



North American eclipses of the 21st century

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

The total solar eclipse in North America isn't here yet, but one fact that the major media outlets consistently get wrong is the date of the next total solar eclipse in the United States. Many websites, newspapers and magazines claim that the next total solar eclipse in the United States or North America will occur after April. The 8th will take place on August 23, 2044. Elsewhere, it is often the last for 20 years.

It's not true March 30, 2033. That's exactly nine years ago.

The source could be NASA, whose website on the April 8 eclipse states that: After the April 8, 2024 total solar eclipse, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States will be on August 23, 2044 Note that contiguous refers to the adjacent 48 US states and DC. That's according to Michael Zeiler, eclipse cartographer at GreatAmericanEclipse.com, whose maps you see here come from his Solar Eclipse Atlas 2020 to 2045.

Here's everything you need to know about the following total solar eclipses in 2033, 2044, and, for good measure, the largest US eclipse of 2045.

A map showing the path of totality on March 30, 2033.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com The next total solar eclipse in the United States and North America

When: March 30, 2033

Where: Alaska, USA and Siberia, Russia

St. Lawrence Island, Barrow/Utqiagvik, Kotzebue or Nome in Alaska will be the places where we can witness a short totality about an hour after sunrise. Lasting up to 2 minutes 37 seconds, this early day darkness will occur during peak Northern Lights season.

A map showing the path of totality on August 22, 2044.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com The next total solar eclipse in the contiguous United States

When: August 22, 2044

Where: Greenland, Canada and United States

On August 22, 2044, a total solar eclipse lasting up to 2 minutes 4 seconds will be observed from Greenland, northern Canada and the United States, only in Montana and North Dakota. Expect large crowds in Canada's Banff and Jasper national parks, with Calgary and Edmonton also in the path of totality.

A map showing the path of totality on August 12, 2045.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com The next coast-to-coast total solar eclipse in North America

When: August 12, 2045

Where: United States, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname and Brazil.

Less than a year after totality in Canada and the United States, the latter are experiencing a great eclipse from coast to coast. A totality lasting 6 minutes and 4 seconds will be visible from Reno, Salt Lake City, Colorado Springs, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Tampa, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, with Port Saint Lucie, Florida, where the totality will last the longest in the United States Expect large crowds at the Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

The path to totality on April 8, 2024.

Michael Zeiler/GreatAmericanEclipse.com

However, total solar eclipses are not an American phenomenon: they occur every 18 months (approximately), with the next one occurring in Greenland, Iceland and Spain (and a few square meters of Portugal) on August 12, 2026.

Here's when to see a great non-US eclipse from Spain to Australia.

For the latest news on all aspects of the April 8 total solar eclipse, check out my main feed for new articles.

I wish you clear skies and wide eyes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamiecartereurope/2024/03/30/its-exactly-nine-years-until-the-next-us-total-solar-eclipse/

