US Navy Achieves Milestones in Engine Testing for LUSV Program





The U.S. Navy's Large Unmanned Surface Vessel (LUSV) program reached critical milestones earlier this year after several industry teams successfully completed extensive reliability demonstrations of four different engine configurations, announced today today of those responsible.

NAVSEA Press Release

The four 720-hour tests demonstrated the ability and durability of different engine plants to operate for extended periods without human intervention, a critical factor in advancing unmanned maritime operations and the hybrid manned and unmanned fleet concept of Marine.

Mandated by a congressional requirement in the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, engine testing milestones must be completed before the LUSV can move into a formal development phase. A motor system can only be used in the program after successful demonstration events.

Demonstrations of each engine configuration ran for 720 continuous hours. No human intervention or preventive/corrective maintenance on equipment was authorized during this period. Passing the demonstration meant that an engine system could not exhibit any failures or issues requiring maintenance of any kind during operations on an unmanned vessel for 30 days.

Four teams successfully completed their separate 720-hour testing milestones. The winning teams include:

Bollinger and Carter Machinery, on behalf of Caterpillar in Chesapeake, Virginia, were the first team to achieve this milestone in December 2023. They demonstrated sufficient mechanical reliability of the 1,550 kW Caterpillar 3512C model engine.

Fincantieri Marinette Marine (FMM) and Carter Machinery on behalf of Caterpillar in Chesapeake, Virginia, demonstrated the mechanical durability of the Caterpillar 2,300 kW diesel propulsion, lubricating oil and main fuel system, rated at 3,516 .

Gibbs & Cox and the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas, on behalf of Cummins, also validated the reliability of the QSK95 diesel engine paired with an ABB AMG 0560M04 LAE generator.

Huntington Ingalls Incorporated (HII), in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard, successfully conducted a 720-hour demonstration on behalf of MTU of the MTU 20V 4000 M93L, a main propulsion diesel engine configuration.

Each of these respective engine configurations are now eligible for use under the LUSV program.

These successful test events mark an important milestone for our team and bring us closer to delivering the large unmanned surface vessel to the Navy. Completing these rigorous engine tests is a testament to the hard work and collective expertise of our Navy team and industry partners. We are pleased with the results and look forward to continuing our work with the industry to shape the future hybrid fleet.

Captain Scot Searles, Program Manager, Unmanned Maritime Systems Program Office (PMS 406)

The LUSVs will complement the fleet's missile loader capability under the Navy's Distributed Maritime Operations (DMO) concept. Currently, the LUSV is envisioned as a vessel over 200 feet in length with a fully loaded displacement of approximately 1,500 tons. LUSVs are intended to be low-cost, high-endurance, modular USVs that can use a variety of payloads.

The Navy awarded six LUSV conceptual design contracts in 2020 to industry teams to refine program requirements and provide informed feedback on the Navy's LUSV requirements. As part of these contracts, each of these teams continued their efforts on the propulsion plants, culminating in these engine test demonstrations.

PEO Unmanned and Small Combatants leads the Navy's efforts to develop, deliver and sustain capable and affordable maritime unmanned systems to meet fleet needs.

