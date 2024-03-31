



Doctors are warning users that pregabalin may be more addictive than previously warned. (Photo: Getty Images)

The generic name is Pregabalin. You may know it by one of its brand names, but they include Alzain, Axalid, and Lyrica.

These are medications that are prescribed for three very different reasons. Anticonvulsant used to treat people with epilepsy. It is also used to relieve pain. However, it is mostly used to help with anxiety and depression. That's a very impressive resume for a single drug. But there's a problem. There is actually more than one.

Firstly, it is highly addictive.

When first introduced to the UK market in 2004, Pfizer's product was heralded as a miracle drug. It's an ideal replacement for the nasty, addictive opioids that are causing such terrible problems in the United States. This claim seems a bit off.

Pfizers Pregabalin was approved for use more than 20 years ago, but the full extent of its risks is only now being revealed (Photo: Getty Images)

Pregabalin was prescribed to more than 8.5 million people in the UK in 2022 alone, with many reporting significant improvements in their symptoms and lives as a result of the drug. However, some medical experts believe that the risks of the drugs are not being properly considered, leading to widespread dependence on them.

Pregabalin and other antidepressants are being prescribed on the rise, in part because of their efficacy, and about a quarter of all patients receiving prescriptions are taking drugs that can cause some form of dependence.

Prescription rates for pregabalin and similar drugs are higher in poor communities, where anxiety and chronic pain are more commonly reported.

According to medical experts, people with high levels of anxiety and depression are often given pregabalin because they have difficulty connecting treatment solutions to those who need them.

Basically, if you live in a poor area, it's difficult to afford treatment. Pills don't.

Overprescription of addictive antidepressants is a big problem. (Photo: Getty Images)

Another bigger problem is death. As reports of deaths increased, the British medical community became seriously concerned.

A recent Sunday Times investigation found that pregabalin has the fastest-growing mortality rate of any drug currently prescribed in the UK. It currently accounts for one-third of all drug-related deaths. These are very important and concerning statistics.

In 2012, pregabalin was recorded on just nine death certificates in the UK. Ten years later that number had grown to 779. A shocking 3,400 deaths have been linked to pregabalin over the past five years.

Pregabalin was legally classified as a Class C drug five years ago. This means that it is illegal to sell or possess the drug without a proper prescription. Of course, this hasn't stopped a growing black market for people hooked on the stuff.

New Valium has also gained attention among recreational drug users due to its sedative effects. However, when mixed with other medications, pregabalin can lead to overdose.

Is pregabalin the same as gabapentin?

Gabapentin, sold under the brand name Neurontin, is also used to treat epilepsy, neuralgia, depression, and anxiety.

Given that it is a gabapentinoid, it is very similar to pregabalin. But it's not the same. The two are not interchangeable and therefore cannot be interchanged. Or at least it is not advisable to do so.

In large doses, pregabalin is more dangerous than gabapentin.

What should I not take with pregabalin?

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) lists 134 possible interactions, but in reality the main ones to avoid when taking medications are alcohol and antidepressants, which are selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

Benzodiazepines such as diazepam and lorazepam, as well as opioids such as morphine, may enhance the sedative effects of pregabalin. Therefore, they should also be avoided.

What are the side effects of pregabalin and does it cause withdrawal symptoms?

Pregabalin may also cause side effects. This is true for most medicines, and very few people experience these side effects.

The most common side effects, the NHS says, are usually mild and go away on their own. Headaches, nausea, fatigue, mood changes, diarrhea, dizziness, blurred vision, swelling of extremities, erectile dysfunction, memory problems, weight gain and loss, and blood sugar control in people with diabetes.

Abruptly stopping a course of pregabalin is not recommended because withdrawal symptoms may occur. Doctors recommend a gradual weight loss process.

If you are concerned about your use of or dependence on pregabalin or any other prescription, non-prescription drug or medication, consult your local GP. Or, if you prefer, call the Frank drugs helpline on 0300 123 6600 or visit talktofrank.com.

