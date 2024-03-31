What is it about us dinks (double income, no kids) that so many people don't like? | Kathryn Bromwich





You may have noticed that dinks have been making headlines. If you're confused, don't worry, I was too when my partner informed me that that's what we were.

Double income, no children is a descriptor born in the 1980s; Lately, people have started using it on TikTok to show off their extravagant lifestyle (we sleep a full eight hours and sometimes more; our house is clean and quiet). These light-hearted boasts have sparked vitriol online, as the Mail Online reports, with couples being branded sad losers, accompanied by the usual litany of accusations leveled at people who don't have children: we're selfish, materialists, have no interest. in the future and, let's not forget, die alone because our lives ultimately have no meaning.

When we talk about dinks, people are careful to make the distinction: we're not talking about couples going through IVF hell or having difficulty adopting, but people who (shock horror) simply don't want to of children. Of course, this is well-intentioned: it would be cruel to judge people for something they have no control over, but it perpetuates the idea that it's okay to judge people for their family arrangements. This suggests that there are valid reasons for not having children, but also unworthy reasons.

But what is an acceptable reason not to have children? Serious illness? Traumatic childhood? Not enough money ? You don't want to compromise your career? Concerns about the future of the planet?

People's motivations behind this very private decision are likely complex and multiple and, importantly, no one else's business. This is also my gripe about the distinction between childless and childless, two words that define women and are normally reserved for women because of something they lack. The word childless puts a much-needed positive spin on being a woman over 30 who isn't a mother, but it nonetheless divides us into two possible camps, neither of which is particularly appealing: childless (sad , witch-like) or childless (bullish, probably delusional). Of course, there are cases at both extremes, but the reality for most people probably lies somewhere in between and is constantly changing.

Nor should we assume that all infertile women spend their days in a perpetual state of tragedy. For many, it is a profound loss, but for others, it is not necessarily a life-defining event; they may have made peace with the situation and are, for the most part, completely okay with it.

What if you were happy with it 95% of the time and slightly melancholy the other 5%? And 90%? 85%? What is the limit? These are difficult, painful thoughts that you can't even express to yourself very often, let alone use as a label to explain yourself to strangers. After all, we don't ask parents to define themselves by whether or not they regret having children, nor do we divide them into those who really wanted to reproduce and those who did so because all their friends were and the biological clock was ticking. For many, there will likely be regrets either way: we just need to find the version we can most live with.

Not having children wasn't a choice for me, but in all honesty, it's not something I ever particularly wanted. In a way, the lack of choice is liberating: it spares me years of expensive IVF treatments and the emotionally draining cycle of hope and disappointment. Earlier this year, I was lying on a lounge chair in a tropical paradise, a piacolada in hand, and all I could feel was deep relief at the way things turned out. Maybe if the circumstances had been different I wouldn't have felt the same way, but in the immortal words of Gino DAcampo: If my grandmother had wheels, she would have been a bicycle.

In 2024, it should not be considered an affront if people live lives slightly outside the narrow confines of what is expected: the choices of others are not a judgment of your own. Reproduction is one of the most important decisions we can make in our lives, with a profound impact on our time, freedom, career and finances. We should all think carefully about whether this is right for us on an individual level. Even among those who wish to start a family, the costs are prohibitive: more and more young people are excluded from parenthood. Last month, the birth rate fell to a record low.

Yet having children is so ingrained in society that non-parents continue to face stigma and are expected to justify their lifestyle in ways that parents do not. The main objections to dinks seem to be that they post smug updates on social media and travel too much. But don’t parents proudly post about their little ones? And isn't having children the worst thing you can do in terms of CO2 emissions?

At the heart of this judgment is an insulting insinuation that some lives are worth more than others (commenting on tragedies as a mother does not make your perspective more valuable, as writer Amy Key has pointed out). Being a parent, or not being a parent, is not inherently more or less moral. This is not a battle between parents and non-parents, between childless and childless. Instead of digging ourselves deeper into camps, we should be moving toward a future where all choices are considered equally valid, with ups and downs, regrets and joy, and where it's simply not up to us. others to judge.

Kathryn Bromwich is an editor and editor for the Observer New Review.

Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 250 words to be considered for publication, email it to [email protected]

