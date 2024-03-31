British government lawyers say Israel is violating humanitarian law, Tory lawmakers have argued.





The British government has received legal advice that Israel is violating international humanitarian law but has refused to confirm this publicly, a senior Tory lawmaker has claimed.

Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said she was confident the government had concluded that Israel was not demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and that transparency was paramount at this point.

The Foreign Office said its advice on Israel's compliance with international law was still being reviewed but would remain confidential.

Israel has come under international scrutiny over the way it has treated Palestinians during its war against Hamas following the October 7 atrocities.

Ms Kearns' leaked recording said she believed the government had been advised that Israel was breaking the law.

Speaking at an evening drinks reception hosted by West Hampstead and Fortune Green Conservatives in London on March 13, she said: The Foreign Office received formal legal advice that Israel had violated international humanitarian law, but the government did not publish this.

They didn't talk and they didn't stop arms exports.

They've put some very small sanctions on Israeli settlers, and everyone internationally agrees that the settlers are illegal, they shouldn't be doing what they're doing, the way they've continued and the money that's been put in.

An arms export license cannot be granted if there is a clear risk that the weapons may be used to seriously violate international humanitarian law.

On Saturday she supported the comments, saying: I am confident that the Government has completed its latest assessment of whether Israel is demonstrating its commitment to international humanitarian law and has concluded that Israel is not demonstrating this commitment. This is a legal decision. It has to be created.

At this point, transparency is of utmost importance, especially for maintaining the international rules-based order.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: We continue to review advice on Israel's compliance with international humanitarian law and ministers act on that advice, for example when considering export licenses.

The content of government advice is confidential.

Foreign Secretary Cameron repeatedly said Israel, as the occupying power in Gaza, had responsibilities, including providing aid to civilians.

He emphasized that responsibility has consequences, including when the UK assesses whether Israel is complying with international humanitarian law.

When he appeared before the Kearns committee in January, Sir Cameron was repeatedly asked about the legal advice he had received.

I cannot remember all the pieces of paper placed in front of me, he told Ms Kearns.

I see everything. Of course, there were a lot of things that happened that I don't think should have happened.

Meanwhile, a cross-party group of more than 50 MPs and peers called on Britain to stop funding the UN humanitarian aid agency in Palestine.

The UK was among the countries that suspended funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) following Israeli claims that some staff were involved in the October 7 atrocities committed by Hamas.

In a letter to Lord Cameron, MPs and colleagues demanded clarity on why the UK decided to suspend funding and why the inquiry's interim report into UNRWA was not sufficient to restore funding.

The British government said it would stop funding UNRWA in the UK until the end of April, pending a review of the agency by former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna and the results of a UN investigation into the October 7 claims.

The letter, signed by SNP foreign affairs spokesperson Brendan O'Hara and colleagues from all major parties, says funding must be restored without delay.

