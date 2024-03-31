Closed U.S. bridges highlight neglect as repairs await funding





After a year-long closure, a bridge over the Puyallup River reopened in 2019 with a sturdy new span and a brand new name. He even won a national award.

But today, the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge is closed again after federal officials raised concerns about an ancient section of the nearly century-old bridge that carried about 15,000 vehicles a day. There is no timetable for reopening because the city of Tacoma, Washington, must first raise millions of dollars to clean and inspect it.

It's frustrating and difficult to understand how we got here, said Ed Wallace, whose Harley-Davidson motorcycle store has lost customers since the nearby bridge closed.

Bridges serve a vital function that is often neglected until lives are lost or disrupted by a closure or collapse, like that of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore Tuesday morning. This bridge collapsed when it was hit by a cargo ship, and it wasn't because of poor maintenance. But thousands more are in a worse situation.

In the United States, about 42,400 bridges are in poor condition, but they carry about 167 million vehicles every day, according to the federal government. Four-fifths of them have problems with the legs that support them or the arms that support their load. And more than 15,800 of those bridges were also in poor condition a decade ago, according to an Associated Press analysis.

One of these dilapidated bridges, carrying about 96,000 westbound vehicles daily on Interstate 195 over the Seekonk River in Rhode Island, was suddenly closed to traffic at the end of the year last, causing long delays as drivers diverted to new routes. In March, the governor announced that the bridge was to be demolished and replaced. It could cost up to $300 million and take at least two years.

These closures illustrate a national problem.

We haven't maintained our infrastructure at the rate we should for many, many years, and now we're trying to catch up, said Marsia Geldert-Murphey, president of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

When an old bridge is closed for safety reasons, it disrupts daily travel, business supply chains, and emergency response times for police, firefighters, and medical personnel. Yet many bridges are still waiting to be replaced or repaired, as costs can run into millions or even billions of dollars.

AN INFUSION OF FUNDING

A massive infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden in 2021 dedicated $40 billion to bridges over five years, the largest investment dedicated to bridges since the construction of the Interstate Highway System, which began nearly 70 years old.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said the law already funds more than 7,800 bridge projects. One of the most notable projects is a $3.6 billion project in Cincinnati to build a long-awaited new bridge to carry traffic on Interstates 71 and 75 over the Ohio River on the border of Kentucky.

The underside of the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge, which has been closed indefinitely since October 2023 after the Federal Highway Administration raised safety concerns, is shown Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

But the infrastructure bill's funding will only make a dent in needed bridge repairs nationwide, estimated at $319 billion, according to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association.

Ultimately, America's bridges need a lot of work, Buttigieg told the AP after touring the closed Rhode Island bridge. He added: The sooner we can tackle these important bridges, the less likely they are to be abruptly taken out of service or, even worse, at risk of collapse.

Inspectors rate bridges on a scale of 0 to 9, with 7 or higher being considered good. A poor rating reflects a 4 or lower. An average rating is considered fair. The country's poor bridges are on average 70 years old.

Even before the infusion of federal funds, the number of bridges in poor condition declined 22% over the past decade as structures were repaired, replaced or permanently closed, according to the AP analysis. But in recent years, more and more bridges have also moved from good to fair.

The Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge, which has been closed indefinitely since October 2023 after the Federal Highway Administration raised safety concerns, is shown Tuesday, March 26, 2024, in Tacoma, Wash. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

BRIDGES COLLAPSE

Although potholes on bridges can hit cars, many of the most concerning issues lie beneath the surface. Spalling concrete and rusting steel can weaken the piers and beams that hold a bridge straight. When the condition of substructures or superstructures deteriorates too much, a bridge is generally closed for reasons of public safety.

Although rare, bridges in poor condition can eventually collapse.

Design flaws contributed to the evening rush-hour collapse of an Interstate 35 bridge over the Mississippi River in Minneapolis in 2007. The collapse killed 13 people and injured 145 others. It was also costly financially. A state analysis estimates that Minnesota's economy lost $60 million in 2007-2008 due to increased travel time and operating costs for commuters and businesses.

