US considers granting new oil license to Venezuela as sanctions relief expires





Faced in mid-April with deciding whether to extend the temporary suspension of sanctions it granted to Venezuela last fall, the Biden administration is considering ways to impose new limits on oil sales by the government of President Nicols Maduro without increasing the number of Venezuelan migrants. raise gas prices in the United States or anger other Latin American governments.

Heavy sanctions banning oil sales, imposed by the Trump administration, were lifted in October after Maduro promised he would allow competitive presidential elections this summer. Since then, the Venezuelan president has arrested opposition members and excluded their leading candidate from the race, leading the State Department to declare in late January that absent Maduro's progress, he would not reappoint. not a six-month suspension of expiring sanctions. on April 18.

The U.S. Treasury's general license issued last year allows buyers around the world to buy Venezuelan crude and pay for it in U.S. dollars for the first time since Trump's maximum pressure policy effectively removed it from the market international. China, which has ignored U.S. sanctions, has become Venezuela's main buyer and Iran its main supplier of chemicals needed to dilute and produce the country's heavy oil.

After Maduro failed to uphold his end of the bargain, the administration wants to punish him, while avoiding losing what it gained from the deal negotiated under pressure from the Venezuelan opposition.

Under one proposal on the table, the Treasury Department would impose a new sanctions regime allowing Venezuela to continue selling crude to international customers, but not the U.S. dollar, which is the market's dominant currency.

Instead, Venezuela would be paid in its own currency, the bolvar, deposited directly into its central bank through debt relief or barter deals that would exchange the oil for diluent, gasoline or diesel, according to an advisor to energy companies active in the Venezuelan oil sector. who spoke on condition of anonymity to protect client confidentiality.

That's the path most likely to be taken, according to a person familiar with the administration's internal deliberations, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue. A spokesperson for the National Security Council declined to comment.

Biden officials, concerned about the political consequences of perceived concessions to an authoritarian leader, must argue that the new policy does not represent a bending to the interests of a Maduro government that has repeatedly suppressed Democratic opposition.

Biden began changing Trump's policies in 2022 by easing restrictions on Chevron, long a major producer in Venezuela, and allowing it to sell the oil it produces there to the United States. No additional restrictions should be placed on the company if the broader general license is canceled, according to a U.S. government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity under administrative rules.

Administration officials began negotiations with the Maduro government at the request of the Venezuelan opposition and businesses operating there, sparking discontent among some powerful members of Congress, including Florida's two Republican senators, Rick Scott and Marco Rubio, as well as Senator Ted Cruz (R). -Texas.).

Critics have expressed doubt that sanctions relief would have the desired effect on Maduro.

We gave up our influence when we lifted sanctions on the basis of a promise that everyone knew he was not going to keep, said Eric Farnsworth, a Latin American expert in the Washington office of the Council of Americas and the Society of the Americas. and a former State Department official. Are you now trying to reimpose sanctions, and at what level?

A return to Trump-era sanctions policy could antagonize key left-wing governments in the region, particularly Brazil and Colombia, which are grappling with their own migrant problems from neighboring Venezuela. India, a key partner of the United States, has also become a major importer of Venezuelan oil under the existing, more liberal license.

The worst thing that could happen would be that we would be seen as adopting this bad policy that we inherited from the Trump administration, the person familiar with the matter said. Maduro would go into the July elections with all the restrictions and place the blame on us. And the countries we need to cooperate with on migration and other issues will rush to normalize relations with Maduro and turn on us as the aggressors and the regime as the victim.

The proposed new measure would still provide relief to the national economy by providing gas and other refined petroleum products exchanged for Venezuelan electricity, agriculture and gas, said David L. Goldwyn, who was sent Department of State Special Officer and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs during the period. the Obama administration.

The existing license has had a limited positive impact on Venezuela's cash flow and has not yet opened wider access to the U.S. market, in part because of uncertainty over its six-month limit, Francisco said Monaldi, Venezuelan energy expert at Rice University. in Houston.

Foreign companies, including some American, have begun exploring the possibility of entering into new contracts in Venezuela, in the hope that the easing of sanctions will last. But ending the license would benefit Chinese, Iranian and Russian interests, according to an oil business executive, who spoke on condition of anonymity about the now-uncertain situation to protect his business confidentiality.

With the sanctions, the person said, the American consumer is forced to pay for the country's poor foreign policy, while China buys oil at a discount.

The Maduro government banned, due to corruption allegations validated by the Maduro-appointed Supreme Court, the candidate chosen by the main opposition coalition, Mara Corina Machado, from running in the presidential election. After winning the opposition primaries, Machado was unable to file as a candidate before last Monday's deadline. The alternative she had chosen also failed to register. At the last minute, the coalition managed to register a provisional candidate, former Venezuelan diplomat Edmundo Gonzlez.

Today, the country's historic opposition is trying to agree on a unity candidate that all factions can support. If the government allows it, the opposition will have until April 20 to propose a replacement for Gonzalez.

Maduro's election roadblocks drew rare condemnation this week from the leaders of Colombia and Brazil, governments generally seen as friendlier to Venezuelan leaders than some other countries in the hemisphere. Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva said Thursday there was no justifiable reason for Maduro to bar opposition candidates from running.

Ana Vanessa Herrero in Caracas contributed to this report.

