US welcomes new Palestinian government after repeated calls for political reforms





JERUSALEM The United States has welcomed the formation of a new Palestinian self-rule government, signaling that it accepts the revised Cabinet composition as a step toward Palestinian political reform.

The Biden administration has called for revitalizing the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority in hopes that it can also administer the Gaza Strip once the war between Israel and Hamas ends. The war broke out almost six months ago, sparked by a Hamas attack on southern Israel on October 7.

In a statement Friday evening, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said the United States looked forward to working with the new group of ministers to implement credible reforms.

A revitalized PA is essential to achieving results for the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Gaza and to establishing the conditions for stability in the broader region, Miller said.

The Palestinian Authority administers part of the West Bank occupied by Israel. It is led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has not had an election in almost two decades.

The United States views the Palestinian Authority as a key part of its preferred plans for post-war Gaza. But the authority has little popular support and legitimacy among Palestinians, with many viewing it as a contractor to the occupation because of its security cooperation with Israel in the West Bank.

Earlier this month, Abbastapped named Mohammad Mustafa, a US-trained economist, as prime minister. On Thursday, Mustafa named his new formation. It includes relatively unknown technocrats, but also Abbas' interior minister and several members of the secular Fatah movement he leads. Several ministers are from Gaza, but it is unclear whether they currently live there.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, a rival to Abbas, drove its security forces from Gaza in a 2007 takeover. The United States wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to return and administer Gaza, an idea that has been rejected by both Israel and Hamas.

A major challenge for the Palestinian Authority, if it were to play a role in the administration of Gaza, would be reconstruction. Nearly six months of war have destroyed critical infrastructure, including hospitals, schools and homes, as well as roads, sewage systems and the electricity grid. Airstrikes and the Israeli ground offensive have left more than 32,000 Palestinians dead, according to local health authorities. The fighting has displaced more than 80% of Gaza's population and pushed hundreds of thousands to the brink of famine, according to the UN and international aid agencies.

Israel has said it will maintain unrestricted security control over Gaza and partner with Palestinians who are not affiliated with the Palestinian Authority or Hamas. It is not clear who in Gaza would be willing to take on such a role.

Hamas has warned Palestinians in Gaza against cooperating with Israel to administer the territory, saying anyone who does so will be treated as a collaborator, which is understood as a death threat. Hamas has rejected the formation of the new Palestinian government as illegitimate, instead calling on all Palestinian factions, including Fatah, to form a power-sharing government before national elections, which have not been held since 18 years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/us-new-palestinian-government-political-reform-rcna145717 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos