Joey. Siu.

Officials targeted by the select committee included the city's Justice Minister Paul Lam Ting-kwok; Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee; Director of Public Prosecutions Maggie Yang Mei-kei; Senior Superintendent of Police Bruce Hung Ngan; Dong Jingwei, director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security; and Deputy Police Commissioners Margaret Chiu Wing-lan and Dick Wong Chung-chun.

Hong Kong Article 23 Law: Catholic Diocese Must Preserve Integrity of Confession

In July 2023, the Hong Kong government charged eight opposition figures with violating the city's national security law and placed a bounty of one million Hong Kong dollars (US$128,000) for each arrest. On December 14, five more people were added to the list, prompting the select committee's letter.

In May 2020, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous, signaling that its special designation would be questioned and its special treatment would end.

Two months later, the Hong Kong Autonomy Act was signed into law, seen as a response to the Hong Kong National Security Law, imposing sanctions on those deemed to have violated the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law, as well as to banks that commit violations. do business with them.

A decree putting Hong Kong on an equal footing with the mainland also came into effect on the same day.