In January 2022, a bridge carrying a bus and several cars collapsed over Fern Hollow Creek in Pittsburgh, causing injuries but no deaths. Federal investigators determined that the steel legs were corroded to the point of visible holes, but inspectors failed to assess the severity of the problem and the city failed to follow repeated recommendations.

This bridge did not collapse simply by an act of God. It collapsed due to a lack of maintenance and repairs, said Michael Graham, a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

FINANCIAL CHALLENGES

Iowa has the poorest bridges, followed by Pennsylvania, Illinois and Missouri. The Burlington Street Twin Bridges in Iowa City, Iowa, illustrate the financial challenges facing old bridges. The state owns the southbound span carrying vehicles across the Iowa River, while the city owns the northbound span of what is also known as State Highway 1.

Vehicles travel on the Burlington Street Bridge in Iowa City, Iowa, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley

The part of the city, built in 1915, was rated in poor condition in the 2023 and 2013 National Bridge Inventory. Inspection reports show numerous cracks and structural defects in the concrete bridge. The American side, built in 1968, is in much better condition.

Although the federal infrastructure law included a grant to analyze the bridges, the division of ownership made it difficult to finance the estimated cost of more than $30 million for their replacement.

It's not something we can just fund in a year and say, here we go, let's do it quickly, said City Engineer Jason Havel. It takes years of planning, years of work with dedicated funding.

Vehicles travel on the Burlington Street Bridge in Iowa City, Iowa, Wednesday, March 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Ryan J. Foley

ECONOMIC EFFECTS

In Rhode Island, problems were mounting for the I-195 Washington Bridge connecting Providence to East Providence. It closed after an engineer noticed in December that several steel tie rods in the concrete beams of two piers had broken. A subsequent review revealed widespread structural problems.

Joseph McHugh, an engineer with 40 years of experience in bridge and road construction, reviewed a draft technical report compiled after the bridges closed as well as the July 2022 and July 2023 inspection reports.

This failure didn't happen overnight, McHugh told the AP. In my opinion this should have been detected during an inspection, not by a contractor or anyone observing what was happening.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation employees replace a sign leading to the Washington Bridge on-ramp, Friday, March 8, 2024, in East Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating allegations that false claims for payment for bridge construction, inspection or repair were submitted to the federal government.

Marco Pacheco, owner of a liquor store along a main road in a Portuguese neighborhood in East Providence, said he believes mismanagement, negligence and incompetence are to blame for the closure. Its turnover has fallen by 20% since the bridge closed. But he is even more concerned about the long-term consequences.

This traffic does not return instantly. People have reshaped their patterns, thought processes, etc., Pacheco said.

Washington business owners share similar concerns about the indefinite closure of the Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge, in an industrial area near the Port of Tacoma. Several years ago, the city spent $42 million to replace a span leading to the river. But the bridge was abruptly closed again last October after the Federal Highway Administration raised concerns that debris had prevented inspection of potentially corroded steel connection points.

Ed Wallace, owner of Destination Harley-Davidson, who says his location has seen a loss in merchandise and motorcycle sales since the nearby Fishing Wars Memorial Bridge closed last year, poses for a portrait Tuesday, March 26, 2024 , in Tacoma, Washington (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

To clean and inspect the bridge, the city must first encapsulate it to prevent debris from falling into the river. But the city does not have the more than $6 million needed for the project. It also can't afford a potential $280 million replacement.

A bridge near Interstate 5 is a good alternative, but it means many motorists drive past an exit ramp without thinking about the Harley-Davidson store or other nearby businesses. At least one store has already closed.

Wallace, the Harley-Davidson store owner, wishes the city could reopen the bridge, at least temporarily.

Is there a danger that exists? Wallace asks rhetorically. Yes, absolutely, a very serious question for me as a business owner.

___

Associated Press data journalist Kavish Harjai contributed. Harjai is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-reported issues.

