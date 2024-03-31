UK weather: Heavy rain expected to fall across much of the country on Easter Monday, warning drivers | weather news





Heavy rain could disrupt round-trip travel for more than two million people on Easter Monday.

The Met Office said dry weather would turn cloudy and patchy across much of England and Wales on Sunday, with up to 15mm of persistent, thunderous rain possible over the Easter weekend.

About 2.01 million leisure trips are expected to be made by car on Monday, according to the RAC and transport analytics company Inrix.

They said the longest delays were expected between 10am and 12pm and advised drivers to wait until later in the day and drive in the evening.

Check the weather forecast for your area.

On Easter Sunday, a patch of clouds from the North Sea will drift into south-east England and push towards west Wales, bringing gray weather and patchy rain across southern England, the Met Office said. Heavy rain is possible in the South West.

Met Office meteorologist Catherine Chalk said: “Heavy rain will continue to pour northwards until Easter Monday.”

“It will be a wet start, with further heavy rain expected here as well as parts of Wales, central England and the North East.

“Further south we could see heavy rain again in the afternoon as we see the clouds clearing.”

The heaviest rain on Monday was likely to be in a corridor from southwest England to East Anglia, Mr Chalk said.

Sky News forecaster Joe Wheeler said the north would be mostly dry on Monday, with the north-west receiving the best sunshine, backing the Met Office's forecast for mostly cloudy conditions with more showers in the south. Rain spell.

No weather warnings have been issued, but the Met Office said showers could bring between 5mm and 15mm of rain.

Scotland and Northern Ireland are expected to see much brighter weather, with the odd and scattered showers expected throughout both days.

The Met Office added that the outlook will remain unsettled after the long weekend as low pressure dominates and heavy rain is likely.

