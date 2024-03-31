Kate Middleton Cancer News: King Charles absent from royal family at Easter service in absence of Princess of Wales





Jonathan Pryce: The Crown cannot be blamed for Princess Kate conspiracy theories

King Charles will attend an Easter service in his first public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer, but the Princess of Wales is not expected to attend.

Queen Charles and Camilla are expected to sit apart from the rest of the congregation to protect the monarch's health when they attend services at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this weekend.

In past years, the King and his wife have been joined at the event by Princess Anne and her husband, Lieutenant General Timothy Lawrence, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and her daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice.

Prince William and Kate are not expected to attend this year, with the Duchess herself undergoing cancer diagnosis and treatment.

It comes as a palace source explains why Prince William did not appear in the emotional video in which Kate announced her diagnosis. They said, “This is a message from the princess about health, and he said he wanted to deliver it personally.”

King Charles emphasized the importance of friendship and caring in a recorded message delivered Thursday at a traditional pre-Easter church service, which the monarch skipped as he continued treatment for cancer.

Queen Camilla represented her husband at the Royal Maundy Service at Worcester Cathedral, where he presented a bag of specially minted coins to those honored for public service. This event takes place every year on the Thursday before Easter, known in the UK as Maundy Thursday.

Prince Charles delivers Easter message at foot-washing service

1711861200The British Crown knows that if it doesn't fill the information gap, someone else will.

The media frenzy began on February 27, when the #WhereIsKate hashtag exploded online with speculation about the whereabouts of the Princess of Wales. By the time Kate announced last week that she was recovering from cancer, thousands of people had gone down a rabbit hole of amateur detective work, memes, bizarre theories and jokes mixed with genuine concerns about her health.

The episode offered a lesson to the royal family and everyone else in the modern world of online media. If your silence leaves an information vacuum, others will rush to fill it. And the results can be messy.

Ellie Hall, a journalist who specializes in covering the British king and his court, said the royal family's motto was never to complain, never to explain. That doesn't really work in the digital age. It doesn't take much to get the crazy going.

1711857600Important lessons for William and Harry to learn from history

A new biography of George VI and Elizabeth draws inevitable parallels between Wallis Simpson and Meghan Markle's devastating impact on the monarchy then and now.

But Anna Pasternak argues that the past tells us we should really care about the relationship between the future king and his brother.

Pain and hurt have no privileges, and a serious illness is a painful reminder to every family member that life is too precious to hold grudges.

William and Harry and the history lesson they need to get back to normal.

1711854000Carol Middleton: The quiet driving force that held Kate and Williams families together after cancer diagnosis

A source close to the Middletons told The Independent: Carole was the driving force that held her family together with minimal fuss and maximum humility.

She provided constant support to George, Louis and Charlotte, sailing them to school sporting events. She was like a real Mary Poppins.

Blake Lively, Kate Middleton Celebrities Apologize for Conspiracy Joke

Celebrities and public figures have shared their regrets about taking part in the online Wheres Kate? Speculation following the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video released on Friday, Kate Middleton revealed that she underwent chemotherapy after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January and was diagnosed with cancer.

Actress Blake Lively was the first to express regret, citing a now-deleted post that appeared to mock Kate for posting edited photos of her family for Mother's Day.

1711846800Zara and Mike Tindall missed the royal Easter service for equestrian competitions.

Zara and Mike Tindall will miss the Royal Family's annual Easter Sunday Matins service at St Georges Chapel in Windsor on Sunday March 31. Instead, they will travel to Thoresby Hall in Nottinghamshire to take part in a three-day equestrian event.

The couple will not join the King for his first public appearance since his cancer diagnosis.

Her father, Captain Mark Phillips, is returning for a second year as course advisor with BEDE Events Stuart Buntine.

They start off easy, the middle of the course around the house is very serious and the return across the road is a great way to finish, said skipper Mark Phillips.

It's a special place, Thoresby. We know the land here can be great and that's what we hope for. And although we ordered a sunny day, there is sun on the riders' backs and smiles on their faces.

(Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

1711843260Kate doesn't feel isolated thanks to Prince William – royal source

Prince William was always by Kate's side during her cancer treatment to ensure she didn't feel isolated, a royal source said.

A source told PEOPLE: He is a very trustworthy and strong person. She does not feel isolated because William is right next to her.

This is about supporting her and feeling supported. It's a joint effort. She doesn't feel isolated at all.

The nuclear family they have created so well is a tremendous support to not only him but also Catherine.

1711842553Giovanna Fletcher: Kate is a wonderful human being'

Podcast host Giovanna Fletcher described the Princess of Wales as a wonderful human being.

Her comments come as Kate continues her cancer treatment after revealing her diagnosis earlier this month.

Fletcher met Kate while recording a special episode of her podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby in 2020.

I think she is a wonderful human being, Mr Flether told the Daily Mirror. She cares about her own heritage and believes this will mean a lot to future generations.

1711839600Princess of Wales: Kate Middleton and her life

Born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton in Reading, England, in January 1982, the former Kate Middleton grew up in the affluent neighborhood of Bucklebury, Berkshire, and is survived by her two siblings, Pippa, 39, and James, 35. There is.

She is the eldest of three children shared by her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, a former flight attendant and flight attendant for British Airways who founded Party Pieces, a company selling supplies for children's parties, in 1987.

Although the Middleton family had ties to the royal family and British aristocrats, they themselves had no aristocratic background, and the British media often referred to Kate as a commoner marrying a royal.

Rufus Sewell says he modeled his performance on David Brent's Prince Andrew car crash interview.

It's terrible for me, but watching the interview, his performance reminded me more of David Brent than anything else, he told the Mirror. It cannot be ignored.

