British government lawyers say Israel is breaking international law, Tories claim in leaked recording | Israel-Gaza War





According to leaked records obtained by the Observer, the British government was advised by its own lawyers that Israel had violated international humanitarian law in the Gaza Strip but failed to disclose this.

Comments made by Alicia Kearns, the Conservative chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Select Committee, at a Conservative fundraiser on March 13 contradicted the minister's repeated denials and avoidance of the issue.

On Saturday night, Kearns, a former Foreign Office and Defense Department official who has repeatedly pressed ministers, including Foreign Secretary David Cameron, about the legal advice they received, defended his comments and called on the government to explain.

“I am confident that the government has completed an updated assessment of whether Israel is demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and has concluded that Israel is not demonstrating this commitment, and this is a legal decision that Israel must make,” she said. At this point, transparency is of utmost importance, especially for maintaining the international rules-based order.

The revelations will place intense pressure on Lord Cameron and Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Because such legal advice means that Britain must stop all arms sales to Israel without delay.

Legal experts have said that failing to do so runs the risk of the UK being seen as aiding and abetting war crimes by countries it exports weapons to, thereby breaking international law itself.

Speaking at an evening drinks reception hosted by West Hampstead and Fortune Green Conservatives in London, Kearns said: The Foreign Office received formal legal advice that Israel had violated international humanitarian law, but the government did not publish this.

They didn't talk and they didn't stop arms exports. They've put some very small sanctions on Israeli settlers, and everyone internationally agrees that the settlers are illegal, they shouldn't be doing what they're doing, the way they've continued and the money that's been put in.

Kearns told the gathering that both he and Cameron strongly believe Israel has the right to defend itself. However, the right to self-defense has legal limits. She went on to suggest that Israel's actions were putting the long-term security of Israel and the UK at risk.

Some of the ways in which Israel is prosecuting this are making its long-term security less certain. This is making our long-term security less certain. I'm surprised our national threat level hasn't gone up. And it breaks my heart because I know I could have done things differently.

British lawyer Sir Geoffrey Nice, who was the lead prosecutor in the trial of former Serbian president Slobodan Miloevis from 2002 to 2006, said he would not be at all surprised if government lawyers had given such advice and called for it to be made public.

Nice said: A party waging war must be unable to show that its actions were proportionate, otherwise it would be unlawful. It would not be surprising if there had been advice to that effect from Foreign Office lawyers.

If so, he said, that would at least mean Britain would have to look at the whole issue of arms sales to Israel. It takes you into the realm of helping and betting. It takes you into some very difficult territory.

He added: Countries that supply weapons to Israel may now be implicated in a criminal war. The public must be informed of what the advice says.

British arms exports to Israel reached $42 million in 2022, a figure that Defense Secretary Grant Shapps described as relatively small.

But former Prime Minister Charles Falconer said Britain could be prevented from sharing intelligence with Israel because of a legal assessment that Israel had broken international law.

A government that adheres to the rule of law cannot ignore mounting evidence of violations, and continued support will force that government into violations, he said.

At a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee in January, Cameron was asked directly by Kearns whether a Foreign Office lawyer had placed before him a paper alleging that Israel had breached international humanitarian commitments. International humanitarian law.

Cameron said he couldn't remember all the pieces of paper in front of me and that he didn't want to answer that question.

When later asked if he was worried that Israel had taken steps that could violate international law, he said of course he was. That is why I consult Foreign Office lawyers when giving advice on arms exports.

Other British ministers have previously insisted that Israel complied with international law. In late November, Business Minister Kemi Badenoch told Sky News that we have always said Israel must comply with international law, and that appears to be what they have done. of law. We applaud them.

Labor has repeatedly called for the Government to be transparent about the legal advice it has received.

On March 22, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy, MP, wrote to Cameron urging him to issue legal advice on Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law.

In the House of Commons on 26 March, Lammy asked the Development and Africa Secretary, Andrew Mitchell MP, whether the Foreign Secretary had received legal advice that there was a clear risk that items licensed by the UK could be used to commit or facilitate crime. This is a serious violation of international humanitarian law. Mitchell said no government does that.[es] We later added that we do not disclose internal legal advice.

Last week, the International Court of Justice ordered Israel to ensure unimpeded access for food aid to the Gaza Strip, where thousands of people face starvation. Cameron has repeatedly expressed frustration with Israel's actions in blocking aid supplies from crossing the border into Gaza.

The war began on October 7 after Hamas attacked inside Israel, killing more than 1,100 Israelis, most of them civilians, and taking about 250 hostage.

Israel's military assault on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 32,000 people, many of them women and children, local health officials said.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: We continue to review advice on Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law and ministers act on that advice, for example when considering export licenses. The content of government advice is confidential.

