Supermarket opening times for Easter weekend 2024: Tesco, Aldi and more | uk news





Supermarkets such as Asda, Tesco and Lidl will be closed or operating different opening hours over the long Easter weekend. (Photo: Getty Images)

There's a lot to love about Easter chocolate eggs, long weekends, and family fun.

But what happens if you forget to stock up for a four-day weekend?

Or is your midnight munching habit leaving your cupboards empty on your big day?

Easter can be a disaster if you don't have chocolate eggs to hide around the house or sausages and eggs for a lazy Easter Monday brunch.

Just knowing where to get last minute supplies can save the day.

But while you're lounging around with your face stuffed with chocolate, many of the people working at your favorite store will be doing the same.

Are supermarkets and stores open on Easter Sunday?

Most supermarkets in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are closed on Easter Sunday.

Government rules on retail opening hours in England, Wales and Northern Ireland state that all stores larger than 280 square meters must by law close on Easter Sunday.

Scotland is an exception, where many shops will remain open during Sunday opening hours.

Other exceptions include registered pharmacies that only sell medicines, shops in petrol stations and metro supermarkets, and farm shops that mainly sell their own produce.

Supermarket opening hours on Easter Sunday All Aldi stores are closed. All Asda stores are closed. Co-op stores will be open as usual from 7am to 10pm. Business hours may vary by store. You can find local information here. Iceland has closed all stores in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. A store is now open in Scotland. All Morrisons stores are closed. All Lidl stores are closed. All of Sainsburys' larger stores were closed except in Scotland, where they opened for Sunday trading hours. Many Sainsburys locals will be open as usual from 7am to 10pm. All large Tesco stores are closed. Express stores are open as usual. Most Waitrose stores are closed, but a few exceptions can be found online. Shell and Welcome Break stores are open as usual. The rules for Easter Sunday are very clear, but supermarket opening times vary more on Easter Monday. (Photo: Getty Images) Are supermarkets and stores open on Easter Monday?

Easter Monday is a regular bank holiday, so there are no laws requiring stores to close.

More Popular Articles Read More

Many supermarkets and stores open on Mondays but may operate at different times to allow staff to finish earlier or start later.

Easter Monday supermarket opening hours Aldi stores are open from 8am to 8pm. Individual store business hours can be checked online. Asda stores are open from 6am to 10pm. You can check the business hours of your nearest store online. Co-op stores will be open as usual from 7am to 10pm. Business hours may vary by store. You can check your local branch using our online branch locator. Iceland stores are open as usual from 7am to 9pm, except in shopping centres. Check out our online store locator for a store near you. Morrisons stores will open reduced hours from 7am to 8pm. Lidl stores will be open with reduced hours from 8am to 8pm. Business hours may vary by store and can be found in the online store locator. Sainsburys stores will be open as usual from 8am to 8pm for hypermarkets and 7am to 10pm for convenience stores. Some larger Tesco stores are open from 8am to 8pm. Express stores are open as usual. Waitrose stores are open from 8am to 8pm, with some Little Waitrose stores open from 6am to midnight.

